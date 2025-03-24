The culprits are many: funny math; funnier models; cookie bombing; disregard for scientific method; last-click over claiming; first-click over claiming; view-through conversion over claiming; creating lookalikes for everything; putting thumbs on the scale; ignoring propensities; just making things up; etc.

Why is faux attribution as big as it is? Here are a few of the reasons why:

More money for sellers

It’s easier to get paid, get renewals and get account growth if you show strong results to your campaigns.

Looks better for buyers

It’s easier for clients to feel good about money they spend if the reports they show their bosses make them look good.

Impenetrable black boxes

So much of what drives attribution reporting today happens in black-box tools cloaked with terms like “AI,” making it hard for anyone to truly question results.

Unsophisticated users

Even if they could interrogate the black boxes, few market participants are mathematicians or econometricians, and most are afraid to look dumb by asking questions.

Many co-dependents and co-conspirators

A lot of people make a lot more money if everyone believes their campaigns worked well. Similarly, a lot of people make a lot less money if everyone knows that their campaigns didn’t work so well.

Too much ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’

Our industry loves to leave harsh truths unspoken, unasked and unquestioned. Wilful ignorance is a standard operating procedure for way too many in our business.

What do you think? Are you ready to call BS on all the faux attribution out there?

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished with the permission of the author.

Dave Morgan, a lawyer by training, is the CEO and founder of Simulmedia. He previously founded and ran both TACODA, Inc, an online advertising company that pioneered behavioural online marketing and was acquired by AOL in 2007 for $275 million, and Real Media, Inc, one of the world’s first ad serving and online ad network companies and a predecessor to 24/7 Real Media (TFSM), which was later sold to WPP for $649 million. Follow him on Twitter @davemorgannyc