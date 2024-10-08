[PRESS OFFICE] Discover the latest insights from the world’s top marketing leaders in the newest episode of the Dentsu Wisdom Series.

The DENTSU CREATIVE CMO Survey 2024 unveils the key concerns and innovative strategies of over 950 CMOs from 14 markets.

Join Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Africa, as she hosts a dynamic discussion with industry experts:

Patricia McDonald , chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative, Global/EMEA

, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative, Global/EMEA Nkanyezi Masango , chief creative officer, Dentsu South Africa

, chief creative officer, Dentsu South Africa Sechaba Molefe, Dentsu Data Labs, SSA

Tune in to explore:

Are your strategies aligned with industry trends?

Will your marketing investments yield the desired returns?

Where should you seek your next big inspiration?