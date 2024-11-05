The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Jacaranda FM MD Deirdre King honoured with Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Recognition for Service to the Community

Jacaranda FM’s managing director, Deirdre King, was honoured with the prestigious Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Recognition during the 2024 Good Morning Angels Golf Day dinner. The recognition was presented by the Fourways Main Reef Rotary Club in acknowledgment of Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative and their continuous service to the less fortunate in the community.

Steve Margo from the Fourways Rotary Club nominated Good Morning Angels to the Rotary International Head Office in the USA for this significant honour.

Margo said, “We are incredibly proud to bestow the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition upon Deirdre King and Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels team. Their dedication to improving the lives of those in need truly aligns with the values of Rotary, and their contribution to society has been invaluable.”

King said she was deeply moved and honoured to receive this recognition on behalf of Jacaranda FM and Good Morning Angels. “The work we do to help those in need wouldn’t be possible without the support of our listeners, partners, and community. I am immensely proud of what Good Morning Angels has achieved, and this acknowledgment is a celebration of the difference we continue to make together.”

During the event, Steve Margo was asked to nominate a cause for Jacaranda FM to support, and he selected the Avela Foundation—an organisation that assists children with burn scars after suffering from scalding burns. In response, Good Morning Angels donated R105 000 to the foundation, providing laser treatment for children’s burn scars and supporting their families for three months.

eNCA’s Checkpoint wins Best Current Affairs Programme

eNCA’s hard-hitting investigative show, Checkpoint, has once again raised the bar, winning the Best Current Affairs Programme at the SAFTA Awards.

This prestigious award recognised Checkpoint’s unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and holding the powerful accountable. From exposing corruption to shedding light on social injustices, Checkpoint continues to be a beacon of independent journalism in South Africa.

Nkepile Mabuse, executive producer, expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. We strive to produce journalism that matters, that inspires change and that empowers our viewers.”

Norman Munzhelele, eNCA’s Managing Director, added, “We’re incredibly proud of Checkpoint’s achievement. This award reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful journalism that serves the South African public.”

South African Breweries triumphs with nine Effie Awards

South African Breweries (SAB) solidified its standing as South Africa’s most effective marketer, garnering nine impressive awards at the esteemed Effie Awards Gala held last week.

SAB’s marketing prowess was highlighted with gold, silver, and bronze accolades, including two coveted Grand Effie Contender recognitions. These awards are a testament to SAB’s role as a leader in the marketing industry and build upon the company’s recent creative triumphs on global stages, such as the Cannes Lions and World Advertising Research Center (WARC) Creative 100.

“We aim to create campaigns that put people first and use creativity to solve consumer and societal challenges,” says Vaughn Croeser, vice president of marketing at SAB. “It’s an incredible honour for our team and partners to receive these accolades, as they affirm our commitment to shaping a more sustainable and impactful future with more cheers.”

Among the awarded campaigns, Carling Black Label’s Carling Cup 2023 – Fak’UGesi (Bring the Energy) received the Grand Effie Contender distinction in the Experiential Marketing category for its electrifying engagement with football fans.

Castle Lager’s Bread of the Nation campaign, another Grand Effie Contender, was recognised in the Social Good category.

The SAB SHARP initiative, Zikhethele Isinqumo Ngesakho, was a Finalist in the Social Good category, emphasising SAB’s commitment to public safety and responsible drinking. Meanwhile, Castle Lite’s Extra Cold Certified campaign, a Finalist in Marketing Innovation Solutions, exemplified SAB’s cutting-edge approach to engaging consumers and driving brand growth.

Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar campaign secured two silver awards for its innovative approach in Experiential Marketing and Timely Opportunity categories and also earned two bronze awards.

Castle Lager’s The GranBoks campaign, another silver winner in the Beverages – Alcohol category, captured the hearts of South Africans by paying homage to elder rugby fans, showcasing intergenerational support and pride in South African sports.

Achievement Awards Group secures ‘Top Technical Innovation Award’ at CapeBPO Awards 2024

Achievement Awards Group has won the prestigious ‘Top Technical Innovation Award’ at the CapeBPO Awards 2024 for its groundbreaking bountiXP platform. The platform has enabled the transformation of employee engagement and recognition across the business, with results particularly impressive within its contact centre operation.

The Group’s award-winning ‘achieve programme’, which is powered by the bountiXP technology, is an employee recognition and rewards programme that has already garnered international acclaim, with accolades including ‘Best Recognition Programme’ in London (IA22) and the ‘Pinnacle Award’ from Recognition Professionals International (RPI) in the USA.

With its innovative, cloud-based design, bountiXP enables employee recognition and engagement on a new level, offering real-time social recognition, instant reward fulfilment and detailed reports to drive performance and recognition, accessible anywhere, anytime.

Radio Workshop wins gold at the Signal Awards

Radio Workshop’s episode Not Enough Sun was awarded first prize in the LGBTQ+ category at the 2024 Signal Awards. The Signal Awards recognise the most potent, meaningful, and unprecedented audio projects that are being made today.

This adds to a string of awards won earlier in the year. Radio Workshop took home the Podcast & Radio Award at the One World Media Awards in London for This Coal Life, winning two years in a row.

It also won the award for Best Standalone Documentary from the International Documentary Association. Two of its episodes have aired on NPR’s daily news podcast Up First, sharing stories from the African continent with their millions of weekly listeners.

Not Enough Sun follows the story of Musana, a queer Ugandan who was on vacation in Kenya with her girlfriend when Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act into law. This is the first in a two-part series on LGBTQ+ rights in Uganda. Listen to part two, A Mother’s Letter.

Change-makers honoured at 12th All Africa Business Leadership Awards

As Africa sets its sights on strengthening its position as a global competitor, its leaders face a profound challenge: how to balance profit with people and purpose, and economic growth with strong values and principles. Setting an example for the entire continent, 13 more names have been entered into the acclaimed All Africa Business Leadership Awards (AABLA™) hall of fame, following the annual gala event at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg last week.

Renowned as Africa’s premier business awards, the 2024 AABLA, in partnership with CNBC Africa, brought together some of the continent’s most influential figures to celebrate the ‘best of the best’ leaders and game-changers shaping its future.

Keynote speaker Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, spoke of his first-hand experiences witnessing people’s extreme need and suffering due to lack of resources, health care, and economic support.

“To fix our country, to fix our world, and to fix humanity, we need spirituality, morality, values, and ethics,” he said. “In our lives, in our businesses, in our government, and in our society.”

The full list of winners is below:

Young Business Leader of the Year: Dr. Jesca Nkwabe, CEO of KOM Group

Innovator of the Year: Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings

Chief Financial Officer of the Year: Raisibe Morathi, Chief Financial Officer of Vodacom

Corporate and Investment Bank of the Year: Standard Bank CIB

Agro-Company of the Year: Benin Cashew SA

Businesswoman of the Year: Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President, Visa Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Leader of the Year: Kennedy Bungane, CEO of African Bank

Company of the Year: BUA Foods

African of the Year Award: H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda

Philanthropist of the Year: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers Foundation

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sipho Nkosi, Chairman of Talent10 Holdings

Memorial Award for Outstanding Leadership: Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank

Memorial Award for Contribution to the Private Equity Industry: Andre Roux, Deputy Chairman of Ethos (which he founded in 1984).

CNA’s Otelli Edwards to Host the 2024 AIBs

The Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) is pleased to announce that Otelli Edwards, journalist and anchor at CNA, the news and current affairs brand by Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp, will host the 2024 AIBs. The prestigious event, recognising the best in journalism and factual content from broadcasters and producers worldwide, will take place on November 22, 2024, in London.

With a distinguished 20-year career in journalism, Otelli has become a prominent figure in Singapore’s media landscape, known for her work across TV, radio, podcasts, and print. As the current anchor of East Asia Tonight, one of CNA’s flagship news bulletins, she covers the region’s most critical issues, ranging from politics and economics to market developments, helping global audiences gain insights into Asia.

Otelli’s career highlights include conducting interviews with world leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and financial luminaries such as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Her unique background as a former national sprinter has equipped her with an unmatched tenacity in chasing down the big stories.

Traxtion wins big at the inaugural RSR Rail Industry Awards

Traxtion has garnered three awards at the inaugural Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) Rail Industry Awards. In an industry first, Traxton was recognised for the work the company does in and for the rail industry in Africa.

The Rail Industry Awards ceremony took place in Johannesburg on October 24, and was in recognition of the outstanding achievements, innovations and individuals who shaped the rail industry. The ceremony also celebrated the 21st anniversary of the RSR, a significant milestone in the commitment to uphold safety and promote excellence on the rail network.

Nnoni Mokgethi, Traxtion’s brand, communications and marketing manager, said the awards were a further validation of the work Traxtion has done in Africa and its commitment to changing the way rail services are delivered in Africa.