For the first time in the history of the awards, the main Nat Nakasa Award for courageous journalism has been jointly awarded to three outstanding journalists, each of whom has made a significant impact with their fearless reporting.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), in partnership with Sanlam, announced the 2024 Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism in Durban on Saturday night.

Kyle Cowan has been recognised for his investigative feature on the brutal and gruesome assassination of the Murray family.

Jeff Wicks is honoured for his relentless reporting on the assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokran, a story that uncovered corruption in the health department.

Theo Jeptha has been awarded for his powerful coverage showing everyday struggles communities face, particularly in accessing basic rights such as education.

Judge Crystal Orderson said the three journalists epitomised the spirit of courageous journalism, risking their safety to shine a light on critical issues and expose injustices.

SANEF chairperson Nwabisa Makunga challenged the media fraternity not to be “deaf to the call of accountability; without fear or favour, nor be lethargic in our response to the abuse of power and injustice”.

She said, “This moment demands that we step up the challenge of history; that we are even more vigilant to the insidious nature of the abuse of power by those who claim to want the best for this nation.”

Commitment to truth

Nat Nakasa’s nephew, Thami Nakasa, said the award was “a great achievement that needs to be celebrated across our communities in the country. There are school kids who yearn to become not just journalists, but excellent ones”.

Nwabisa Mpondo, market development specialist at Sanlam Mass Retail said Nat Nakasa’s story is one of courage, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to truth.

“Sanlam, as a cornerstone business in African society, has unwavering faith in the importance of truth. In a world filled with uncertainties and ever-changing economic and social landscapes, truth remains the bedrock upon which trust is established,” Mpondo said.

Stephen Wrottesley Award 2024

The Stephen Wrottesley Award, given annually to a SANEF member for exceptional service to the organisation, has been awarded to Slindile Khanyile, head of Digital Publications and co-director of Likhanyile Tutoring and Media, as well as the editor of online publications Umbele and Umkhanyisi in Durban.

According to the judges’ citation, Khanyile has showed outstanding dedication to SANEF’s goals, stepping up in her region during a challenging period when the regional convenor was on extended sick leave. Khanyile worked tirelessly to ensure SANEF’s ongoing presence and impact, particularly in promoting community media participation.

Her continued collaboration with the convenor upon their return has strengthened the region’s media landscape, especially through initiatives like training workshops and partnerships with the IEC.

Nat Nakasa Community Award 2024

The Nat Nakasa Community Award, honouring journalists who amplify local voices and foster community engagement, was awarded to Vicky Abrahams.

According to the judges, the quality of entries in this category was exceptional, but Abrahams stood out for her compelling series on blind students at PCD College in Pretoria who were subjected to inhumane conditions, including being forced to eat food crawling with ants.

These stories, which exposed racism, exploitation, and unfair labour practices faced by deaf and partially blind students , were described as “deeply impactful” and “courageous.” The work exemplified the commitment of community journalists, who often work with limited resources but remain determined to tell the most important stories of their communities.