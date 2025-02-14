#SONA2025. The President told us that white farmers shouldn’t worry, the government won’t be implementing “forced removals” of people. He promised us no one was going to treat white farmers like apartheid treated black people during the time of #DistrictSix.

He said we need South African solutions for South African problems and there is no time to be running around ‘skinnering’ to other world leaders. He made it clear: #WeWillNotBeBullied

It’s been a crazy week, South Africa. Join me as we scratch the surface of the news you tried to avoid. It began with #Afriforum flip-flopping as they realised the enormity of what they’d done by poking the American bear.

Get knotted, Amerikaners

Apparently the impimpi at Afriforum is someone called #DeJager. I’ve never heard of him, yet we are meant to believe this guy has Trump’s ear (not the one that was shot). #AgriSA denied all genocidal claims on white South Africans. But #Solidariteit disagreed and welcomed the Trump chaos.

Even though America has opened its arms to white South African farmers, not a single farmer has left or applied for refugee status abroad. So, it seems things aren’t so bad here in Suid Afrika after all.

In last night’s address, Cupcake told us that he would not be meeting with #Solidariteit or Afriforum and there would be no further discussion on the consequences for these two civil society organisations. He basically told them to get knotted. #Amerikaners

Musk found a tweet from years ago showing Julius singing that dreadful struggle song. The one we had a court case about, the one we all agree was distasteful but actually didn’t amount to anything at all. I knew it was an old tweet because Julius was podgy; he’s so skinny now, isn’t he?

Elon and Julius

Anyway, I digress, so Musk, the owner of X(Twitter) called out Julius on the same platform Juju built his brand on. He said there should be immediate sanctions on Julius Malema. Julius came out and said what we were all thinking: he’s not the president; how can he sanction anyone? Or does anyone with a red beret in South Africa feel the wrath of Elon’s hate?

Julius said Elon is like most racists, he can’t tell black people apart. That was funny. But who is Elon anyway to come and ‘krap’ here in South Africa; he left mos.

We’ve been here before, dear reader. This story smacks of #BellPottinger, the company that was tasked to sow division in our nation using the term #WhiteMonopolyCapital. We rose up and closed that revolting PR firm using our social media voices and our flags.

It’s time for the nation to rise again. Raise your flag, good South Africans. Show them we cannot be divided. We are an extraordinary nation, and we are always #StrongerTogether.

Real reason for brouhaha

As we suspected the real reason for all this brouhaha is because we took Israel to the ICJ. South Africa, with all its problems, took on Goliath and the stone hit the mark. #Lamola, the head of the delegation sent to Den Hague, was told this week by the US to retract the case against Netanyahu (and friends) or face the consequences.

We stood firm. #WeWillNotBeBullied. So, what did we learn? The farmers are actually happy and the “sanctions” on South Africa resulted in a pause of #PEPFAR funding that has since been lifted until end of April. So, nothing happened, actually. Fear and loathing in South Africa.

The most important story this week was the return of the bodies of our dead soldiers that died in vain in the war waging on Congolese soil that was not ours to fight. The bodies were moved from Goma to Tanzania to Malawi and then finally home where they were handed over during a ceremony last night.

The #SANDF mourned the loss of their brothers, and the nation still struggles to make sense of this loss of life. During the #SONADebate, the DRC topped the bill. Gayton, the people’s president, came out to say we should teach #Rwanda a lesson and if they started a war, we must finish it. I baulked at the screen. What? Are you quite mad, Gayton? Do you have mining interests there too? A war? No, definitely and unequivocally, NO!

Spinning like a top

The media was so busy that I was spinning like a top. Jacob’s daughter #DuduzileZuma took to Twitter in a rant that even the tangerine would be proud of. She had #MKParty’s SG (and ex-EFF member) #FloydShivambu in her cross hairs. She used all her F words on Floyd on X.

Social media jested that perhaps Floyd had left the toilet seat up. We are not privy to what triggered the manic episode but Dudzy was told to apologise to #PapaFloyd in public. Her response was just as insulting as her original posts.

She said she apologises to the #MKParty as an organisation but never once mentioned #Shivambu by name. It’s not all unicorns and roses in the MK camp. Head of party #ExJudgeHlope and general bad guy #JimmyManyi are at each other’s throats. That’s what happens when you throw a gang of criminals into one place and ask them to share.

The people’s BAE

And talking about political personalities and big moves, finally EFF’s #Ndlozi, the people’s BAE, left the red berets and is seeking greener pastures in academia and civil society. He said he’d like to create an “AfriForum for black people”. What a statement. I like Mbuyiseni and it’s not just because he’s good looking.

#TeenSuicide is in the spotlight: 7 426 kids tried to kill themselves between April and December of last year. That’s outrageous. What are we doing about this? Teens, if you are reading this column, know this: it will pass. I promise you that. Nothing is so big. It will pass.

We also learnt that forty percent of kids do not live with their biological fathers. I thought it would be higher to be fair. What are we doing here? #MoralCompass position vacant, enquire within.

Wrapping up South Africa is almost impossible in my word constraints. There was a crypto kidnapping and thankfully the nine-year-old Emaan Ghuman is home, safe with her parents. In our courts we watched gangster #Modack take the stand and we also witnessed the #VickiTerblanche alleged murderers point fingers at each other.

Horror show

Finally, the sex offender register will soon be open to the public and we discover that 16 000 teachers have got charges or cases pending against them. We also learnt that one in five kids under 12 has received unsolicited sexual advances online. It’s a horror show, and we cannot switch channels.

We have to do something about our children. A woman from Vanderbijlpark sold her two-year-old for R75 000. She’s also pregnant with twins. Please stop.

The only good news this week was that #DricusDuPlessis won his fight. It’s bittersweet because he’s so thrilled by Trump and #FarmGate that the win makes the joy temporary. Others might disagree, but this oke is not my cup of tea. I was warming to him, but now hulle weet nie wat ek weet nie.

Some respite

Let’s try to find some respite across the waters. There are my two favourite stories to cheer you up and keep you from becoming a statistic.

The Danish have a petition to buy California and there are currently 200 000 petitioners. Apparently their reason is that they need a bit of sunshine and a warm sea. I loved that story. And then #OnijahRobinson, our Pakistani touring American, was sent home to New York this week. Her flight, courtesy of the Pakistani government, was to transit in Dubai.

No trouble to Onijah, she exited at Dubai airport and was seen on the streets chatting to Emirati people. She was a little grumpy, though, telling some man that she’d burn him with her cigarette. I’m not sure why, but to be fair, neither is Onijah. Finally, she landed in New York yesterday afternoon and we await the next episode.

The #TrumpetMuskette show

Here we go, strap yourself in as we dive into the #TrumpetMuskette show, media’s current headline act not to be missed. Trump said he would buy and own Gaza. Then later he said he wasn’t going to buy it. He would be given it. A bit like a land grab. The very thing he is accusing South Africa of, except it comes with a plethora of bombs and dead babies.

He told #Satanyahu that he would move all the Palestinians out of Gaza, and they would not return. What does that sound like? Um I don’t know, ethnic cleansing maybe? Last week he said Jordan and Egypt would take the forcibly removed Palestinians and even though both countries pushed back, it was only a couple of days before #KingAbdullah of Jordan made his way to the Oval Office.

I’m not a great fan of this man, I think he is a weak leader but one thing we can say is that he is an eloquent speaker with great composure. In a live interview I saw something so startling; the King had developed a tick. He was blinking uncontrollably in that chair next to Trump; he was really scared. He capitulated and said he would take 2 000 sick Palestinian children. There was no mention of their families, just the sick kids.

Rumours have it that Israel threatened Jordan’s water supply, but when the King got back home, his office said they would not take any other forcibly displaced Palestinians, but they would rather help rebuild Gaza. Egypt stated, categorically, and without a blink of an eye, that they would certainly not be taking Palestinians from their homeland and that they, too, will help rebuild.

Egypt, incidentally, is the largest beneficiary of American aid. So that right there is courage, my friend. #WeWillNotBeBullied

Ceasefire violation

Then in Gaza, we saw Israel violate the ceasefire agreement repeatedly. There have been over 100 people killed during the time of the ceasefire. That’s just in Gaza, and there are a thousand dead in the Westbank, where there are no hostages and there is no Hamas.

The last three Israeli hostages released were very thin and this apparently was the reason Trump said the ceasefire would not last. Netanyahu literally starved a nation and now he’s surprised when the hostages are thin. So Trump calls an end to the ceasefire unless all the hostages are returned by noon on Saturday. This was after Netanyahu left the Oval Office with $7.4 billion dollars of funding for arms.

#Hamas, who had temporarily stopped the release of the hostages, came back to the table and confirmed the next set of hostages will be released as agreed. Hold your breath.

Elon’s mini me

Then we saw Elon and his mini me enter the Oval Office, everyone suited and booted except for Musk, who wore a baseball cap and trainers. It seems there is no love lost between Trump and mini Elonsky, who they call X. Elon’s not very creative, is he? X this and X that.

While daddio was rabbiting on about how he makes mistakes and people should check him (this after he was pressed about his condom faux pas with Gaza Mozambique) to the right of the screen, Elon’s kid was quietly threatening Trump. He sneered at the tangerine and said: “you’re not the president” and “shut your mouth”.

Trump just stared at him and for the first time, I saw an old man inside that tangerine. Who are these people, guys? Are we living in a simulation? I mean Trump literally came out and said Ukraine could be Russia someday. This stuff is reserved for cinema, surely?

Ye Kanye

There’s so much international news, #KanYe paid for one of the most expensive ads for the #SuperBowl and he didn’t have an advert, so he did a live stream telling people to go to his online store and buy his merch. Once you went to his store page there was only one thing for sale, a T-Shirt with a swastika on it. I don’t make this up. Oh and him and Bianca split, for five minutes.

And then this, those two astronauts who were only meant to be in space for a week or so, are finally scheduled to come home in March. I don’t get that story, but then I also don’t get that Trump signed an executive order to return plastic straws or that he has renamed Greenland to Red White and Blueland. I am grateful that #ChatGPT refused Elon’s $97 billion dollars that he offered in a tweet.

I’ll tell you what else I’m grateful for: After this I’m on holiday for a week; I’m on my way to see a man about a shark, he’s told me it’s likely to be deep and dark. That’s okay, I’m tough, I’m a media watcher.

Happy Val Day! Stay safe, don’t be swayed, raise your flag and when in doubt, roll backwards off a boat. See you in a couple of weeks.

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media.