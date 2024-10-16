New Nielsen Sports SA data reflects a notable increase in viewership for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) … despite the decline in pay TV subscriptions.

In a press release, Nielsen Sports SA reported that with overall URC consumption up by an 19% and a rise of 6% in the total unique audience for the URC, additional broadcast hours and strategic scheduling from DStv were winning factors for fans – and a remarkable achievement given the expected decline due to lower subscription numbers.

“Our latest data shows the rapidly growing enthusiasm for rugby in South Africa and the vital role South African teams play in driving this trend,” said Nwabisa Sauls, commercial manager at Nielsen Sports SA.

“The rise in both viewership and stadium attendance (up 3% overall according to the URC) is testament to the enduring appeal of the South African teams’ prominence on the global rugby stage and its ability to captivate a broad and diverse audience. Ultimately, South Africans love to see our teams contending for top titles among the world’s best,” Sauls added.

The numbers

From late 2023 to mid-2024, URC broadcast hours surged by 220 hours, with 374 additional inserts, resulting in heightened exposure for the event.

These figures highlight that SuperSport generated more exposure for the event, while 13% of all secondary broadcasts (repeats and highlights) were tiered down to other DStv subscription packages below Premium: Compact, Compact Plus, Access, and Family subscribers.

Increased viewership numbers reflect growth in both a core rugby market and in segments with a growing interest in the sport – specifically the URC.

The 153 live URC broadcasts attracted 1.19 million unique viewers, and secondary broadcasts added 96 782 new viewers. Notably, 31% of this audience watched on SS Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209), demonstrating the effectiveness of a strategic secondary broadcast schedule in boosting viewership.

South African teams on top

South African teams scored the top spots in viewership numbers, with the 2023–24 URC final match featuring the Vodacom Bulls vs the Glasgow Warriors on 22 June 2024, attracting 610 977 unique viewers. Other top games included the Vodacom Bulls vs Leinster (474 250 viewers) and the Vodacom Bulls vs the DHL Stormers (453 735 viewers).

Nielsen Sports SA’s insights prove that South African sports fans are increasingly captivated by local rugby teams. The increase in audience over the previous year, as reflected in Nielsen Sports SA data, can also be attributed to secondary broadcasts playing a significant role in connecting with a broader audience.