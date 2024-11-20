Our valued readers

First, let me express our deepest appreciation for your continued support for Sowetan. More than ever, South Africa needs a vibrant, credible and sustainable news media that meets the demands of an accountable and transparent society.

For decades Sowetan has committed to fulfilling this public mandate to inform, educate and entertain our audience.

We are mindful that we serve a dynamic and diverse community of people who share three things in common – they are socially engaged, they are deeply committed to social justice and they consistently seek opportunities for personal advancement.

We pride ourselves in producing credible journalism and innovative storytelling that places their needs at the centre of our agenda. To do this effectively, we must continue to evolve on both our digital and legacy platforms.

Refreshed print title

For this reason, we are proud to introduce a refreshed Sowetan print publication at the end of November. Our new look will incorporate the bold storytelling for which we have become known, with a fresh design tailored for easier and quick consumption.

Building from our engaging covers, we aim to offer you a blend of fast but insightful news reads together with data-driven, visual storytelling aimed at helping you make sense of the world around you.

With a revamped “how to” personal finance journalism offering, our goal is to simplify complex subjects and empower our audience with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their livelihood.

We invite you to explore with us further opportunities to collaborate to bring useful insights to inspire the upward mobility of those we serve.

Sowetans love a good time

Of course, Sowetans love a good time. We love to celebrate culture, music, food, arts, fashion and sports. Our refreshed lifestyle, entertainment and sports pages will offer exactly this.

From soulful food content, what to binge on your streaming platforms, the latest celebrity news or delving into the exciting world of Mzansi’s sport, we hope you enjoy the very best of our new Sowetan.

Always, for those in the know and on the move!

To learn more about our refreshed newspaper and advertising opportunities, please contact your account manager.

Thank you for your ongoing support as we work to elevate our offerings and redefine excellence in media.

Best regards

Sowetan editor