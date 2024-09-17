The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Three journalists jointly awarded Nat Nakasa Award

For the first time in the history of the awards, the main Nat Nakasa Award for courageous journalism has been jointly awarded to three outstanding journalists, each of whom has made a significant impact with their fearless reporting.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), in partnership with Sanlam, announced the 2024 Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism in Durban on Saturday night.

Kyle Cowan has been recognised for his investigative feature on the brutal and gruesome assassination of the Murray family.

Jeff Wicks is honoured for his relentless reporting on the assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokran, a story that uncovered corruption in the health department.

Theo Jeptha has been awarded for his powerful coverage showing everyday struggles communities face, particularly in accessing basic rights such as education.

Judge Crystal Orderson said the three journalists epitomised the spirit of courageous journalism, risking their safety to shine a light on critical issues and expose injustices.

Eighty20 awarded Best Data Loyalty Agency at 2024 SA Loyalty Awards

Eighty20, the data science and consumer analytics agency, has been recognised as the Best Data Loyalty Agency at the prestigious 2024 SA Loyalty Awards for the second year in a row. Known for its innovative approach to harnessing data insights and delivering impactful loyalty strategies, this accolade highlights Eighty20’s commitment to driving customer engagement and loyalty for top brands across South Africa. The award highlights the agency’s excellence in leveraging data to create meaningful, tailored experiences that resonate with today’s dynamic consumers.

The SA Loyalty Awards celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation, by recognising top talent in the loyalty industry and reflecting on the ever-evolving loyalty landscape of CRM, consumer behavioural change, data insights and loyalty.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the Best Data Loyalty Agency at the 2024 SA Loyalty Awards. This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication to harnessing the power of data to create meaningful, personalised customer experiences that drive real results for our clients. At Eighty20, we believe that data is the key to unlocking deeper customer relationships, and this award reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what loyalty programmes can achieve,” said Steve Burnstone, CEO at Eighty20.

For the full Winners’ Report of the 2024 South African Loyalty Awards, click here.

Fearless always wins: 1st for Women one of the Top 3 short term insurers in SA

South Africa’s insurer, made for women, 1st for Women Insurance, has been honoured as one of the Top 3 Insurers in the Short-term Insurance Industry in the prestigious Ask Afrika Orange Index Benchmark.

This follows hot on the heels of 1st for Women being rated as one of the World’s Best Insurers by Forbes 2024, winning 1st place as the best in homeowners insurance by Forbes insurance in South Africa, as well as ranking as one of the Top 5 insurance providers and brand winners in the financial service section of KLA’s most recent edition of The Quarterly Buzz.

Founded in 2001, the Ask Afrika Orange Index® is the broadest and most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in South Africa. Interviewing over 48,000 customers across numerous industries, the Orange Index® measures various elements, including customer satisfaction, emotional satisfaction, and loyalty.

“We are hugely honoured and humbled by this award,” said head of 1st for Women Insurance, Seugnette van Wyngaard, “For more than 20 years, we’ve been insuring the fearless women of South Africa with a world-class product. In addition, the 1st for Women Foundation has raised over R100million and helped over 100 000 women, with a bold emphasis on the fight against GBV.”

Van Wyngaard said being recognised by Ask Afrika carried special significance, because its results were determined by actual customers – real people who trust us to be proactive and efficient in keeping them safe and covered.

She said, “It’s a massive team effort that we are proud to celebrate, with one free hand already planning on how we can further improve and break new ground. The future is FEARLESS.”

Discover SA’s hottest emerging designers: Nando’s HYD 2024 announces top five finalists

The search for the country’s hottest screen designs is nearing completion as Nando’s HYD announces its top five finalists for 2024. Kirsty Moolman, Tanisha Neill, Simphiwe Mlambo, Mpumelelo Nyuswa and Walter Train will now participate in an intensive ‘Laboratory of Learning’ before one stand-out candidate is selected to receive ongoing mentorship and business coaching.

Facilitated by Clout/SA, the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) talent search is a bi-annual staple on South Africa’s design calendar. This time around, entrants were invited to answer a ‘Screen Dream’ brief to create a screen or room divider that is not only relevant and functional, but also decorative and distinct, adding to the overall ambiance of a Nando’s restaurant.

Entries closed in June 2024 and just fewer than 200 emerging designers from across the country submitted screen designs for initial consideration. A shortlist of 10 promising designer-makers was selected at the beginning of August 2024, namely, Nicky van den Aardweg, Josh and Pia McFindlay, Margo Kritzinger, Annabelle Brown, Sarafina Maluleka and the aforementioned five finalists. All were invited to a one-day immersion at Nando’s Central Kitchen in Lorentzville, Johannesburg, on Friday 6 September 2024.

“The HYD programme is dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of South African design talent, helping them advance in their design and entrepreneurial journeys,’ says Nando’s design curator Tracy Lynch, who also happens to be Clout/SA’s creative director.

Following the live pitching session, the finalists were selected by the judges and will now join the ‘Laboratory of Learning’, an intensive mentorship programme.

Based on successful participation and progress in the lab, an overall winner will emerge.