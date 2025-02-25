The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Standard Bank and Sanef call on journalists to submit entries for the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2025

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) in partnership with Standard Bank, sponsors of the Sikuvile Journalism Awards, reminds all journalists to submit their finest work from January 1 to December 31, 2024, for the prestigious 2025 awards.

The call for entries officially opened in early February. The deadline of 31 March is fast approaching, and any delay could cost you an opportunity to be recognised for your exceptional reporting.

Virginia Magapatona, Standard Bank’s head of communication, says about the awards: “Excellence in journalism shapes societies, yet it often goes unrecognised. The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, now in its thirteenth year recognises journalists and media practitioners who selflessly pursue the truth with courage and dedication. We encourage all journalists working in print, digital, and broadcast media platforms to continue to strive for excellence. Whether you specialise in feature writing, breaking news, business, politics, or photojournalism, this is your opportunity to be recognised for excellence.”

Sanef’s chairman and Sunday Times editor, Makhudu Sefara, emphasises the importance of early submissions: “South African journalists do fantastic work, hence they should be encouraged to enter these awards. They should not risk losing an opportunity to shine and be recognised for their hard work.”

Journalists and media professionals are encouraged to submit their entries by sending their documents to entries@sikuvileawards.co.za. For more information and submission guidelines, visit https://sikuvileawards.co.za/

Simply Black Senegal recognised at Pikasso d’Or Awards

Simply Black Senegal has been recognised at this year’s Pikasso d’Or Awards, which celebrate the best out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns across regions including the Levant (Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq), North Africa (Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco), and West Africa (Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali), with recent expansion into Italy.

Simply Black Senegal played a key role in the success of Yango’s advertising campaign, which was recognised in the SUPERSIZE: Unipole, Facade, Bridges, and Rooftops category. The campaign stood out for its bold and high-visibility placements, which were strategically positioned to reach a wide audience.

The team, led by country lead Marieme Faye, was responsible for negotiating and securing premium placement locations that maximised the campaign’s exposure.

“Our role is to ensure that brands reach their target audience in the most effective way possible. This award is a recognition of our expertise in securing high-impact placements that drive engagement and results,” said Faye. “We take pride in delivering placement strategies that deliver results for our clients.”

The recognition at the Pikasso d’Or Awards reinforces Simply Black Senegal’s commitment to helping brands maximise their outdoor presence. The company works closely with advertisers to ensure strategic ad placements that enhance brand visibility and engagement.

Join the IAB Bookmark Awards Masterclasses

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has introduced the Bookmark Awards Masterclasses—expert-led sessions designed to help professionals navigate the art of crafting compelling award entries. These masterclasses form part of the prestigious Bookmark Awards, which celebrate excellence in digital innovation and effectiveness across the industry.

Publishers Masterclass: Join Jerusha Raath, Publisher at News24, for an insightful session on publishing categories and criteria. Discover how to position your work for maximum impact and navigate the updated categories designed to include a wider range of publishing entities, beyond just hard news. Don’t miss this opportunity to refine your approach and set yourself up for success. Register here. Date: 21 February 2025, 11h00

Agencies Masterclass: Learn from one the best creatives, Alex Goldberg, internationally awarded Creative Partner at Ogilvy Cape Town, will reveal the secrets to crafting compelling entries that captivate judges. Gain expert insights on aligning your work with the right categories, showcasing measurable results, and presenting your campaign in a way that truly stands out. Register here. Date: 28 February 2025, 11h00

For more information on the IAB Bookmark Awards and to register for the masterclasses, visit https://iabsa.net/.

IMM Institute announces industry leaders to judge marketing awards

Experts from their disciplines in both marketing and supply chain management are gearing up to present several prestigious awards at the upcoming IMM Institute’s Annual Gala Dinner on 7 March 2025.

The esteemed IMM Excellence Awards celebrate those who have excelled in the fields of marketing and supply chain excellence.

“This year, our awards for those who have excelled through working across the supply chain and marketing field are being judged by people who are experts these fields, especially in marketing, advertising, supply chain management, and business development. Their collective expertise spans brand strategy, experiential marketing, procurement, logistics, academia, and operational efficiency,” explains Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM Institute.

Among the judges is Lethabo Sekhu, Co-founder and COO at Credipple, who is joined by Ronald Muringai, Programme Coordinator and Head Lecturer in the IMM Graduate School’s Faculty of Supply Chain Management.

Ronald Mlalazi, a procurement professional who is both a Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply UK Fellow and a Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Fellow, will also be judging winners. Thobekile Nxumalo, who leads the execution of impactful projects at a management consulting firm, is also on the judging panel, as is Brad Watridge, who is a published co-author in addition to being a partner in a group of companies.

These judges will be accompanied by Pat Mahlangu, founder and CEO at Lerato Agency and Mpumi Zondo, who is Head of Brand Africa and Global Client Lead at Edelman. Thobekile Nxumalo, Head of Supply Chain at iqbusiness, rounds out the judging panel.

BBC World Service and British Council launch the International Audio Drama Comp

Writers from around the world are invited to submit their scripts for the 29th International Audio Drama Competition (previously the International Playwriting Competition) which opened for entries on 19 February 2025.

The global competition, hosted by BBC World Service and the British Council, offers the opportunity for writers to use the medium of audio drama to tell stories for an international audience.

We are looking for entries in the two categories: ‘English as a First Language’ and ‘English as a Second Language’. Winners will receive a cash prize, be invited to attend an award ceremony in the UK in 2026, and to participate in the recording of their dramas for a world premiere on BBC World Service platforms. A Special Commendation will be made for the runner-up in honour of the BBC World Service journalist and writer Georgi Markov (1929-1978).

The last competition in 2023 attracted 677 entries from 94 countries, with regional winners coming from the USA, Lebanon, Nigeria and Australia.

Jewellery Afrika wins international award

Jewellery Afrika is thrilled announce it has been awarded the ‘LUXlife Brand Empowerment Excellence Award’ for the ‘Best Jewellery Trade & Consumer Publication – Africa’. ` The award forms part of the inaugural ‘Creative and Visual Arts Awards 2024’ – open to brands worldwide by LUXlife in the United Kingdom – to celebrate the creativity, skill, and talent of the leading lights within this dynamic and culturally significant industry; and are ‘dedicated to those who inspire with their visionary contributions and consistently set higher standards . . .’ “We are over-the-moon to have been internationally recognised for our ongoing efforts and collaborations in empowering South African and African jewellery, jewellery designers and businesses; and in creating highly integrated, innovative, accessible, socially conscious and proven digital platforms,” said co-owners of Jewellery Afrika and its monthly digizine J-ZINE Edit, Jason Aarons and Jenny Justus. “Jewellery Afrika really is the essence of Africa, inspiring human connectedness and cultivating a much broader – and stronger – sense of community in the continent’s B2B2C audiences,” say Jason and Jenny. “In fact – to the best of our knowledge – we are the only jewellery publication in Africa which focuses on a B2B2C jewellery market and as such, are a true hybrid brand!”

Discovering your passion in unexpected fields – Otlotleng’s journey

When Otlotleng Moshupa left school, she aspired to become a doctor. However, she never imagined that she would end up in jewellery design – let alone win the South African category of the De Beers Shining Light Awards 2024/5.

Moshupa’s entry into jewellery design was an unexpected turn. After completing her matric, she missed the application deadlines for university. Her plans for a gap year were vetoed by her mother, who insisted she enrol in a TVET College. “I wanted to be a doctor, and there’s no way you can study medicine at a TVET College,” she recalls. “I was going through the courses, and didn’t even do much research. One of the last options was designing and manufacturing jewellery, so I signed up for that.”

What began as a last-resort choice quickly evolved into a passion, particularly for the hands-on aspects of jewellery making. “I didn’t like theory. I only liked going to the workshop and playing with my knowledge –being innovative and just designing,” she says. After completing her N6 at Rustenburg TVET College, she secured an internship at Iketleng Mo Afrika, where she has been honing her craft since March 2024.

Her journey is a testament to how unexpected paths can lead to remarkable destinations, and Moshupa admits that her win was just as surprising. “In fact, I found out quite late that I was a finalist, because they sent me an email, and I didn’t check my emails because I never had a hope of being a finalist let alone winning,” she reveals, reflecting on her triumph. “When I saw I the email, I wasn’t sure if I was first or a runner-up. But I am excited to have won, and it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Her winning piece for the Shining Light Awards was inspired by marine life. “I looked at different types of shells, and then I took sea urchins as my inspiration and created a bracelet, a ring and earrings,” she explains.