The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

All the Bookmark Awards winners

South Africa’s digital marketing and advertising industry gathered at The Galleria in Sandton in Johannesburg to find out the winners of the 2024 Bookmark Awards.

As this year’s host, multi-talented entertainer Sne Dladla brought his brand of dynamism to the stage and kept the crowd engaged and entertained.

“It’s an incredible honour to once more be celebrating the best of local creative talent,” said Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa. “This country has such diverse cultures and histories and the ways that the industry brings this to life through digital executions is a testament to its ongoing value and impact on South African audiences.

Clockwork’s ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free’ wins at Bookmarks

Clockwork enjoyed a successful evening at the 2024 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, winning a total of nine awards for its Aware.Org campaign, ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free.’

The accolades included one Silver and eight Bronze pixels, with the campaign earning the judge’s approval in every category entered.

Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa, highlighted the broader significance of the event, stating, “The IAB SA Bookmark Awards reflect the changes taking place in the industry. The IAB SA’s long-term vision is the 2030 customer, and that is being shaped now. AI is playing a role here.”

Pixels for Aware.Org include:

Silver in Native Advertising

in Native Advertising Bronze in Display Advertising

in Display Advertising Bronze in Innovative Use of Media Planning

in Innovative Use of Media Planning Bronze in Channel Innovation

in Channel Innovation Bronze in Interactive Mixed Media

in Interactive Mixed Media Bronze in Integrated Mixed Media Campaign

in Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Bronze in Breakthrough on a Budget

in Breakthrough on a Budget Bronze in Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting

in Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting Bronze in Excellence in Craft: Strategy

Dustin Carr, Managing Director Brand & Performance of Clockwork stated, “Seeing our team’s dedication recognized by industry experts is rewarding. Winning nine awards for the Aware.Org campaign reflects the high standard of our work and our commitment to excellence.”

Chief Creative Officer Jacques Shalom added, “Super chuffed for the team that all the hard work paid off—and to be recognised by some of the best minds in the industry.”

TFG’s Bash wins gold at The Bookmark Awards Fashion shopping app Bash, launched by TFG just over a year ago, made a powerful statement at The Bookmark Awards, securing five awards, including the only gold won by an in-house team. This achievement underscores the executional excellence of the Bash and TFG teams, shaping a leading e-commerce platform within such a short space of time. The team claimed gold in the e-commerce site category and earned silver in four other areas: brand, commercial & retail website, mobile app, mobile site, and UX design. “These awards are testament to the right strategy and exceptional execution. Neither of these were easy to achieve and all our teams across all divisions at the wider TFG can be proud of what we’ve achieved. It’s recognition not just of what we’ve achieved, but of how our approach to digital is resonating with both our users and the industry,” said Hanan, co- founder at Bash and joint chief omnichannel officer at TFG. Bash’s rapid success has been underpinned by its ability to leverage TFG’s unique and powerful assets and retail ecosystem, successfully merging the digital and physical shopping experiences. This has positioned Bash as a standout in the retail industry.

Finalists in the 4th Annual South African Social Media Awards

The 4th annual South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) are poised to celebrate the most influential figures and innovations in the digital sphere. This year’s awards feature a variety of categories designed to honour excellence in social media and digital communication. The awards take place on 23 November.

South Africans can participate in the voting process through two convenient methods:

Online Voting: Purchase credits and cast your vote via the official SASMA website at sasma.co.za

SMS Voting: Vote by sending an SMS with the nominee code

Here are the Nominees listed below with their personal SMS codes:

Food Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Nara Smith (SASMA1)

Nompumelelo Nkosi (SASMA2)

Zola Nene (SASMA3)

Lazy Makoti (SASMA4)

Keenen Bender (SASMA5)

Siba Mtongana (SASMA6)

Lebogang Tlokana “The Funny Chef” (SASMA7)

Fikile Zungu (SASMA8)

African Social Media Star Of the Year (SMS Code)

Khaby Lame (SASMA11)

Davido (SASMA12)

William Last (SASMA13)

Mihlali Ndamase (SASMA14)

Angella Summer Namubiru (SASMA15)

Dr Shauwn Mkhize (SASMA16)

Khanyi Mbau (SASMA17)

Social Media Beauty Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Liyema Pantsi (SASMA20)

Vanessa Ablant (SASMA21)

Kamohelo Pule (SASMA22)

Lungile Thabethe (SASMA23)

Vongai Mampho (SASMA24)

Kay Yams (SASMA25)

Best Social Media Vlogger (SMS Code)

Zintle “Zee” Mofokeng (SASMA28)

Nelisa Msila (SASMA29)

Gogo Skhotheni (SASMA30)

Ipeleng Selepe (SASMA31)

Salome Laka (SASMA32)

Anazi Ngcobo (SASMA33)

Sinikiwe Mhlongo (SASMA24)

Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year (SMS Code)

Yanda Mhlalukwana “Yanda.Woods” (SASMA37)

Seemah Mangolwane “S.eemah” (SASMA38)

Sphokuhle “S.Scrumptious” (SASMA39)

Jessica Mashaba (SASMA40)

Titus Mokou (SASMA41)

Smokey Mirror (SASMA42)

Maesela Thakgi Ledwaba (SASMA43)

Noluthando Ngcobo (SASMA44)

Fashion Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Motsatsii Madiba (SASMA47)

Lesedi Macglory Riba “MaccGee” (SASMA48)

Sarah Langa (SASMA49)

Oscar Mbo (SASMA50)

Zola Mhlongo (SASMA51)

Happy Lethabo (SASMA52)

Ntandokazi Mzamo (SASMA53)

Fitness Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Elizabeth Dumagude (SASMA56)

Neliswa Ntshangase (SASMA57)

Thulani Chipanga (SASMA58)

Sbahle Sithole (SASMA59)

Tumi Seeco (SASMA60)

ANELISA x ASANELE (SASMA61)

Popular SA Song on Media (SMS Code)

‘Dalie’ by Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU ft. Baby S.O.N (SASMA64)

‘Ok’salayo’ by Lindough ft. Freddie Gwala, King Short and DJ Active (SASMA65)

‘Imithandazo’ by Kabza De Small and Mthunzi ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush (SASMA66)

‘Mapara’ by Makhadzi ft. Babethe Gaoshazen (SASMA67)

‘Water’ by Tyla (SASMA68)

Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E, EeQue) – TitoM & Yuppe (SASMA69)

‘Izenzo’ by Bassie and Aymos ft. T-Man SA (SASMA70)

‘Masithokoze’ by DJ Stokie and Eemoh (SASMA71)

Popular Business on Social Media (SMS Code)

ERA by Dj Zinhle (SASMA74)

FlySAFair (SASMA75)

Rocco Mamas (SASMA76)

Chiller’s Punch by Podcast & Chill Network (SASMA77)

Nandos (SASMA78)

Best Photographer of the Year (SMS Code)

Asanda Nqoko (SASMA81)

Sfundo Majozi (SASMA82)

Vino Snaps (SASMA83)

NR Studios (SASMA84)

Popular Hashtag on Social Media (SMS Code)

#LiemaPantsi (SASMA87)

#KhosiTwala (SASMA88)

#RunningWithTumiSole (SASMA89)

#PodCastAndChill (SASMA90)

#BBMzansi (SASMA91)

Popular Content Across All Social Media Platforms (SMS Code)

MrSizwe_Sir (SASMA94)

Siyanda Maphumulo (SASMA95)

Primo9Teen (SASMA96)

Ghost Hlubi – “Golddiggers Pranks” (SASMA97)

King Oumar – “Smash/Pass” (SASMA98)

Joshua Rubin – “Wide Awake Podcast” (SASMA99)

Social Media Automotive Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Mumbo Repairs (SASMA102)

Nicholas Neofitou (SASMA103)

Muzi Sambo (SASMA104)

Social media Brand Campaign of the Year (SMS Code)

Freedom Day advert by Spur (SASMA107)

5G Your Life by MTN (SASMA108)

Hot Wings Challenge by Rocco Mamas (SASMA109)

#HoldMyBeer by Castle Lite (SASMA110)

#ILoveEatingRussians by Eskort (SASMA111)

Social Media Dominance of the Year (SMS Code)

Liyema Phantsi (SASMA114)

Eulanda Monyai (SASMA115)

Dominic Zaca (SASMA116)

Sonwabile “Sonwabiled” (SASMA117)

Moghelingz (SASMA118)

DJ Khari (SASMA119)

Social Media Motivational Speaker of the Year (SMS Code)

Poloko Mmakgolane (SASMA122)

Sthabile Happiness Mkhize (SASMA123)

Billy Selekane (SASMA124)

Vusi Thembekwayo (SASMA125)

Miles Khubeka (SASMA126)

Ziphi Sikhakhane (SASMA127)

Social Media Personality of the Year (SMS Code)

Moghelingz (SASMA130)

LaSizwe (SASMA131)

Alphi Sipho (SASMA132)

Zille Wizzy (SASMA133)

Thando Thabooty (SASMA134)

Khanyisa Jaceni (SASMA135)

Robot.Boii (SASMA136)

Dr Shauwn Mkhize (SASMA137)

Khosi Twala (SASMA138)

Best Social Media Use by a Radio show (SMS Code)

BreakAwayWithKhutsoTheledi – Metro FM (SASMA141)

The Touch Down Show – Metro FM (SASMA142)

BreakFast with Anele – 947 FM (SASMA143)

Eskhaleni Party with DJ Cleo – Radio 2000 (SASMA144)

Wackhead Prank Calls by Darren Simpson – KFM (SASMA145)

Best Social Media Use by a TV Show (SMS Code)

Uzalo – SABC 1 (SASMA148)

X-Repo – MojaLove (SASMA149)

Carte Blanche – Mnet (SASMA150)

Power to Truth with Dr. JJ Tabane (SASMA151)

Skeem Sam – SABC 1 (SASMA152)

Sizokuthola – MojaLove (SASMA153)

Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Desmond Koolen (SASMA156)

Sisipho Mbopo (SASMA157)

Misebenzemihle Shongwe (SASMA158)

Sassy Taylor Morrison (SASMA159)

Valdro RSA (SASMA160)

Lethukuthula Nongcebo (SASMA161)

Sbahle Mzizi (SASMA162)

Social Media Sports Personality of the Year (SMS Code)

Siya Kolisi (SA Rugby Captain) (SASMA165)

Dricus Du Plessis (UFC Champion) (SASMA166)

Temba Bavuma (SA Cricket Captain) (SASMA167)

Faf De Klerk (SA Rugby) (SASMA168)

Percy Tau (SA Footballer) (SASMA169)

Ronwen Williams (Bafana Bafana Captain) (SASMA170)

Laura Wolvaardt (South African Cricketer) (SASMA171)

Desiree Ellis (Banyana Banyana Coach) (SASMA172)

Podcast of the Year (SMS Code)

Open Chats (SASMA175)

PodCast & Chill (SASMA176)

Mpoomy Ledwaba (SASMA177)

L’tido (SASMA178)

Spreading Humor (SASMA179)

Joshua Rubin – Wide Awake (SASMA180)

The Penuel Show (SASMA181)

DStv Content Creator Awards announces nominees across 17 categories

The excitement was palpable at the Radisson RED Rooftop in Rosebank, as content creators, media and high-profile personalities from across the country gathered for the much-anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards nominee announcement event.

The annual awards event, which celebrates the best and brightest content creators, unveiled the nominees for this year’s awards to cheers and jubilation, recognising excellence across 17 categories.

Among the categories, five will be open for public voting, allowing fans to choose who takes home the coveted awards. To cast your vote for your favourite creator, visit www.contentcreatorawards.co.za or SMS your favourite nominee’s unique code to 33103 and you could win a VIP experience to the awards on 12 October. Ts & Cs Apply. SMSs charged at R1.50

The 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees are:

Cause Award (Vote for your favourite and win)

Bella Monsoon, for The Fight Against GBV (Unique Code: CAUSE1)

Mimo for Lymphadema Awareness (Unique Code: CAUSE2)

Nomzamo Mbatha for Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation Empowering HER campaign (Unique Code: CAUSE3)

Shandor Larenty for United Nations international Arabian Leopard Day (Unique Code: CAUSE4)

Siv Fighting Period Poverty for Socks for Sanitary Pads (Unique Code: CAUSE5)

Storyteller Award

Birth Of Stars, for ‘Birth Of Stars’

Brandon Olifant, for ‘From Vaal To Jacanda’

Joshwideawake, for ‘Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood’

Overthinking Football, for ‘This Is What Makes Malelodi Sundowns Successful’

The Ndlovu’s Uncut, for ‘LoveLocked’

Emerging Creator Award (Vote for your favourite and win)

Chesrae Megan (Unique code: EMERGING1)

Collen BhutiKaSimi (Unique Code: EMERGING2)

Grace Mondlana (Unique Code: EMERGING3)

Jane Mpholo (Unique Code: EMERGING4)

Yerik Jomei (Unique Code: EMERGING5)

Song of the Year Award, Powered by 947 (Vote for your favourite and win)

Dlala Thukzin – iPLAN (Unique Code: SONG1)

Kamo Mphela – Dalie (Unique Code: SONG2)

TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam (Unique Code: SONG3)

Tyla – Water (Unique Code: SONG4)

Tyler ICU – Mnike (Unique Code: SONG5)

Social Commentary Award

Darren Campher

Politically Aweh

Shanray Van Wyk

Silas Must Fall

Zethu Gqola

Travel & Lifestyle Award

Centtwinz Travel

Chris Rogers

J. Martin

Mzwandile & Siza Ndlovu

Simóne and Vernon

The winner in this category will be gifted a R10 000 LIFT Wallet from LIFT.

Foodie Award

Cooking With Zanele

Karabo Didi

Kenneth Tebogo Middleton

Mush Kitchen

Sifo The Cooking Husband

Beauty Award

Colourme Sim

Zoliswa Mahlobo

ZeeXOnline

Zesipho.M

Foyin OG

Fashion & Style Award

Kamo Mphela

Kat Sinivasan

Kefilwe Mabote

Nabilah Kariem

Phupho Gumede K

Trendsetter Award (Vote for your favourite and win)

Coachella Randy (Unique Code: TREND1)

Khanyisa Unfiltered (Unique Code: TREND2)

Linda Mtoba (Unique Code: TREND3)

Mandz Not Hot (Unique Code: TREND4

Moghelingz (Unique Code: TREND5)

Nabilah Kariem (Unique Code: TREND6)

Best Event After Movie Award

Rage Festival, produced by G&G Productions

Retreat Yourself, produced by Audio Visual Alchemy

Rocking the Daisies, produced by Palm Productions

Soundset Sunday, produced by French For New

Ultra South Africa, produced by Anything Goes

Gaming Creator of the Year Award

Beamerboy TV

Canton Parker

Furious Kitty

NaturalCauzes

Sam ‘Tech Girl’ Wright

Podcast of the Year Award

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

History of South Africa

Popcorn & Cheese

True Crime South Africa

Wide Awake Podcast

Thumb-stopping Award

Chris Rogers

Ricollin

Shandor Larenty

Stefan

Theblackwendy

Wiseman Zither

Best Creator Campaign Content Award

Belinda Gwala for Bernini: Made from Wine’

Chris Rogers for Bonaqua: Chug Life

Gingerwithagopro for Samsung: S23 Ultra

Janey en Waney for Kyknet: Op my Eish Seisoen 3

Sipho Muchindu for Carling Black Label – AbinBev: Most Awarded Beer

Pan-African Creator Award

Charity Ekezie

Kuda Rice

Mark Angel Comedy

Tilda Harris

Uncle Mo

DStv Creator of the Year Award (Vote for your favourite and win)

Darren Campher (Unique Code: DSTV1)

Khanyisa Unfiltered (Unique Code: DSTV2)

Mandz Not Hot (Unique Code: DSTV3)

Nabilah Kariem (Unique Code: DSTV4)

Shandor Larenty (Unique Code: DSTV5)

Sifo The Cooking Husband (Unique Code: DSTV6)

Siv Ngesi (Unique code: DSTV7)

Cloudy Deliveries wins IWISA No 1 Western Cape Community Champions Competition

Colin Mkosi from Cloudy Deliveries; Ncumisa Mkabile from Mamcube Fresh Produce; and Thobinceba (Thobey) Qambela from Fierce Creative Academy were named first, second and third place winners of the Western Cape IWISA No 1 Community Champions competition in Cape Town on Friday.

Guests, supporters and fellow champions applauded loudly when IWISA No 1’s expert judging panel made the much-anticipated announcement – having witnessed the compelling morning session of “pitching” by the 10 remarkable SMEs shortlisted from the region. Each of the winners takes home prize money that will be used to further build, grow and sustain their social enterprises. They will also attend in-person expert business development training with winners from other participating regions later in the year.

Now in its second year, the IWISA No 1 Community Champions competition recognises the contribution of local social entrepreneurs who have developed viable township SMEs that solve for a social challenge such as crime, poverty or unemployment. The competition journey is designed to prepare regional finalists from Gauteng, Free State and the Eastern and Western Cape to “pitch” their SMEs to a panel of experts to win their share of the collective R60 000 allocated per region.

The Best of Marketing: 2024 Effie Awards Finalists Announced

Effie South Africa is pleased to announce the 26 finalists in the 2024 Effie Awards South Africa programme following the first round of judging which took place at the end of July. Effie Awards finalists earn points toward the global Effie Index and attaining finalist status ensures that agency and client partnerships are globally recognised for having implemented campaigns that delivered against business objectives.

This year, a total of 78 entries across 39 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished panel, representative of the broader industry. Jury members were drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media, and marketing.

Tasked with reading through and adjudicating the cases submitted in the 2024 programme, the jury reached agreement on those campaigns that delivered against marketing effectiveness and deemed worthy of being named as finalists. All finalists will proceed to the second round of judging and are in the running to be awarded a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2024 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on 24 October.

Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, commented, “Achieving finalist status in the Effie Awards is a significant accomplishment. It not only highlights the creative and strategic prowess of the agencies and their clients but also underscores their ability to drive tangible business results. Being recognised as a finalist is, in itself, a valuable marker of success and a testament to the effectiveness of their campaigns.”

The 2024 Effie Awards Finalists are:

Ogilvy South Africa

Bread of the Nation

Beverages – Alcohol

SAB (AB InBev)

Retroviral

The GranBoks

Beverages – Alcohol

SAB (AB InBev)

Halo

100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry

Challenger Brand Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies

Levergy

Stand Tall

Current Events

Telkom

Halo

100% Pure Results: How Pineapple Took On Insurance Giants

David vs. Goliath (Traditional)

Pineapple

Ogilvy South Africa

When Mzansi’s Generosity was lost, Cadbury put generosity back on the Map for Every South African

Engaged Community

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Joe Public

SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar

Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital

SAB (AB InBev)

Ogilvy Cape Town

Carling Cup 2023 – Fak’UGesi (Bring The Energy)

Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital

SAB (AB InBev)

Halo

Where There’s A Will, There’s Results: How Changing How We Spoke About Death Helped Capital Legacy Draft More Wills Than Ever Before.

Finance

Capital Legacy

Joe Public

Nedbank eOfisini: How Nedbank departed from ad campaign to entertaining series and smashed targets

Finance

Nedbank

Ogilvy South Africa

When two icons meet: KFC x Uncle Waffles presents a burger made in culture

Influencer Marketing

KFC SA

Halo

100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry

Insurance

Pineapple

Ogilvy South Africa

How KFC disrupted the breakfast category and changed it forever!

Marketing Disruptors

KFC

Ogilvy South Africa

Bread of the Nation

Marketing Innovation Solutions

SAB (AB InBev)

Promise Group

Castle Lite_Extra Cold Certified

Marketing Innovation Solutions

SAB (AB InBev)

M&C Saatchi Abel

Simba x KFC Zinger Wings – Zinger for Longer

New Product or Service Introduction & New Product or Service Line Extension

Simba

Ogilvy South Africa

How KFC took on the breakfast category, changed its fortune and the category forever!

Restaurants

KFC

Joe Public

EasyBucks: Unbelievable but true results

Restaurants

Chicken Licken

99cents

Checkers Xtra Savings Plus – Mission Impossible Made Possible

Retail

Checkers

Joe Public

SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar

Seasonal Marketing – Products, Services

SAB (AB InBev)

Ogilvy South Africa

Bread of the Nation

Social Good – Brands / Positive Change

SAB (AB InBev)

Joe Public

SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar

Social Good – Brands / Positive Change

SAB (AB InBev)

Joe Public

SAB SHARP – Zikhethele Isinqumo Ngesakho

Social Good – Brands / Positive Change

SAB (AB InBev)

Ogilvy South Africa

Made in Culture: How KFC debuted the Uncle Waffles burger

Social Media

KFC SA

Ogilvy Cape Town

PEP Changing Station

Timely Opportunity

PEP

Joe Public

SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar

Timely Opportunity

SAB (AB InBev)

Ogilvy South Africa

Bread of the Nation

Beverages – Alcohol

SAB (AB InBev)

FAME Week Africa announces Inclusive Lens finalists

FAME Week Africa is shining the spotlight on television and film that enhances diversity and expands exposure to different cultures and experiences with their premier Inclusive Lens Awards.

Says FAME Week Africa portfolio director, Martin Hiller, “The range and quality of the submissions we’ve received in our first year has been astonishing. From children’s programmes that really expand the African narrative and allow young people to hear their own stories, to films about the triumphs and challenges of people with disability, to productions that focus on LGBTQIA+ themes – these are stories that need a platform to be seen by more viewers.”

The Inclusive Lens Awards (sponsored by Urban Brew Studios), will take place as part of FAME Week Africa (1-7 September 2024), the entertainment, fashion and music industries gathering in Cape Town, South Africa. The Awards event will be hosted by drag artist and drag culture specialist, Vida Fantabisher, with a special keynote address from trans rights and visibility activist, Zoey Black.

The finalists are listed here.

Media24: Recognise through awards

Media24 has been recognised with a clean sweep of prestigious awards in 2024 underscoring its role as a vital pillar of South Africa’s free press.Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Investigative team members, Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim, and Sipho Masondo, were honoured as Investigative Journalists of the Year for their groundbreaking investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the Sikuvile Awards.

In May, Khanyiso Tshwaku was named Sports Journalist of the Year at the SA Sports Awards in Sun City. His insightful and passionate reporting on sports not only entertains but also brings communities together, showcasing the unifying power of sports journalism.

In July, News24 won the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Digital Media Africa Best Use of Video Award for its compelling six-part video series, Urban Oasis, which highlighted community gardens in Cape Town. This series is a testament to our innovative storytelling and our commitment to shedding light on initiatives that positively impact ordinary South Africans.

Its excellence was further recognised at the 2024 AVBOB FCJ Excellence Awards, where Media24 garnered numerous accolades across various categories, from Free Newspaper of the Year to Best Front Page and Digital Reporting.

For the sixth consecutive year, News24 has maintained its top spot as South Africa’s most trusted news source, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The annual Reuters survey revealed that 83% of South African participants trusted News24’s reporting, significantly higher than the overall trust in media in South Africa, which remained steady at 57%.

“Excellent journalism will always be the core of what we do. These incredible awards are testament to our determined journalists who work tirelessly to hold power to account daily. We could not be more proud of them,” said Rika Swart, General Manager for Media24 News.