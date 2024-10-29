As Pride Month draws to a close, Channel O is taking a bold step beyond performative allyship with Young, Gifted & Queer, a documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Renaldo Schwarp.

Unlike the usual corporate nods to Pride—temporary rainbow logos and hashtags—this film places authentic queer voices at the centre, telling powerful stories directly from the people living them.

Set to premiere on 31 October, the documentary is a milestone for South African media, showing that true representation means allowing queer people to lead, shape, and own their narratives.

The 48-minute film, features black queer figures Andiswa Dlamini Umlilo and S’bo Gyre, and explores their influence on South African culture, their triumphs and the challenges they face.

Schwarp’s latest broadcast project captures their resilience, creative talent, and the vibrant community they foster, emphasising that inclusive storytelling is not only impactful but commercially viable.

Representation is essential

As Schwarp notes, “In today’s media landscape, representation is essential, not just as a social responsibility but as a smart business move. Authentic stories resonate deeply with audiences, driving engagement and loyalty.”

In an interview, Schwarp shared insights on the project’s significance and the shift it represents for South African media.

Q: Renaldo, why is *Young, Gifted & Queer* such a timely project, especially for Pride Month?

Renaldo: During Pride, we often see corporations adopt rainbow symbols or “stand in solidarity,” but this documentary goes beyond that. It’s about empowering queer voices to tell their own stories in their own words.

Young, Gifted & Queer isn’t just performative; it’s a deliberate move to show that inclusivity is a valuable asset in media. This film represents a shift towards true representation and acknowledges the richness and diversity of Black queer experiences in South Africa.

Q: How do you believe the documentary will impact audiences and the industry?

Renaldo: By centering the talent in the film, we’re amplifying voices that speak directly to the queer community and beyond. Authentic stories bridge understanding, foster empathy, and create loyalty among audiences.

The response to the trailer shows that viewers are not only looking for entertainment but for stories that reflect their values. I hope this documentary will encourage the media industry to invest more deeply in inclusive narratives (beyond gender and sexuality) because the demand is real, and the impact on engagement is undeniable.

Q: What message do you want audiences to take from Young, Gifted & Queer?

Renaldo: I want viewers to witness the incredible talent and resilience within the Black queer community and how they are impacting South African culture as a whole. It’s a celebration of identity and creativity and I hope it encourages others to see that inclusive storytelling is not just “the right thing to do” but a path to cultural and commercial growth.

The full spectrum of society deserves to be seen, and that’s what makes our media industry truly robust.

Tune in for the the premiere of Young, Gifted & Queer on Thursday, October 31, at 21:00 on Channel O, DStv channel 320.