The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: ACA to host AI in Advertising Forum

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept; it’s here, and it’s reshaping the advertising and creative industries at an unprecedented pace. But beyond the headlines and hype, what does AI really mean for agencies, brands, and marketers? How is it already being used? What are the legal, ethical, and creative implications? And most importantly, how can industry professionals stay ahead of the curve?

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) will host an AI in Advertising Forum on 13 March 2025 at the WPP Campus in Johannesburg. This action-packed afternoon will bring together leading voices from across the AI and advertising landscape—from agency leaders and brand pioneers embracing AI to the computer scientists engineering the very algorithms driving this transformation.

This Forum will tackle key barriers to AI adoption in advertising, including:

The scope of AI in advertising today and where it’s headed

Trust, legality, and ethical considerations – when and how to use it responsibly

AI tools, techniques, and technologies already in use by leading companies

The cost, efficiency, and human impact of AI in the marketing industry

Practical next steps for integrating AI into your work and staying competitive

Date: 13 March 2025

Time: 12h30 – 17h00

Venue: WPP Campus, Woodmead

For more information contact sne@acasa.co.za or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399

People moves

Flume appoints Chélin Ramos as chief creative officer

Independent full-service digital marketing agency, Flume , has appointed Chélin Ramos as its new chief creative officer (CCO). Ramos, a valued member of the Flume family for nearly two and a half years, will spearhead the agency’s creative vision and direction.

Ramos brings a wealth of experience to the role, holding a Bachelor of Design (Cum Laude) and boasting close to two decades of experience leading creative teams at various agencies.

She emphasises the importance of company-wide integration to achieve true creative excellence, and is looking forward to making a genuine impact within this role.

“Flume has cultivated a good reputation built on authentic relationships, a unique culture, and impactful work. I’m excited to amplify our voice and demonstrate our strength as a contender in the industry. I look forward to embracing this new role and making a significant impact – not only across Flume’s operations, but with our client relationships, and the broader industry,” says Ramos.

Delta Victor Bravo appoints Derek Bouwer as non-executive director

Delta Victor Bravo (official partner to eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Bouwer as non-executive director.

He brings a wealth of experience to the board role, having spent the last eight years consulting to and investing in a wide range of clients through his advisory business, Forge Advisory. Prior to this he led the TBWA Group in South Africa for seven years, successfully navigating the complexities of a dynamic industry. Before assuming the role of CEO, Derek spent several years in commercial leadership roles within the TBWA Group in South Africa after having qualified as a Chartered Accountant at EY in 1996.

David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: “Derek understands our business well as he already provides us with invaluable service through his company, Forge Advisory. We have also worked closely together in previous roles and so have a very constructive relationship.”

Tractor Media Holdings appoints Steve Duck as chief revenue officer

Tractor Media Holdings has appointed Steve Duck as its new chief revenue officer – Media, further solidifying the company’s leadership team as it continues to lead and innovate in the out of home (OOH) media sector.

With over 20 years of experience in the OOH media space, Duck brings a wealth of expertise and a strong track record of success. Known for his deep industry knowledge, Duck has held several key leadership roles at Primedia Group, where he spent the last 20 years contributing to Campus Media, Comutanet, and Primedia Outdoor SA. Most recently, Duck served as executive – Western Cape at Primedia Outdoor, overseeing sales and development and building strategic relationships with key stakeholders.

In his new role at Tractor Media Holdings, Duck will lead the company’s revenue strategy, working closely with the sales, marketing, and analytics teams to optimise media revenue generation and deliver data-driven solutions to clients.

Simon Wall, Group CEO at Tractor Media Holdings, shared his enthusiasm about Duck’s appointment: “Steve’s extensive knowledge of the media industry, combined with his exceptional sales leadership to drive strategic growth, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

Machine’s Sarah Browning-de Villiers appointed to IFICA’s Advisory Board

Publicis Groupe Africa: Machine ’s chief content officer, Sarah Browning-de Villiers, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Institute for Internal Communication Africa (IFICA) .

With over a decade of experience in communications, she is well positioned to support IFICA’s vision of promoting excellence and innovation in the field of internal communications across Africa.

As part of her role at Machine (part of Publicis Groupe Africa ) – which has a specialist team for internal communications, integrated with its content marketing and B2B specialisations – Browing-de Villiers has led internal communications partnerships with global enterprises like Sanlam Group.

“It’s an honour to be appointed to the board, representing Machine_ and Publicis Groupe Africa, as it recognises the specialist internal communications practice we have within Publicis and the excellent work that our whole team does in this very unique and critical discipline. I’m excited to drive forward shared best practice and learnings across a host of internal communications professionals on the continent, helping to formulate things like benchmarks specific to our continent, not currently easily available to internal communications professionals,” said Browning-de Villiers.

The Hive Group appoints Shannon Naicker

The Hive Group has appointed Shannon Naicker as its new chief innovation officer to accelerate growth and enhance operational efficiency through innovation.

As The Hive Group embarks on an ambitious expansion strategy for 2025 and beyond, the company remains committed to balancing aggressive growth with sustainability and longevity. This strategic appointment underscores the Group’s vision of working smarter, deploying resources more effectively, and staying at the forefront of marketing technology (MarTech) and data-driven solutions.

Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group, highlighted the significance of this appointment, stating that innovation is the key driver of the company’s next phase of growth.

“The Hive Group requires specialised skill sets to help the company work more effectively while ensuring its growth is built on the strong foundations established over the years. Shannon’s expertise will be invaluable in integrating innovation across all functions of the business, both internally and in collaboration with valued customers,” he said.

Business moves

Launch of Havas Play in Africa empowers brands across the continent to play in culture

Havas Africa has officially launched Havas Play, Havas’ global network with expertise across sponsorships, partnerships, experiential, social, influencers, and branded content. This latest launch expanses the footprint of the global Havas Play network, which encompasses over 500+ Play experts in more than 20 countries across the globe.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024-2028 report, entertainment and media (E&M) revenue in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria is expected to surpass the average 3.9% compound annual growth rate forecasted globally. Between 2023 and 2028, South Africa’s E&M revenue is projected to increase from US$16.1 billion to US$19.8 billion, Nigeria’s from US$9.0 billion to US$13.6 billion, and Kenya’s from US$3.8 billion to US$4.8 billion. This growth highlights Africa’s deep-rooted music, sports, and gaming communities, which makes Africa a key market for investment in areas of consumer passion.

“At Havas Play, we don’t just create campaigns—we ignite passion points and build communities where brands and fans connect in meaningful ways. Africa is a powerhouse of culture, creativity, and untapped potential, and its influence on the global entertainment and sports economy is undeniable. By expanding Havas Play into Africa, we are strengthening our global footprint and unlocking new opportunities for brands to engage with some of the most passionate fanbases in the world. This is more than growth—it’s about shaping the future of fandom on a global scale,” said Renata Spackova, chief operating officer of New Core Business at Havas.

Mscsports celebrates three seasons of Betway SA20 Catch R2 Million winners

The Betway Catch R2 Million, a fan-favourite feature of the Betway SA20, has delivered thrilling moments and life-changing prizes over the past three seasons. As the tournament continues to redefine cricket sponsorship and fan engagement in South Africa, Mscsports, the agency behind Betway’s sponsorship activations, reflects on the campaign’s milestones and memorable winner stories.

Since its inception, the Betway Catch R2 Million has drawn fans into the heart of the action, rewarding those who make a clean one-handed catch with a share of the prize pot.

In 2025, the campaign reached new heights with a record-breaking 13 winners sharing the R2 million prize pool. That season introduced a new twist: Betway account holders who had played the Betway Catch Game before making their winning catch tripled their prize share. Two of the thirteen winners benefited from this new incentive, highlighting how the campaign continues to evolve to reward fan participation.

Beyond the prize money, the Betway Catch R2 Million has created memorable personal stories. One such moment featured Nelis Janse van Rensburg, whose catch this season was celebrated in the Mogol Post newspaper in Limpopo. Nelis and his friends had a pact to share the winnings if any of them made a catch— a promise they spoke into existence. Another winner, Martin, added a touch of humour to his triumph by sending a photo of himself with the Betway Catch R2 Million cheque to his portfolio manager, jokingly asking if it was sufficient as proof of income.

The excitement of these wins extended beyond the stadium, with interviews capturing the winners’ joy and the tournament’s impact. You can watch their reactions here: Instagram Reel 1, Instagram Reel 2, Instagram Reel 3.

Eskimi revamps its services for South African advertisers

Eskimi, an end-to-end creative and media tech platform, announced modernizing its services for South Africa. Having mainly focused on display ad solutions in the past, Eskimi is raising the bar by introducing state-of-the-art data-driven creativity for its clients.

“We started working with our South African advertisers, media agencies, and publishers just under two years ago. We have proven our commitment to innovation in the local AdTech scene. To bring our client’s campaigns to new levels, we have invested heavily in improving our services through new AI-driven creative solutions, performance measurement capacities, and an educational program,” says Cornelis Ouwehand, regional director for Africa.

When planning their campaigns, Eskimi clients can now optimize their creative assets based on predictions offered through its integrated AI-powered neuroscience tool. Providing attention heatmaps and expected performance metrics, this technology helps advertisers foresee whether the visual content is likely to grab the audience’s attention and gives suggestions for improvement.

Eskimi has also ensured its clients now have access to Lumen, which uses eye-tracking technology to measure attention effectiveness of digital ads. This allows brands to benchmark their creative quality against the industry.

Corona’s new platform encourages South Africans to reconnect with nature

Corona, SAB’s super premium global brand, has launched a new global creative platform that showcases its legacy of brewing with natural ingredients and its deeply rooted connection with nature.

Synonymous with the outdoors, in nature, Corona celebrates the natural world’s power to refresh and reconnect people with their best side by offering a taste of paradise in a bottle. Brewed using four natural ingredients – barley, water, maize, hops – Corona invites us to disconnect from routine and enjoy the simple pleasures and moments of feeling alive outside.

Reflecting this connection, the creative platform highlights Corona’s iconic flint bottle silhouette set against stunning natural backdrops across the seasons, including its signature lime ritual that is unique to the brand. The launch comes directly after a landmark year for the brand in which Corona was named the World’s Most Valuable Beer Brand by Kantar BrandZ.

“With a refreshing Corona, South Africans can disconnect from their daily routines and reconnect with their true nature. Our product is of the natural world, brewed with natural ingredients around the world,” said Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand: Corona South Africa. “With this ‘Made from the Natural World’ platform we are building on the brand’s legacy of celebrating nature and inspiring people to get outdoors.”

Channels include video, social media, DOOH, and immersive sampling experiences in select locations and will be followed by various experiential events later this year.

All films can be watched at Corona’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/z6Mban913m4

Making moves

Get Ready to Rumble! Nyama Battle: The Street Food Clash of the Year

A new reality TV spectacular is hitting South African screens. G2 Connection and Trace Studios proudly announce Nyama Battle, a fiery new series where everyday cooks battle it out for street food supremacy.

Nyama Battle isn’t just a cooking competition; it’s a celebration of South African culture, personal drive, and the incredible potential within us all.

Twelve diverse contestants will fire up their grills, showcasing their skills, resilience, and determination to win the nation’s hearts (and taste buds) and secure their street food business future.

Guiding them are culinary powerhouses: Chef Moses Moloi, whose soulful dishes honour his township roots, and Chef Keegan Maistry, a fusion maestro inspired by his mother’s kitchen. Adding spice to the mix is the inimitable Lebogang Tlokana (The Funny Chef), whose wit and energy keep things sizzling.

Contestants will create dishes that wow the judges and celebrate South Africa’s vibrant street food scene, from classic kotas to gourmet smash burgers and local-inspired tortillas.

Nyama Battle is brought to you by G2 Connection in collaboration with Trace Studios, HD Global, and a star-studded lineup of sponsors: Captain Morgan, Gromer Eezee Eggz, Nissan, RAMA, MAQ, Tru-Cape Fruit, and Beef & Lamb SA.

Joburg Film Festival tickets now live

The much-anticipated Joburg Film Festival (JFF) is excited to announce that ticket sales for its 2025 edition went live this past Friday, 14th February. The festival in partnership with MultiChoice Group is set to showcase a dynamic array of films from around the globe, bringing together global talent and audiences for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The Joburg Film Festival, which has steadily grown to become one of Africa’s premier film events, promises an exciting line-up of screenings, masterclasses and engaging discussions.

This year, JBX Talks will be a hub for industry conversations and collaboration, bringing together top professionals to discuss pressing topics, new ideas, and the latest trends. Under the theme “Made in Joburg for Africa and the World,” JBX Talks 2025 will drive thought leadership at JFF by exploring global financing, co-productions, the power of visual storytelling, and evolving industry landscapes, all while fostering creativity and strategy. It’s where local and international filmmakers connect, and every conversation sparks new possibilities.

Explore the full JBX programme and incredible lineup of participants on our website here JBX Talks – Joburg Film Festival.

Media Leadership amid the certainty of uncertainty

The JILeaders FORUM series is a flagship event of the Journalism Innovation and Leadership Programme at the Media Innovation Studio, University of Central Lancashire. This edition will take place in the context of the programme’s first intensive study block, where participants use PESTLE + E E (Environmental, Ethical) analysis to identify key external factors impacting their organisations. As part of this, they will draft a position paper for their senior management or board, arguing why addressing one issue in particular is critical for future success.

This year’s Winter FORUM will feature discussions on global media trends, AI’s evolving role, and the intersection of journalism and values, with contributions from leading thinkers and practitioners in the field.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 14:00 – 16:15 GMT

Location: Online from the Media Innovation Studio, University of Central Lancashire, Preston