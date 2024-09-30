Last year, for Podcast Day, I wrote an article (ref 1) discussing the slow uptake of podcasts in South Africa, despite their international popularity.

I compared podcasts to mobile platforms, which also took time to gain widespread acceptance, and predicted that podcasts would follow a similar growth trajectory. I highlighted the qualities of podcasts and explained why they are a great option for advertisers to connect with audiences on a deeper level, avoiding the advertising clutter.

Since then, podcasts have become more popular due to faster mobile speeds and improved content quality. According to recent data from Statista, the number of podcast listeners in South Africa is expected to increase from 3.2 million in 2023 to 4.8 million by 2027 (ref 2). It’s important to note that these listeners are highly engaged, spending 15 to 30 minutes immersed in their chosen content.

More interestingly, some reports are indicating that listeners dedicate even more time to podcasts, with DataReportal (ref 3) revealing that South African internet users aged 16 to 64 now spend just over an hour daily on podcasts.

This marks a significant increase in on-demand audio consumption, solidifying podcasts as a key component of the digital media landscape.

Lastly, a report from YouGov in March this year revealed that among all surveyed regions (North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific), “South Africa is home to the highest proportion of regular podcast listeners of any market surveyed, at 68%” (ref 4).

While many brands are still figuring out how to navigate the podcast medium, I thought I would share a few key insights on how to navigate this fast-growing medium.

Understand what you are looking to achieve

Before jumping on the podcast bandwagon, advertisers should carefully consider their objectives. Podcasts provide an immersive experience, with listeners tuning in for specific purposes.

Misplaced ads, inserted just for the sake of it, can be disruptive and may have the opposite effect, driving listeners away from the brand instead of drawing them in. This is especially true for ‘traditional’ podcasts, where content is focused, and listeners are there to learn or be entertained.

On the other hand, “on-demand” podcasts—where listeners catch up on missed radio content like news, sports, or key moments—offer a more suitable space for traditional impression-based advertising.

Content is king

Advertisers should remember to consider the audience’s interests when creating custom podcasts. Just because a topic is important to the advertiser doesn’t mean it will resonate with everyone.

According to the Pew Research Center, most podcast listeners tune in for entertainment, learning, and background diversion. About 90% of listeners use podcasts for education (88%) and entertainment (87%), with over half citing these as their primary reasons (55% and 60%, respectively)(ref 5).

You have to have audience drivers

Field of Dreams is one of my favourite movies, but the idea that “if you build it, they will come” doesn’t apply to podcasts. Simply creating a podcast doesn’t guarantee that listeners will flock to it. While tools like search, social media, episode teasers, word of mouth, and organic growth can help, podcasters need to promote their content actively.

Often, this involves paid media. For advertisers sponsoring a podcast, this presents a valuable opportunity. Instead of focusing solely on product promotion, the investment can be used to collaboratively drive traffic to the podcast, amplifying both the podcast and the brand through targeted promotion. This goes beyond just sponsorship—it’s about maximising the impact of the collaboration.

Set realistic expectations

Some podcasts in South Africa are gaining popularity, with over 10 000 to 20 000 active sessions per episode and increasing. However, many podcasts still have between 800 to 2 000 active sessions per episode. This may not be the best option if you’re an advertiser looking for a wide audience.

But podcasts provide a powerful platform if you want to connect your product with specific, relevant content where the audience is highly engaged and invested, and your brand can naturally fit into that experience.

The new frontier: video podcasts

Just as we thought we understood the podcast landscape well, Vodcasts (Video Podcasts) have emerged as the latest trend, transforming our perception of the medium. While not entirely new, they introduce a fresh dynamic by incorporating video alongside audio, allowing viewers to watch episodes as well as listen.

Many podcasters are venturing into video podcasting, continuing to publish on traditional audio platforms like Spotify and Apple, and adding YouTube to their repertoire.

Video podcasts enhance the listener experience by integrating visual elements such as footage, graphics, interviews, and demonstrations. This creates an additional promotional channel and opens up new revenue streams through opportunities like product placement, squeeze backs, and dedicated videos.

Podcast and Chill with MacG stands out as one of South Africa’s largest podcasts. It began as a Vodcast before expanding into audio — unlike many others who start with audio first. Video podcasting presents advertisers with unprecedented opportunities to engage with audiences, with impressive audience numbers.

Keep an eye on this evolving landscape, as a new generation of podcasters and social influencers is poised to redefine the podcasting realm, likely reshaping our perspectives by next year’s Podcast Day.

Happy Podcast Day!

Sources: