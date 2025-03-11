The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Irvine Partners ECD Emma Cox named Creative Professional of the Year at SABRE EMEA Awards

Agency also wins Employee Program of the Year for its culture-shifting #IPExchange initiative and secures multiple campaign nominations

Irvine Partners is celebrating a major creative milestone as Executive Creative Director Emma Cox has been named Creative Professional of the Year at the SABRE EMEA Awards. Emma leads creative strategy for Irvine Partners’ clients across Africa, the UK, and Europe, shaping high-impact campaigns for clients such as Uber, Spotify, and Google.

A powerhouse in the industry, Emma has conceptualised and executed innovative brand storytelling that drives real audience engagement and cultural impact. Her creative leadership has been instrumental in positioning Irvine Partners at the forefront of disruptive, insight-led campaigns that spark conversation and deliver results.

Beyond individual recognition, Irvine Partners also took home the EMEA award for Best Employee Program for #IPExchange, its industry-first, boundary-blurring initiative designed to foster deep cultural insight, creative collaboration, and market immersion.

“Twice a year, our team swaps cities, shifts perspectives, and immerses themselves in new markets. Built on a passion for travel and a deep curiosity for the nuances that shape our industry, #IPExchange creates real connections, fuels fresh thinking, and elevates creative excellence across borders,” says Rachel Irvine, CEO at Irvine Partners.

Irvine Partners was also shortlisted for multiple campaign awards, including:

From A Decade of Amapiano (Spotify)

Get Ready With Music (Spotify)

Give Gogo Mzansi (Uber)

Nina Hastie and Carvin H Goldstone to host the 12th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

Get ready for a night of laughter, legends, and a little bit of chaos (the good kind) as we unveil the powerhouse duo steering the comedy ship at the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards: none other than Nina Hastie and Carvin H Goldstone.

These two comedy titans will take the stage as hosts, armed with razor-sharp wit, undeniable charm, and a talent for keeping audiences on their toes (and in stitches). The audience is in for an unforgettable night at The Lyric Theatre on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

Bringing the funny are some of SA’s top comedic talents, including:

Mashabela Galane – The king of vernac comedy, ready to drop punchlines that’ll have you gasping for air.

Kagiso KG Mokgadi – His deadpan delivery is sharper than your grandma’s tongue on a Sunday morning.

Céline Tshika – Serving laughs, class, and a side of absolute sass.

Mel Jones – A comedic powerhouse with stories so relatable, you’ll wonder if she’s been spying on your life.

Thabiso Mhlongo – A fresh voice with fresh takes and a knack for turning the mundane into the hilarious.

Bexta – Bringing the heat with fast-paced, punchline-packed stand-up.

Manuela Dias de Deus, executive producer of the Awards ,had this to say: “Comedy is a powerful force, it challenges, entertains, and connects us. These awards exist to honour those who make us laugh, push boundaries, and keep the local comedy scene thriving. More than that, we want South African comedians to get more gigs, both locally and internationally, and to be recognised on a global stage. The talent is here, now it’s about making sure the world sees it!”

Want to know who walks away with the Waldo (the official Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards trophy) Get your tickets here: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/301939-savanna-comics-choice-comedy-awards/#/

Standard Bank is South Africa’s most valuable banking brand for a fourth consecutive year

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has once again been ranked as South Africa’s Most Valuable banking brand for 2025.

The bank was recognised by the South Africa Top 100 Brands report which was recently released. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Standard Bank has attained top bank brand in Brand Finance’s annual ranking.

The bank also maintained its position as the third Most Valuable brand in South Africa across all industries.

Every year, Brand Finance evaluates 5 000 of the biggest brands across the world, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across different sectors.

“We are pleased and honoured to receive this prestigious accolade. The fact that this is the fourth consecutive year is a testament to us delivering consistently on what we value the most, building on trust and delivering quality service for our clients,” says Kenny Fihla, Chief Executive for Standard Bank South Africa.

The Group is the continent’s largest financial services provider by assets and has a brand presence in 20 African countries that have a combined population of just under 800 million people.

TymeBank enters SA’s Top 100 Brands as top brand to watch in 2025

TymeBank has entered Brand Finance’s South Africa Top 100 for the first time this year, with a brand value of R3 billion. Ranking 46th overall, the bank notably ranked second for ‘value for money’, ‘transparent rates’, and ‘fairness’ among retail consumers.

As a newcomer, TymeBank also excelled in ‘ease of use’ and ‘simplicity’, surpassing more established banking brands.

According to Brand Finance, “(TymeBank’s) digital-first, innovative approach in transactional banking sets it apart, especially as fintech competition grows.”

Nubank, a top digital bank ranked as one of 2025’s strongest global banking brands by Brand Finance, is Tyme Group’s latest shareholder, bringing in valuable capital and expertise to support the growth of both TymeBank in South Africa and its sister bank, GoTyme Bank, in the Philippines.

“We are delighted to see TymeBank being recognised as one of the top 50 brands in South Africa, just six years after launching. We make digital banking accessible and affordable to all South Africans across the economic spectrum – that’s what makes the TymeBank brand so appealing to the average South African.” says TymeBank CEO Karl Westvig.

Focus Entertainment Publishing in fifth position in Metacritic’s 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings

Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 – ALPUL) is proud to have been ranked as the fifth best video game publisher worldwide for the year 2024 by the renowned review aggregator Metacritic*. This ranking underscores the relevance of its editorial strategy.

This Top 5, which includes Sony, Aksys Games, Capcom, and Sega, highlights Focus Entertainment Publishing’s commitment, alongside its partners, to delivering a strong and consistent editorial vision as well as high-quality titles.

Over the past year, the company has demonstrated a strong dedication to identifying and supporting talented creative teams, enabling them to develop the best possible versions of their most iconic projects.

*The Metacritic website is the reference in aggregators of reviews and ratings of movies, TV series, music albums, and of course video games. At the beginning of each year, the site unveils a ranking of the top 50 video game publishers with the highest scores over the past year. Appearing in this ranking is synonymous with quality and reflects the creative talent of publishers and their developers to offer unique gaming experiences.”

2025 INMA Global Media Awards finalists announced

INMA has announced 199 finalists in the 2025 INMA Global Media Awards. At the heart of the shortlist were themes around the use of AI in newsroom innovation and subscriptions, uncovering facts and truth, promoting the public good campaigns, reaching next-generation readers, sports, health, and user engagement.

INMA garnered 839 entries from 286 news media brands in 49 countries, with finalists hailing from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and South Asia.

Companies that dominated the INMA finalists list include Amedia, The Hindu, Hindustan Times, Mediahuis, News Corp, Ringier, Russmedia, SPH Media, Stuff, Schibsted, and Stampen. Leading the finalist list were entries from India (22), Norway (21), United States (20), Germany (17), Sweden (15), Australia (10), and Brazil (9).

South African finalists are: