The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Rhodes University, SANEF launch a declaration to shape the future of journalism

The School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS) of Rhodes University, in partnership with the Eastern Cape office of the South African National Editors’ Forum, Sanef, recently hosted a webinar on to officially launch the Makhanda Declaration — a bold call to revitalise journalism in South Africa.

The milestone event marked SA Media Freedom Day on 19 October.

The Makhanda Declaration revisits the commitment and purpose of the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 which was crafted by African journalists and media professionals 33 years ago to promote the importance of journalism on the continent.

The new declaration was drafted by journalists, academics and scholars to deliberate on current challenges facing South African communities of journalistic practice at a summit in Makhanda in April 2024.

Over three days, stakeholders identified strategies that must be pursued to ensure the future of journalism that contributes to the public good. The Declaration captures their shared commitment to supporting and strengthening journalism and provides concrete guidelines that can enable them to put this commitment into practice and compel other stakeholders to do the same.

Delegates of the Journalism Summit mandated a steering committee to refine the Makhanda Declaration, by sharing its content broadly with South African and African stakeholders in the future of journalism.

The Steering Committee has completed this process and developed 11 clear goals for the future of journalism including investing in journalism as a public good, ensuring news media are financially sustainable and ending attacks and killing of journalists, among others.

People moves

The appointment of a new CEO sets the trajectory for a business evolution for Digiata

Digiata, a financial services technology solutions provider, has appointed Nemanja ‘Nem’ Stabic as chief executive officer as part of its overall growth strategy.

“As the world and business continue to transform digitally, now is the time for us to realise the potential and take our service offering to an entirely new level”, says Nem Stabic, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Digiata.

Holding a portfolio of some of the country’s leading financial institutions. Digiata has been leveraging the power of innovative technology to provide smarter solutions for better business within the financial industry for more than two decades. With the appointment of Stabic, the founder-led company will be celebrating the next phase of its expansion strategy and ambitious vision to expand its footprint in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

WPP announces leadership transition at AKQA

WPP has announced that 30 years after founding AKQA, Ajaz Ahmed has resigned as CEO of AKQA Group.

A further announcement regarding Ajaz’s successor will be made in due course. In the interim, AKQA Group will be led operationally by the existing leadership team at AKQA and Grey, with WPP chief technology officer Stephan Pretorius overseeing the business in the role of interim chair.

Ahmed founded AKQA in 1994 and has been its CEO for 30 years. WPP acquired AKQA in 2012, and since 2020, it has operated alongside sister agency Grey within the AKQA Group.

AKQA has built a reputation as a pioneering innovation agency and is known for delivering cutting-edge, technology-enabled products and services to many leading brands and organisations, receiving widespread global recognition for creative excellence and breakthrough work.

Business moves

Brandswell scoops Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal contract

Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) has announced its appointment of the Matrix Group’s integrated marketing and communications (IMC) agency, Brandswell, as their full-service agency for advertising, design, and communications.

The partnership, set to span the next three years, will see Brandswell leading all aspects of TIKZN’s strategic marketing and communication efforts.

Manqoba Mbatha, GM: Marketing & Communications at TIKZN, expressed his enthusiasm about the new collaboration and said, “As the official investment promotion agency of KwaZulu-Natal, TIKZN is tasked with the critical responsibility of positioning the province as a premier investment destination in an increasingly competitive global landscape. We are pleased to partner with Brandswell, whose dynamic and innovative approach will bolster our visibility and communication efforts across key markets.”

Jonathan Chappe de Leonval, MD at Brandswell, echoed the sentiment and stated, “We are thrilled to work with an esteemed entity like Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal. We’re excited to leverage our expertise to drive TIKZN’s vision and contribute to its continued growth and success, and I am glad that it was impressed by our strategic approach to the pitch.”

Football fans expand interests across sports and lifestyle

With local sports viewership steadily gaining momentum, brands, media owners and rightsholders need accurate data on which content will likely make meaningful connections with South African fans.

Nielsen Fan Insights offers extensive sports and lifestyle data for South Africa and Africa, with the ability to specifically highlight fan interests, media consumption patterns and engagement platforms used across multiple sporting codes and lifestyle interests that are relevant to client needs.

Annalie Watt, Nielsen Sports SA’s strategic director, revealed the following sports and lifestyle insights from this year’s study:

“The NFI SA Football report details that football fans are expanding their interests, with the fan count analysis clearly showing that more football fans are also fans of more other sports in 2024 than 2023. This shows a significant increase in multi-sport engagement. While only 4% of football enthusiasts focus solely on football, the majority follow several other sports, suggesting a trend towards audience diversification.

“NFI SA football fans are very keen sports bettors. This high level of interest and engagement with sports betting is likely the underlying factor driving the increased levels of interest and engagement in local football and other sports due to the quality coverage of both local and African football on DStv’s streaming options. South African football teams’ recent successes in African tournaments is also a likely contributing factor.

“Additionally, the platform NFI SA football fans use most often in 2024 to watch sports is broadcaster-owned streaming platforms (e.g. DStv Stream, ShowmaxPro, SABC Plus). This is a massive win for current streaming offerings as it was for social media platforms in 2023.

“NFI SA football households reflect notably higher levels of subscription to streaming services , compared to All NFI SA respondents. Year-on-year, NFI SA football fans have also indicated increased awareness of more football events – most notably AFCON, the CAF Champions League, and the Women’s CAF Champions League.”

Rogerwilco achieves B-corp certification

Digital CX agency, Rogerwilco, has become the largest marketing agency in Africa to achieve B Corp certification. This is a triple bottom line assessment that evaluates an organisation’s approach to profit, people and the planet, and confirms they meet the highest social and environmental standards.

The rigorous B Corp evaluation process, which took just under a year, would have been more daunting had Rogerwilco not already embarked on its own Be Better enrichment programme to redefine its purpose.

Rogerwilco CEO, Charlie Stewart, said, “We initiated the Be Better initiative in late 2023 because we know that businesses with an authentic, credible purpose consistently outperform for their clients and themselves. This meant that by the time we started the B Corp evaluation we’d already created a culture of self-improvement and an appetite to find ways of bettering our actions and impacts.”

Rogerwilco scored 106.8 on the B Corp scale, putting it in the top 10% globally. This is way above requirements: the median score is 50.9 and the global average for certified businesses in the marketing industry is 80.7.

SABC+ records rapid growth with 500k registered users recorded following revamp in July 2024

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that following the revamp of SABC+ on 3 July 2024, the streaming platform has now registered over 500k users.

This milestone which was achieved in just three months and 15 days, is a reflection that the changes on the enhanced SABC+ streaming platform, which is now compatible and downloadable on Apple TV (TVOS), Apple CarPlay and Google TV/Android Box and includes catch-up services content, Video on Demand (VOD) and live streaming of all 19 SABC radio stations, are meeting audience needs.

Themba Gwejela, the SABC’s group executive for corporate affairs and marketing shared, “We are very pleased with the direction SABC+ is taking, as well as the phenomenal growth in just 3 months. We are steadily growing the platform and we are committed to bringing more compelling content to our streaming audience. We are also keen to create meaningful partnerships with our direct clients and trade partners, as SABC+ is showing itself to be a solid platform in our broadcasting landscape.”

PRISA unveils new brand, signalling growth and industry excellence

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) has unveiled a new brand identity, marking a significant step in its strategic journey to restore credibility and amplify its value to the communications industry. This transformation is more than just a change in logo — it signals a refreshed vision and renewed focus on member engagement, industry advocacy, and professional development.

The rebrand comes as part of PRISA’s broader efforts to reposition itself as the leading voice and professional body for the public relations and communications industry in Southern Africa.

“As communications professionals, our job is to go beyond the surface and bring valuable perspectives that add richness and context to every story,” said Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi Collective and PRISA President-Elect.

“Our new logo, with its use of brackets, symbolises the critical role PRISA plays in providing this extra dimension of insight and understanding to the conversations in our industry. This rebrand is an outward reflection of the internal changes we have made to restore PRISA’s credibility, enhance member value, and champion the growth of our profession, as well as of our individual members.”

IAS off to AdForum in New York

The AdForum Summit, held twice a year in selected cities across the globe, will include Johanna McDowell and the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) as part of an exclusive, captive audience of search consultants.

The 2024 second half AdForum Summit will take place in Paris between 28 and 31 October 2024, providing the IAS with the opportunity to assess and forecast global communication industry trends; and, with up-to-date information constantly being exchanged, an exclusive forum to share ideas, challenges and opportunities.

The AdForum summit is an invitation only event that brings top players in the industry together, and offers them the chance to grow their business, network, and experience how they are shaping the future. The IAS is the only South African pitch consulting company that has been participating consistently in the summit over the past 17 years.

“The main reason we accept the invitation to attend is to ensure that the IAS continues to be at the forefront of global issues and trends facing the advertising and communication industry and the complex world of agency selection. AdForum offers us the chance to discuss the future of the marketing communications industry. This will be especially important this year with the rapid strategic shifts taking place within agencies as they grapple with the new needs of marketers, new ways an agency can partner with business, as they seek to break through the old, embrace change and bravely tackle the next frontier of challenges,” said Johanna McDowell, Founder and CEO of IAS and partner for SCOPEN Africa.

SCOPEN Africa will be represented by McDowell at the Summit along with other SCOPEN colleagues from around the world.

Tequila’s Sunrise as Casamigo launches in SA

Diageo’s decision to launch Casamigos in South Africa is symbolic of the rising popularity of tequila. Founded by Hollywood star George Clooney, nightlife mogul Rande Gerber and real estate tycoon Mike Meldman, Casamigos began as a passion project for friends, never intended for commercial sale.

Yet, the brand’s commitment to producing the smoothest, most flavourful tequila that didn’t need salt or lime to mask its taste resonated so strongly with consumers that it quickly became one of the most celebrated tequila brands in the world. And now, it’s set to captivate South African audiences this Summer.

Diageo SA Senior Brand Manager Theo Zulu said: “We’re witnessing a remarkable shift in South Africa’s drinking culture, where consumers are increasingly drawn to finer, more sophisticated spirits. The growing interest in premium tequilas like Casamigos is a reflection of this trend; people are exploring new flavours. It’s not about quick shots anymore; it’s about savouring the experience.”

Making moves

Hero in My Hood urges donors to give a book to a child for Santa Shoebox Project

It’s that time of year again: time to drive the Santa Shoebox Project (SSP), when Hero campaigns to get our books into Christmas boxes and double the delight for children who need it most.

And once again, publishers of socially-relevant children’s books, Hero in my Hood, is asking for your valued support.

Hero in my Hood has been supporting SSP for the past 7 years, and our books have featured proudly in their Christmas boxes of joy. In fact, SSP so loved Lucky, they asked us to produce a book on GBV.

After a massive amount of research, the founders developed The Freestyle Stars, a book about bullying (the prequel to GBV) – and even developed a free Teacher’s Guide for download.

The Plastic Pollution story activity book also reached many children via the SSP boxes.

Each year the Santa Shoebox Project collects and distributes personalised gifts of essential items and treats for underprivileged children throughout South Africa and Namibia. Check out this short video to see more.

When the boxes are delivered to the drop-off points, each box is checked and extra goodies are added, for sheer joy – like our books, which are received with exclamations of delight.

Last year 2 871 children each received a Hero book, sponsored by generous supporters. This year, again, 1 000 books – sponsored by Felix and Moni Spreiter from Switzerland – will soon be on their way to Joburg.

Let’s aim to get THOUSANDS of books into children’s boxes ahead of Cape Town’s packing days, from 7-9 November at Canal Walk.

Youth focused charities set to benefit from the MSCSPORTS 2024 Sports Quiz ‘Go for the Gold’ Edition

Mscsports has announced its annual Sports Quiz, taking place on 25 November 2024 at The Houghton Hotel. Last year’s quiz raised over R600 000 for youth facing charities.

This year’s theme, ‘GO FOR THE GOLD,’ promises an evening packed with intense sports trivia, spirited competition, and ample opportunities to network with industry professionals. The event is sponsored by Bidvest Services International and RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers.

“Instead of booking a venue for your Christmas party, we are encouraging companies to purchase a table and join us at the Sports Quiz. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the year’s achievements in a lively, competitive atmosphere. Tables are available at R18 000 (excl. VAT) for 10 guests, ensuring you have a seat at one of the most exciting events on the corporate calendar,” said Barney Girnun, co-founder of Mscsports.

For table bookings, or more details, please contact Katherine Tait at 083 276 6751 or via email at katherine@mscsports.co.za.

Date: 25 November 2024

Time: 18:00 for 18:30

Venue: The Venue at The Houghton Hotel

Dress Code: Smart Casual or Supporters Gear

France 24’s app and website refurbished for a more intuitive and direct navigation

France 24 has launched a new website and updated its mobile application, available in English, French, Arabic, and Spanish, for a global audience across all digital platforms.

These enhancements, informed by the audience habits and expectations for the channel, aim to deliver a redesigned, simplified user experience that is 100% real-time, with a heightened focus on breaking news and trending videos. The revamped approach allows viewers to fully engage with France 24’s editorial offering, both online and on broadcast — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

France 24’s website and mobile app, designed and created by the France Médias Monde teams, will continue to evolve in the upcoming weeks, with new features being gradually introduced.

Dihlabeng Mall engages area with innovative outreach

Dihlabeng Mall, a cornerstone of retail and family life in Bethlehem, has launched its latest brand campaign, Your Story is Our Story. This campaign is dedicated to celebrating the strength and unity of the mall’s local community, reinforcing Dihlabeng Mall’s commitment to being a true friend to the people it serves.

To create the Your Story is Our Story campaign materials, the centre invited the people it values most, it’s shoppers, to feature in the campaign. A photo shoot took place at the mall where young and old, families, tenants, team members and other people were all invited to participate.

The result was nothing short of astounding. Currently in its initial phase, the initiative has already made a significant impact. One of the first actions taken was the distribution of food parcels to families in need. These parcels were given to households in a small community near the mall, where many families are cared for by a local house church. The mall’s team also reached out to rural families living in informal housing along the roadside, providing them with much-needed support. Additionally, local caddies at the nearby golf course were surprised with food parcels, a gesture that deeply touched both the recipients and those who witnessed the act during a prize-giving ceremony.

Air France Celebrates its Legacy in South Africa with ‘Decades Of Connection’ Exhibition

Air France, in collaboration with Alliance Française and the Consulate General of France, proudly announces the launch of a unique, free exhibition titled ‘Decades Of Connection’. The exhibition, celebrating Air France’s Paris-Johannesburg route, will take place at the Alliance Française in Johannesburg, an iconic venue known for fostering Franco-South African cultural exchange.

Since its inaugural flight in 1953, Air France has been at the forefront of connecting France and South Africa, promoting international travel and cultural exchange between the two nations. The exhibition will chronicle the evolution of this vital route, from its early days to the present, where Air France operates daily direct flights between Paris and Johannesburg on its Boeing 777-300ERs.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 17 October to 29 November 2024, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 12:00 at the Alliance Française Johannesburg office. It promises to be a landmark event, celebrating not only the history of Air France but also the deep cultural and historical connections between France and South Africa – and it’s free for anyone to attend.

Learnership empowers 101 youth from mining communities with ICT skills

Over 100 young people from Limpopo, North West and the Northern Cape have successfully completed an ICT learnership programme which will empower them with e-commerce, graphic design, user experience and cloud computing skills.

The learnership programme at NQF level 4, is part of Anglo American’s R1 billion investment commitment to implementing various education programmes in South Africa by 2030. Guided by their Sustainable Mining Plan, the company’s vision is to ensure that children in its host mining communities access excellent education and training.

The participating learners were spread across the mining group’s operations with 57 from Anglo American Platinum, 19 from Kumba Iron Ore and 25 from De Beers.

The year-long programme has resulted in the university admission of over 40% of the graduates while about 20% have secured fixed-term employment.

Education and Community Skills Manager at Anglo American, Peggy Maphanga said: “The ICT learnership programme started off as a pilot project in 2022 and was able produce over 30 graduates. We are proud that through that pilot we were able to extend the programme to 2024 and managed to attract a larger group of young people in our communities.”

Purple speedos and a bold mission to raise awareness about male cancers

The annual Hollard Daredevil Run, now in its fifteenth year, takes place on Friday, 1 November 2024.

Runners from Johannesburg can once again join thousands of other daredevils at Zoo Lake to run 5km at 3pm, while participants elsewhere can register to run on their own or in groups anywhere in the country.

Hollard is passionate about making a meaningful impact, helping men to protect themself from life’s unsures and enabling a culture that sees men talk more openly about their health, specifically when it comes to male cancers, the risks, the symptoms and the importance of early detection.

“You saved my life. I had a PSA test at the Hollard Daredevil Run, and they picked up that I had signs of early prostate cancer. I’d never have known if it hadn’t been for the run,” said one previous participant. As one of the beneficiaries of the event, the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) will be offering free PSA tests on Daredevil day at Zoo Lake.

Tickets cost R 180.00 and if you sign up before 28 October at Ticketpro, your registration pack and complimentary purple speedo will be couriered directly to you. Alternatively, those in Joburg can register at Zoo Lake before 14h30 on Friday 1 November.