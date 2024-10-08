The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Climate Media Awards launches with R100 000 in prizes

This year will mark the launch of the Climate Media Awards for community media across South Africa. The awards are open to reporters and content creators in communities all over South Africa. The competition, which closes on 30 November 2024, is open to submissions in Afrikaans, English and Zulu.

The awards want to hear how the changing climate and extreme weather events impact the lives of ordinary South Africans. The Climate Media Awards offer an opportunity to highlight the vital role that community content creators and local journalists play in sharing local stories about how changing weather patterns affect them and what changes they make to handle them.

“Community media reporting of climate change is crucial – to take what used to be an elite debate into an everyday discussion for the ordinary person,” said Zukile Majova, political editor at Scrolla.Africa, host of the awards.

“We are no longer talking about global warming as some event that is coming 50 years from now. We are living with the effects of global warming and climate change in villages and townships in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The awards are being hosted by Scrolla.Africa, with a panel of judges including Africa Melane from CapeTalk/702 and Business Day’s Tiisetso Motsoeneng.

“Good community journalism on the subject must include diverse opinions, go beyond the science and must reflect on the urgency of the situation,” Majova said.

The Climate Media Awards are open to freelance reporters or employees working with traditional local media, digital platforms, and community radio stations.

Journalists, producers and content creators should submit their entries from September 2024. Submission guidelines, terms and criteria are available here. Entries can be in isiZulu, Afrikaans, and English. The closing date is 30 November 2024. Articles posted, printed or broadcast at any time in 2024 are eligible for the awards. https://form.jotform.com/242447471469566

South Africa’s Solid Gold wins six at Podcast Awards

Solid Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks has once again demonstrated its leadership in the African audio industry, clinching six wins at the prestigious African Podcast and Voice Artist (APVA) Awards 2024. The awards ceremony honoured exceptional audio talent from across the continent. Solid Gold’s success came from a strong field of nominated clients, spread across 13 categories, reinforcing the company’s continued excellence in content creation.

“Congratulations to our 18 finalists this year, and especially to the six winners who have taken home awards. Their hard work and creativity in these projects are an inspiration,” said Gavin Kennedy, founder and CEO of Solid Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks. “Their recognition at the APVA Awards highlights how African voices are making a profound impact through the power of audio.”

The podcasting industry across Africa has seen tremendous growth, driven by increased internet access and smartphone usage. According to research, podcast listenership on the continent grew by 60% between 2022 and 2024.

Solid Gold’s 2024 winners reflect the diversity and richness of the company’s output. The following podcasts and audiobooks were victorious:

Shotgun Story – Music

Just Us and the Climate – News and Current Affairs

The Chai Lounge with Safeera Kaka – Spirituality

Heal Your Mind with Tracey-Lee Kotzen – Health and Wellness

Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe – Children

Halley’s Comet – Best Audiobook Performance

In addition to celebrating these wins, Solid Gold was also thrilled with the recognition given to its other 12 nominees, whose work continues to push the envelope of audio storytelling in Africa.

Upcycling innovation earns Sealand Gear award at the 2024 V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards

A lifestyle label marketing responsibly-made bags and apparel, Sealand has added to its growing list of accolades by scoring top marks as a leading sustainability brand at the inaugural V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards. The awards were announced in September at Spyced Restaurant in the Silo District, where Sealand won the Our Better Nature Sustainability Award.

There were 34 judges overall, five of whom judged the sustainability category. They were: Twyg founder and Editor Jackie May, the Green Building Council’s Jenni Lombard, Dr Judy Mann-Lang of the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, Heather Parker from V&A SOLVE, and Petro Myburgh, Senior Manager: Sustainability at V&A Waterfront.

Sealand’s award highlights the brand’s strong commitment to environmental conservation, social responsibility, and ethical practices. To date it has saved more than 90 tonnes of toxic material from our earth and avoided 2 226 tonnes of CO². Sealand also won a Maker to Market Award at the 2019 Design Foundation Awards and the Sustainable Accessory Award at the 2019 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards.

Co-founder and CEO Jasper Eales cites a lifelong love of the outdoors as the main motivation behind the brand and its mission statement: ‘Together we make our planet better’.

Death in the Heartlands up for Sports Documentary of the Year in London

Death in the Heartlands is shortlisted as Sports Documentary of the Year – Over 60 Minutes at the Broadcast Sports Awards, which will be held in London on 14 November 2024. The Showmax Original is competing against documentaries with the likes of England striker Michael Owen, England’s first foreign football coach Sven-Göran Eriksson, and snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The second episode of true-crime sports documentary series Dark Side of Glory, Death in the Heartlands investigates the murder of three female runners in Kenya in 2021: Edith Muthoni, a day later Agnes Tirop, and six months later Damaris Muthee Mutua. All had allegedly been killed by the men closest to them – their partners or coaches.

Dark Side of Glory is directed by Arianna Perretta and produced by CMG Productions. “The nomination of Death in the Heartlands for Best Documentary at the prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards is a testament to the powerful stories of Agnes Tirop, Damaris Mutua and Edith Muthoni, the courage of their families, and the injustice of their deaths,” says Claire McArdle, co-CEO of CMG Productions. “The tragic killing of another female athlete – Rebecca Cheptegei – mere weeks after this documentary aired highlights how it is our responsibility as filmmakers to continue to tell these stories and push to affect change.”

Two of the murders happened in the elite running community of Iten, known as the Home of Champions. Tirop, an Olympian and two-time World Athletic Championship medalist, was found stabbed to death in her home there – soon after clinching a 10 000m world record in Germany.

Paddington Station Inc. Bags Grand Prix Agency of The Year

Paddington Station Inc. has once again been recognised by its peers for its powerful campaigns in a climate where agency-client relationships are constantly under scrutiny, and brand reputation management and consumer engagement strategies are evolving rapidly.

Receiving the Grand Prix Agency of The Year Award at a gala event in Cape Town, Paul Reynell, Paddington Station Inc. founder and managing director said, “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside Flow Communications and Tribeca PR, two agencies I greatly admire and respect. These awards are testament to the tremendous work done by all the teams involved.”

For the second consecutive year, Paddington Station Inc. was the most awarded agency in its category, clinching 11 PRISM Awards across various sectors, including B2B products and services, event management, visual communication, property and construction, and food and beverage.

Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates success at New Gen Awards 2024

Publicis Groupe Africa secured 10 awards across its agencies at the 2024 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

The New Gen Awards, now in its 12th year, is the largest independent digital media awards in South Africa, celebrating the best in social and digital media marketing. This year’s recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries, harnessing cutting-edge technology, and crafting campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Gold Awards:

Best Online Newsletter: Earth Hour – A Small Switch, A Big Difference – Machine_

Best Online Magazine: Sanlam Connect – Machine_

Silver Awards:

Best Online Competition: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

Blogging Excellence: Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense – Machine_

Best Email Marketing Campaign: Telesure First For Women Referral Campaign – ARC

Most Innovative App Developed in Agency: Retail Cloud – Digitas Liquorice & Publicis Commerce

Best Online Magazine: Nutun Ngage – Machine_

Bronze Awards:

Best Marketing Automation: Sanlam Money Saver – Machine_

Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

Best Community Engagement: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

“This strong performance is a reflection of the exceptional talent and relentless drive within our Groupe,” said Jonty Fisher, Senior Vice President at Publicis Groupe Africa. “Our teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to craft campaigns that not only break through the noise but also deliver tangible results for our clients. These awards underscore our belief in the power of creativity combined with data and technology to drive meaningful impact.”