It’s been a successful, 10 year relationship. But now integrated creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa have called it quits.

Like many brands, Nando’s is consolidating its marketing efforts, and while M&C Saatchi Abel was invited to be a part of this process, founder Mike Abel believes the time is right to “reflect on the incredible shared success and part ways”.

In a press release, Abel said: “M&C Saatchi Abel has been Nando’s above-the-line agency for a decade and the businesses respect and know each other well.

“We have been on an incredible journey together since Nando’s first entrusted us with the account. Our collaboration has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Jessica Wheeler, marketing director: South Africa at Nando’s, said the partnership with M&C Saatchi Abel had “delivered work that not only moves people, but the business needle too. We have shared an amazing journey as creative partners, and their growth over the last few years bears testament to an ethos that I’m confident will continue to serve them well.”

The relationship garnered a series of awards over the past decade. This included winning consecutive Loerie Grand Prix awards for ‘Afrotising’ and ‘Right My Name’. It delivered Nando’s first Apex and its first Effies for effectiveness, followed by more Effies since then. The relationship also saw the launch of Nando’s’ successful and impactful affordability platform ‘Just Nje’.

Won accolades and resonated with customers

M&C Saatchi Abel chief creative officer Neo Mashigo said: “We are incredibly proud of the partnership and the road we have travelled with Nando’s. Our creative work has won accolades, but more importantly, has resonated deeply with customers. The brand is desired.”

When the partnership ends in May, the team currently working on Nando’s will immediately be absorbed into existing accounts across the agency, which is enjoying rapid growth across the continent. “The creativity of these wonderfully talented people who have contributed to Nando’s success will enrich our other clients,” Mashigo said.

Abel added: “We are grateful for the trust Nando’s has shown in our business and the magic we have shared. We wish Nando’s continued success.”