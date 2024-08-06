The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Upcoming Effie dialogue to focus on influencer marketing and marketing effectiveness

Effie South Africa is hositng a dialogue exploring the effectiveness of influencer marketing. ‘Beyond the Hype – Influencer Marketing and the Search for Marketing Effectiveness’ is the topic of discussion scheduled for 22 August at the Discovery Group HQ in Sandton.

This instalment of the Effie dialogue series continues the thought-provoking discussions between leading industry voices on topics that have material effect on the objective of delivering effective marketing communications campaigns.

Moderated by Sibu Mabena, chief creative officer at Duma Collective, the panel includes:

Anele Nzimande-Maphanga, Public Relations Lead | Unilever: Beauty, Wellbeing & Personal Care

Jolene Roelofse, Founder | Fluence Africa

Ryan Sauer, CEO | Redwood Analytics

Deshnie Govender, Head of Tik Tok Sub-Saharan Africa

Ofentse Primo9teen Baloyi, South African Macro Influencer

There is no cost to attend, however space is limited. To ensure you don’t miss out, RSVP to sne@acasa.co.za no later than Tuesday 20 August to confirm your attendance.

Get Ready for the FAME Shorts Film Festival!

Prepare to be captivated by the brilliance of African cinema at the FAME Shorts Film Festival. This exciting event showcases thought-provoking films from the most innovative and creative filmmakers across the continent. It’s a festival you absolutely can’t miss.

In partnership with MIP Africa, the FAME Short Film Festival features a wide variety of events for filmmakers to participate in. From September 2 to 4, 2024, the Cape Town International Convention Centre will buzz with content sessions, workshops, and masterclasses presented by industry professionals. These events aim to educate and inspire professionals within the film and television industry.

18 Solid Gold Podcast and Audiobook clients nominated for the African Podcast and Voice Awards

Solid Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks have congratulated 18 clients nominated as finalists for the 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards (APVA) to be announced on 28 September 2024.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate the 18 Solid Gold Podcast and Audiobook clients who have been nominated as finalists that will compete in 13 categories of the 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards (APVA),” said Gavin Kennedy, founder and CEO of Solid Gold Podcast Studios.

This year’s APVA theme is King of The Game, celebrating African audio creatives’ resilience, creativity, and leadership. This year, the Awards aim to reflect on its collective journey toward excellence, innovation, and the mastery of its craft, affirming that every voice can shape the world.

Solid Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks was established in 1993 and has since been on many adventures with its broad base of clients, with whom it has collaborated to expand the reach of the audio industry and those who have something to say.

The Solid Gold Podcast Studios APVA 2024 finalist nominees are:

FINALIST NOMINEES APVA CATEGORY 1. Safari Conversations – The Singita Podcast Rising Talent of the Year 2. Convos and Cocktails by Lesego Tlhabi Comedy 3. Epokothweni with Babalwa Nonkenge Finance 4. Shotgun Story Music 5. Just Us and the Climate News and Current Affairs 6. EduThink Education 7. The One-Eyed Man with Mike Stopforth Career and Entrepreneurship 8. The Chai Lounge with Safeera Kaka Spirituality 9. Power of Sleep with Restonic Health and Wellness 10. Heal Your Mind with Tracey-Lee Kotzen Health and Wellness 11. Being You with Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie Health and Wellness 12. ZedAlpha with Dean McCoubrey Technology and Innovation 13. Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe Children 14. ZedAlpha with Dean McCoubrey Children 15. Safari Conversations – The Singita Podcast Podcast Art of the Year 16. Stars of the Morning Best Audiobook Performance 17. Wildlife and Warfare Best Audiobook Performance 18. Halley’s Comet Best Audiobook Performance

Kennedy is elated by the fact that the APVA Awards are highlighting and acknowledging the excellent and underserved podcasters, spoken-word, and voice artists across the African continent and are giving them due recognition for their work.

Concludes Kennedy: “It is fantastic to know that so many of our fellow adventurers (18) are being recognised for their efforts and that the APVA Awards exist. Best of luck to all the final nominees.”

Annual Sea Point Promenade Photographic Exhibition opens for entries

Orms, known to Cape Town’s creative community as the one stop destination for all things photographic and creative, is calling for entries for its 5thAnnual Sea Point Promenade Photographic Exhibition Competition.

Every year, this open-air curated group exhibition – hosted by Orms in collaboration with Canon and SJ Artists – thrills promenade visitors, who take time to pause their wanderings and take a closer look at the magnificent, often evocative, images featured.

This year’s competition focuses on Wonders Through Focus, or, in other words, the worlds within worlds that are revealed through outstanding macrophotography. “This is a chance for our community to really push themselves as they try to find the magic in the everyday. It’s about bringing the beauty of the everyday to the fore,” said ORMS marketing manager Alex Ressel.

The top 20 finalists are chosen for their creative and technical abilities – but also, says Ressel, because they have that certain something that makes walkers-by want to immerse themselves in the image.

The winning entries are selected by a blind judging panel, to ensure complete impartiality, and will earn the photographers prizes to the value of R100 000 from Canon, Orms, Orms Print Room & Framing and Orms Cape Town School of Photography.

To enter, photographers must submit their landscape pictures (JPEG format, no larger than 5MB) to the link (please supply). Participants may enter as many times as they wish, loading five images at a time, and winners will be notified via email.

Entries close 9 August.

Discovery Bank takes gold at the Ask Afrika Brand Index 2024 Discovery Bank takes the first position in the first-ever Ask Afrika Banking Brand Index, winning their customers’ hearts and minds. Investec and African Bank came in at second and third place respectively. “Many of our banking clients expressed a need to have a deeper understanding of their brand’s performance in the banking industry. The Ask Afrika Brand Index is our response to this need”, explained Sarina de Beer, director of global product development at Ask Afrika. This Ask Afrika benchmark study aimed to uncover how customers perceive and experience their banks, and how brands strengthen relationships by doing more than merely delivering on the brand promises made. Interviews were conducted with 3 850 respondents and the results were independently audited.

Standard Bank and SBG Securities Triumph at the 2024 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards

Standard Bank and SBG Securities recently demonstrated their excellence in the financial sector by securing top honours in the prestigious Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards for 2024. Standard Bank Research and its stockbroker SBG Securities remain South Africa’s Top Research House clinching first or second place rankings in 32 out of 46 overall categories. Additionally, Standard Bank/SBGS Securities was named ‘Top Research House’ in South Africa.

The Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with IRESS and the JSE, are designed to highlight the exceptional work of analysts who provide critical insights and research that drive investment decisions. These awards rank analysts and firms across 40 different research categories and six service categories.

Marc Ter Mors, head of equities research at SBG Securities, said: “Standard Bank/SBG Securities’ strong showing, among 27 competitor firms and 345 participating analysts, is testament to the depth of our sector coverage as well as the thought leadership, where we bring our multidisciplinary insights to bear, aiding our clients’ investment processes across markets.”