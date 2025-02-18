The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Open Chair offers free Cannes Lions passes for 12 SA creative industry women

Twelve South African women will get passes to this year’s Cannes Lions, the world’s largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry, thanks to the festival’s equity, representation and accessibility programme.

The tickets, worth more than R700 000, were allocated to Open Chair, a non-profit that aims to nurture and inspire the next generation of women leaders in the industry. The winners will have access to all the festival’s award shows, talks, networking spaces, daily happy hours and the closing party.

Open Chair founder Suhana Gordhan says it’s a historic moment for the South African creative industry, which struggles to retain women.

“One of the challenges we face is empty chairs. Far too few women occupy those chairs and far too many leave them. This community was formed to create access to industry leaders, and ultimately to learn from and support each other,” she says.

Fran Luckin, Open Chair board member, says: “Being able to add 12 women to the Open Chair Cannes Lionesses Pride this year is a huge boost for us and ensures more women will be able to take up space where they belong. We’re so grateful that the festival decided to focus on the Global South in the allocation of this year’s passes.”

The 12 passes include five for ‘Young Lions’, who must be 30 and under, and three for full-time students of 23 and under. “Applicants have to submit a two-minute video outlining why they should be selected, and send a short written motivation from their chief creative officer, CEO or mentor,” says Open Chair board member Lorraine Smit. “We also need their name, role, organisation, date of birth and social handles.

Open Chair is seeking support from the creative industry to cover the cost of flights, accommodation and per diems for the successful applicants, and Luckin says it’s an opportunity to close the gender gap.

Applications must be emailed to thewomen@openchair.tv by 28 February 2025.

The 2025 Bookmark Awards are now open for entries

The IAB South Africa is excited to announce that entries to the Bookmark Awards are officially open. These prestigious awards celebrate the very best in South Africa’s digital media and marketing industry.

In its 17th year, the Bookmark Awards offer an unparalleled platform for digital agencies, publishers and brands to shine. Winning opens doors to invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders, influencers and peers, helping you forge connections and elevate your brand to new heights.

“The Bookmark Awards aren’t just about winning trophies – they’re about celebrating the innovation, creativity and impact that define South Africa’s digital marketing landscape,” says Elizabeth Mokwena, Jury President for 2025 and Home Care Executive Marketing Director for Unilever Southern Africa.

Entries Open: 11 February – 16 April 2025

Early Bird Discount: 11 February – 3 March (10% off entry fees)

Standard Fees: 4 – 31 March

Late Entry Period: 1 – 16 April

Work produced between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025 qualifies for entry. The entry fees are available here.

This year’s Bookmark Awards feature updated categories and refined criteria designed to reflect the rapid evolution of the digital world. Visit the website to explore the full list of categories and find the perfect fit for your submission.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to set the standard for digital excellence? Join the ranks of industry leaders as part of the 2025 Bookmark Awards jury. Submit your nomination before 14 February by filling out this form.

Call For Judges: Effie Awards South Africa 2025

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), is calling on marketing and communications professionals to apply for a coveted place on the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa jury.

“The integrity and success of the Effie Awards lie in the calibre of its jury. In 2024, we were privileged to have an exceptionally high-level panel, including industry leaders from diverse marketing disciplines. Under the expert guidance of Jury Co-Chairs Refilwe Maluleke and Ahmed Tilly, the jury engaged in robust deliberations, setting a strong precedent for effectiveness evaluation. We are delighted that both Refilwe and Ahmed have agreed to continue as Jury Co-Chairs for 2025, bringing their extensive experience and leadership to the process once again,” says Gillian Rightford, Executive Director of the ACA.

The Effie South Africa jury is composed of seasoned professionals with a proven track record in marketing effectiveness. Eligibility criteria include:

Agency representatives: Senior strategists and creative directors for Round 1; C-suite executives for Round 2.

Client-side representatives: Senior management for Round 1; top-level marketing executives for Round 2.

Industry professionals: Research organisations, academics, and media experts are encouraged to apply.

Inclusive representation: Agencies from all specialisations – including PR, digital, media, and integrated agencies—are welcome to participate.

“To truly reflect the diversity of our industry, we need a broad spectrum of jury members. We encourage strategists, creative directors, marketers, media professionals, research specialists, and academics to apply. Effective marketing is shaped by multiple disciplines, and we want our jury to embody this richness of expertise,” adds Rightford.

Marketing and agency professionals interested in shaping the future of marketing effectiveness are invited to submit their applications online via the Judges tab on the Effie South Africa website by clicking HERE. The deadline for applications is 17h00 on 8 May 2025.

DKMS Africa named a qualifier at the Marketing Achievement Awards

DKMS Africa made history with the Marketing Achievement Awards qualifier status for 2025. The nonprofit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders is the first nonprofit organisation to achieve the qualifier status as an independent entrant. In addition, the qualifier status marks the first time the organisations’ marketing campaigns receive recognition by the marketing community at an award level.

DKMS Africa achieved qualifier status in three categories, namely, Excellence in Integrated Marketing, Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing, and Excellence in Resourceful Marketing. The qualifier status underscores the powerful impact of marketing in raising awareness, fostering education, and driving action to potentially save the lives of patients awaiting a stem cell transplant.

Sharing post the 2025 qualifiers unveiling by the Marketing Achievement Awards, head of corporate communications and community engagement, Palesa Mokomele said, “In a country where blood cancer and disorders continue to affect thousands, our innovative approach to marketing has proven instrumental in educating the public about the critical need for stem cell donors. In leveraging targeted campaigns, we’ve reached diverse audiences, ensuring that information about registering as a stem cell donor reaches those who can make a life-saving difference.”

Blood cancer and disorder patients have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding their perfect match. Thus, DKMS Africa has tirelessly worked over the past three years to ensure there are more potential stem cell donors available on the stem cell registry for patients to reach transplant.

“Effective, purposeful marketing plays a vital role in ensuring our message gets to the right people at the right time. Through strategic marketing efforts, we’ve increased our understanding of stem cell donation, dispelling myths and addressing concerns in addition to highlighting the urgent need for a diverse donor pool. Every new registration brings hope to those battling blood-related diseases, and our outreach efforts are helping to secure a better future for patients across South Africa,” added Mokomele.

IMM Institute to announce winners of awards, during Gala dinner on 7 March 2025

The IMM Institute will host its annual Gala Dinner at which it will present its esteemed IMM Excellence Awards on 7 March 2025.

The dinner will not only honour those who have excelled in the fields of marketing and supply chain excellence but also offer an opportunity for professionals in those fields to mingle and network.

Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM institute, says that the dinner, to be held at the Maslow in Sandton, brings together professionals in both sectors given that there is an increasing need for the integration of marketing with supply chain.

With marketing being a key driver of creating demand for products, it is essential to bring suppliers on board to ensure they can fulfil product orders in a timely manner to meet increasing demand, says Gregory.

“Our Gala Awards Dinner promises to be an informative and glamourous evening during which networking opportunities abound,” says Gregory. “We have an incredible line-up for the event, featuring Govan Whittles from Carte Blanche as our host with extra oomph provided by the amazing Simply For Entertainment” she said.

Gregory adds that the IMM Institute was “excited to have award-winning marketing and media entrepreneur Pat Mahlangu deliver the keynote address”.

Mahlangu, who has more than a decade of experience in the sector, is the founder of Pat on Brands, a digital platform at the forefront of brand insights. As an internationally certified marketer, he has several degrees, including a Masters in Commerce, which he achieved from the University of Johannesburg.

CIPC announces the IP Youth Awards: Celebrating and empowering young innovators The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has unveiled the inaugural CIPC IP Youth Awards, an initiative dedicated to celebrating and recognising the remarkable intellectual property talents of young South African innovators between the ages of 15 and 28. The CIPC IP Youth Awards invites young creators, entrepreneurs, and inventors to submit entries of their innovations within the following 6 categories: