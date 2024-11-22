Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, Daily Dispatch; a magazine division, digital platforms in the form of TimesLIVE and Businesslive.

It also broadcasts on DStv via Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel and owns three film production and distribution assets – Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures.

A home to Africa’s longest running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music, Arena also has a significant interest in Content Connect Africa – a leading Pan- African digital distribution company.

The role of Editor of the Sowetan involves defining the editorial vision, maintaining the publication’s journalistic excellence and amplifying social advancement campaigns, while solidifying Sowetan’s position as a trusted and influential voice in South African media.

Responsibilities of this role

Lead Sowetan’s editorial strategy across Digital, Print and Events platforms.

Lead the Sowetan newsroom to produce engaging, innovative, quality journalism in linewith market expectations, adhering to the Press Code and relevant legal prescripts.

Design and manage efficient, integrated newsroom workflows to support the growth of Sowetan platforms.

Use relevant analytics to make informed editorial decisions, drive audience engagement and platform monitoring.

Work closely with internal stakeholders to develop innovative strategies.

Cultivate a high-performance team culture guided by Arena Holdings’ values ofexcellence, integrity, accountability and wellness.

Represent Sowetan in public engagements and foster productive relationships with corporate partners, industry leaders and other key stakeholders.

Skills and Qualifications