AI has been with us for some time now, but things changed drastically with the arrival of ChatGPT (kinda cool, right?). Suddenly everyone’s searching the millions of AI tools available to customise our everyday experiences.

Some radio stations have started using AI-powered analytics to gain insights into listener behaviours. These tools analyse audience preferences, helping stations make data-driven decisions about music playlists, program schedules, and advertising strategies.

AI’s ability to sift through large amounts of data makes it a valuable asset for stations trying to understand their audience and provide more relevant content.

And we can use it ethically, if continuous auditing is built into the design and deployment of AI systems; this involves collaborating with technologists, ethicists, and policy-makers to create AI systems that reflect media values and media integrity.

AI isn’t a once-off silver bullet – human intervention is needed in its employment, for ethics to be upheld with this new technology.

Here’s what needs to be considered before implementing AI software.

Keeping an I

AI software systems should be continually monitored to ensure they function ethically over time. Regular auditing of AI processes can help identify unintended consequences like reinforcing bias or spreading misinformation.

The human kind

AI can automate many processes but human oversight and editorial control must be maintained, particularly to ensure news media content upholds journalistic standards.

Tell all

Be transparent with audiences when AI-generated content is used, especially in news reporting or automated shows. Listeners should know whether they are engaging with AI or human-driven content.

First, do no harm

AI-driven tools require large amounts of data and power to sustainably be implemented. Broadcasters should consider using energy-efficient technologies and assess the carbon footprint of their AI infrastructure.

The more AI, the less listeners

Audiences are becoming more discerning about where they get their information, and trust in news sources is crucial. While AI can generate factual news, it often lacks the depth, nuance, and emotional engagement of human-created content. Listeners tune in to radio not just for information but for the connection and personality that human hosts bring.

Let’s be frank

AI should be a tool to enhance human creativity and operational efficiency, not undermine jobs or remove the human touch that listeners value.

In South Africa, AI adoption in radio is still at an exploratory stage, with limited applications across mainstream broadcasters – so there is time to evaluate and standardise best practice.

AI in radio presents both opportunities and challenges. While AI can enhance efficiency, personalisation, and innovation in content creation, it also raises significant ethical concerns around bias, misinformation, transparency, and privacy.

Media organisations need to adopt a clear ethical framework that governs the responsible use of AI, ensuring that the technology serves the public good, respects human dignity, and upholds the core principles of journalism.

~ Deirdre King is managing director of Jacaranda FM.