Under Armour has honoured the exceptional career of Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, after she announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

Smith is not just a champion athlete but a symbol of how relentless determination can push human performance to new heights.

Smith’s journey from a determined young swimmer to a world record holder and double Olympic gold medallist has been extraordinary. Her success story is not just about breaking records – it’s about breaking barriers.

With every stroke, she has demonstrated the power of resilience, the importance of high-performance gear and the potential for sports to unite and inspire a nation.

Core values

“Tatjana’s achievements on the world stage embody the core values of Under Armour: innovation, performance and the pursuit of excellence,” says Lorrianne Cloete, brand lead Under Armour, Apollo Brands Pty Ltd, South Africa.

“Her partnership with Under Armour has been about more than just wearing our gear—it’s been about harnessing the best technology to enhance human potential and personifying the core values that make up who we are. As Tatjana transitions to a new role, her legacy continues to reflect our brand’s commitment to pushing athletes beyond their limits and inspiring the next generation.”

Under Armour has always been at the forefront of sports innovation, creating gear that does more than just clothe athletes – it empowers them.

“As an athlete, Tatjana Smith was a wonder, and as a person, she remains an inspiration,” says Cloete. “Her dedication to training not just her body but her mental strength demonstrated how we all can unlock our best performance. We were honoured to play a role in her professional career, and she will always be part of the UA family.”

Driving societal change

A well-documented, but rarely unpacked topic of observation looks at analysing the meaning attached to sport in South African societies – past and present.

It’s an underestimated truth in which societal change undoubtedly occurs through the adoption of a unified win on the global stage, more predominantly so in countries which have experienced isolation from or in competition and their accompanying wins.

Changes occur simply through the embodiment of heroic figures, entire groups unified through a common goal; achieve similar greatness in energy, strength and conviction to an outcome.

Smith’s success has and will continue to shape minds and lives as she continues to be a role model who upholds the values of the Olympic Sports movement. These values -excellence, friendship, and respect form the cornerstone of the Olympic spirit and reflect the broader, universal virtues that sports can instil in humanity.

A word from the global stage

Under Armour’s passion for elevating athletes globally is epitomised by its commitment to ambassadors like Smith.

“Tatjana’s story is about more than just medals, it’s about overcoming odds and using your platform to make a difference,” says Kevin Plank, global CEO of Under Armour. “We are exceptionally proud to have been part of her journey and look forward to supporting her as she takes on this new role of mentorship and community leadership.”

It takes a team

Reflecting on her partnership with Coach Rocco Meiring, Smith shared, “Coach Rocco has been like a father to me. He believed in me long before I believed in myself. Together, we’ve shown that South Africa has the talent to compete with the best in the world, and now it’s time to ensure future generations have the same opportunities. Thank you, coach!”

As Smith trades the competitive arena for philanthropy, her legacy continues to inspire.

“Swimming has given me so much,” she says. “With Under Armour’s unwavering support, I’ve been able to reach my highest potential as an athlete. As I step into this new chapter, I’m focused on continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in South African swimming.”

With a career spanning 22 years, with countless hours spent training for greatness, Tatjana Smith hangs up her googles and takes a bow as South Africa’s most successful Olympian of all time. It’s hard to put into words her triumphs over the years and all the ways she’s made us proud to call ourselves South Africans.

Ending on a high

Here’s a list of her top achievements which will be imprinted in our hearts and minds and worlds records books for a long time.

66% of the Team South Africa’s Tokyo Olympics medals were won by Tatjana

3 x Commonwealth Games gold medals

3 x Swimswam African female swimmer of the year

33% of the Team South Africa Paris Olympics medals were won by Tatjana

2 x South African Sports Awards Sports star of the year

First woman to swim under 2:19 in the 200m breaststroke

First South African woman in eight years to win a Commonwealth medal at the 2018 games

Retirement age: 27

Thank you, Tats. You’re the epitome of hard work, determination and grace. You’ve shown us all what it means to strive for more and your competitive spirit will be missed. Congratulations on your retirement and all the best golden girl.