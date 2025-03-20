The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Announcing PAMRO 2025 in Nairobi

The first PAMRO All Africa Media Research Conference in two years is set to take place in Nairobi in September 2025. Trust and Truth: The role of Media Research is the theme of this year’s conference – a fitting one, given the context of a world in which definitions of what constitutes “media”, and “truth”, are being questioned every day.

This milestone gathering will see research professionals from across Africa converging to discuss the role of media research in informing the decisions that have the potential to shape the future of Africa’s 1.5 billion people.

2025 has been a busy year for PAMRO, with two new leaders taking the helm. Oscar Tshifure has taken over from Jonadab Egbowan as president, while Celia Collins steps into a new role as vice president.

“We would like to thank Jonadab for his exceptional leadership and contributions to PAMRO,” said Jennifer Daniel, PAMRO”s executive director. “Our new leaders will help steer us through an exciting year in which trust based on reliable data is an incredibly valuable commodity.”

The PAMRO conference will take place from S14-16 September at the Sankara Nairobi Hotel. The event serves as a premier platform for media owners, marketers, brand managers, and advertising executives to explore cutting-edge research methodologies and consolidate valuable industry data. Attendees can expect open discussions on industry successes, challenges, and learnings, fostering a collaborative environment to enhance strategies across the African media landscape.

To book your place, go to https://pamro.org/pamro-25th-annual-conference/

People moves

CapeTalk’s Clarence Ford: Championing Jazz at the Inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival

CapeTalk presenter Clarence Ford, a respected and beloved voice in South African radio, is set to elevate his passion for jazz as one of the key organisers of the inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival. Scheduled for 18 and 19 March 2025, this landmark event will take place against the stunning backdrop of the iconic dunes of the Namib Desert, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Clarence, known for his engaging mid-morning show on CapeTalk “Views and News with Clarence Ford,” brings a unique flavour to the airwaves. His programme shares and reflects a broad array of perspectives, aiming to inspire and empower listeners with each broadcast. With a strong passion for jazz and a love for golf, Clarence has created a space that is both motivational and uplifting. Notably, the show features segments like the ‘Heritage Hour’ every Wednesday and ‘The Naked Scientist’ on Fridays, providing a rich blend of culture and knowledge.

In addition to co-organising the Namib Desert International Jazz Festival, Clarence recently hosted “Just Jazz,” a pop-up jazz station on the PrimediaPlus app during the festive season, further showcasing his commitment to promoting this vibrant genre.

Paddington Station PR announces passing of Dirk Slabbert

Dirk Slabbert sadly passed away peacefully in Cape Town on 27 February 2025 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his husband, Paddington Station founder and managing director Paul Reynell, his family, and the many communities that loved and appreciated him worldwide for his zest for life, generosity, and respect for the South African public relations profession.

Since its inception in 2012, Dirk has played an integral role in shaping Paddington Station’s reputation as the Agency with Heart. He joined the agency in 2017 to manage its Legacy Portfolio. During those eight years, Dirk consistently managed the same clients year in and year out and significant global projects, such as the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Competition (Africa, Middle East & South Asia). During this time, Dirk was also honoured with a PRISM Award for Best PR Professional.

Dirk’s funeral will be on 26 March 2025 at 3 p.m. at the Rondebosch United Church, Belmont Road, Rondebosch, followed by a wake at J&J Conference Belmont Square, 21 Belmont Road, Rondebosch. Open to all who wish to attend.

Kate Woods appointed general manager of Adidas South Africa

Kate Woods has been appointed General Manager of adidas South Africa. She has held various leadership roles since joining adidas in 2007, most notably as Director of Running for Emerging Markets based in the UAE; and Senior Director of Running for Western Europe, based at the adidas Global headquarters in Germany.

In 2021, Woods returned to South Africa as the Senior Brand Director, before being appointed General Manager of adidas South Africa in 2025.

Woods is a former national hockey player and represented South Africa at the Olympic Games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and London (2012), playing more than 150 matches for the South African Women’s Hockey team. In 2024, she captained South Africa’s Over-35 Women’s Hockey Team to victory at the Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town.

Woods has always been passionate about the transformative power of sport. Beyond her corporate career, she has actively been involved in sports development and leadership, championing athlete empowerment, youth engagement, and social impact initiatives.

She brings a blend of elite sports experience and strategic leadership to her role; and having travelled extensively as an athlete and for business, she’s gained a deep appreciation for the power of sport to unite, inspire and uplift communities around the world.

Commenting on her appointment, Woods said, “It’s an incredible honour to step into this role, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation, driving inclusivity in sport, and expanding our impact in the region.”

Farzana Baduel joins the world’s leading PR podcast

Stories and Strategies, the world’s most-listened-to PR podcast (using data from Rephonic), welcomes Farzana Baduel as Guest Co-Host for an initial three-month tenure. Baduel, President-Elect of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and CEO of Curzon PR, brings her strategic communications expertise to the podcast, joining founder Doug Downs in a transatlantic collaboration.

This partnership comes at a defining moment for the PR industry, which is undergoing rapid transformation due to AI advancements, geopolitical shifts, and evolving media landscapes. Together, Baduel and Downs will deliver insightful discussions with leading PR professionals, industry pioneers, and academics, offering PR practitioners the strategies and perspectives needed to navigate this fast-changing world.

Business moves

Publicis Groupe Africa launches Africa’s first industry-wide internal communications benchmark survey, in partnership with IFICA

In partnership with IFICA (Institute for Internal Communications Africa) , Publicis Groupe Africa has launched Africa’s first industry-wide internal communications benchmark survey.

Aimed at creating the continent’s first benchmark report for internal communications, the survey’s results will be published in a whitepaper by Publicis Groupe Africa and IFICA, providing internal communications specialists across the continent with open-source insights and best practice.

Internal communications specialists from across the continent are invited to take part in the survey, to ensure the benchmark report is as representative and accurate as possible: https://forms.gle/Yn4JUoLQ38pJ2WKN9

The survey is anonymous; metrics and information shared are not linked to anyone’s name or company name.

Sunshinegun celebrates 15 years of bringing light to brands

Sunshinegun, the brand design agency known for its bold creativity and storytelling, is celebrating 15 years of crafting distinctive, impactful brand design. What began as a small independent studio in 2010 has grown into a thriving agency with four partners, an empowerment trust, and a team of over 40 creatives across multiple continents – all dedicated to designing brighter brands and a more beautiful world.

Reflecting on the agency’s beginnings, George Rautenbach, creative partner and founder at Sunshinegun, recalls the moment that set everything in motion:

“In the late 2000s, I had the overwhelming instinct that I needed a career change—not just for myself, but to be the father I wanted to be for my son. I briefly took a leadership role at a major advertising agency, but it wasn’t the right fit. That experience, however, was the catalyst for me and Bronwen to start our own thing – Sunshinegun.”

From the outset, the agency’s philosophy was clear: “Ugly doesn’t sell.” Sunshinegun set out to create beautiful, strategically sharp brand design – down to the finest details. In the early days, no element was overlooked: newspaper rate cards became works of art, and property development pitch packs were transformed into leather-bound conceptual masterpieces.

As the agency grew, so did its impact. Sunshinegun expanded from a duo to a team of like-minded creatives, and today, it operates across Africa, UK and Ireland, Middle-East, South-East Asia and Australia.

Lobengula Advertising’s next chapter

Lobengula Advertising (LA), a dynamic and rapidly expanding creative agency, celebrates over four years of exceptional growth with the launch of two new divisions: LA Films and LA Truth. This expansion, celebrated at their recent agency showcase event hosted by Mpho Popps, signifies Lobengula’s evolution into a full-service creative powerhouse.

The LA Agency showcase featured compelling presentations from key team members, including Creative Directors Kamogelo Nche and Stephanie Rous, who shared insights into Lobengula’s creative process and commitment to excellence. The evening also included powerful video showcases of LA Films’ work and LA Truth’s strategic approach, further emphasising the agency’s dedication to storytelling and impactful solutions.

“These past four years have been a journey of relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to authentic storytelling,” said Brenda Khumalo, Founder and MD of Lobengula Advertising. “The launch of LA Films and LA Truth is a natural progression of our growth, allowing us to offer our clients a comprehensive suite of creative solutions and deepening our commitment to truth, creativity, and making a real difference.”

LA Truth, led by Brenda Khumalo and Adene van der Walt, will focus on strategic consulting, uncovering raw, unvarnished insights that drive impactful strategies.

LA Films, helmed by Yolanda Hlakula and Kamogelo Nche, will specialise in cinematic storytelling, bringing narratives to life with visual excellence.

Introducing Cache, a creative makers studio

Cache, a new creative makers studio, officially opened in Cape Town earlier this month. With a focus on craft, collaboration and long-term growth, Cache works as a creative partner to brands that value the power of creativity to drive tangible business results.

Co-founded by adland veteran Marco Russolillo and business development expert Moe Mota, Cache grows brands by combining critical thinking, beautiful design and the latest technology.

The agency’s creative partnership with brands is underpinned by its Growth by Design model, which works to achieve measurable growth and results through innovation, iteration and creative alignment.

Cache’s offering is categorised under branding and strategy, craft and design, and content and storytelling, and services include, among others, animation, motion graphics and 2D/3D design, UI/UX design, packaging design and prototyping, photography, videography, social content creation and curation, as well as media management.

Currently with offices in Cape Town and Singapore, working with clients in industries spanning automotive, wellness, social impact and fintech, Cache works locally while delivering on a global scale. This dual presence exposes the creative teams to a diverse range of brand challenges, requiring innovative solutions that resonate across different markets.

Effie South Africa and Ipsos to Unveil 2024 Effie Trends and Insights Report

Following the success of the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report, Effie South Africa, in partnership with Ipsos, is set to release the 2024 Effie South Africa Ipsos Trends and Insights Report on Thursday, 27 March 2025, at 10h30 via webinar.

This highly anticipated report provides valuable insights into the most effective marketing strategies, showcasing how successful campaigns integrate insights, rigour, passion, and creativity to deliver real business results.As entries for the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa open soon, this session is a must-attend for marketers and agencies looking to craft award-winning strategies.

The Effie South Africa Ipsos Trends and Insights Report serves as a critical resource for industry professionals, helping brands and agencies refine their strategic approach and maximise campaign impact.

To RSVP, register HERE. Meeting details will be shared upon completion of registration.

Heineken turns watching UEFA Champions League matches alone on a phone into the ultimate social experience

Heineken has revolutionised the football viewing experience with an innovative activation aimed at enhancing social connections among fans.

In a dynamic and high-profile event that redefined the UEFA Champions League experience, Heineken unveiled the Heineken Social Screen – an unprecedented, expandable screen wall created by seamlessly connecting multiple mobile devices. Held at Hyde Park Corner, this cutting-edge activation transformed solitary screen time into a vibrant social experience, bringing together football fans in an unforgettable and immersive way.

Millions of South Africans watch UEFA Champions League matches alone on their mobile phones, Heineken sought to change the narrative. The Heineken Social Screen experience allowed fans to combine their devices, forming a massive, synchronised screen display that turned isolated viewing into a vibrant, communal event.

Developed in collaboration with LeGarage, LePub’s tech and innovation collective, the Heineken Social Screen featured a custom-built technology that split DStv Stream’s signal in real-time, dynamically adjusting to the number of connected devices at any given time.

The Nacher Agency Launches in South Africa and partners with Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa 2025

Consumer demand for sustainable, ethical and holistic brands across Africa is rapidly growing. It has been projected that Africa’s natural cosmetics market alone is to reach upwards of R1.6 billion by the end of 2025, with an annual growth rate of 8.27%; whilst, solar energy companies are working toward narrowing the energy gap for 600 million people lacking access to electricity.

The message is clear: Consumers desire brands that prioritise people and the planet over profit margins and the bottom-line. The Nacher Agency, named in tribute to nature to symbolise its strong commitment to sustainability, holistic wellness, and purpose-driven business, has officially launched in South Africa.

As part of this launch, The Nacher Agency is proud to be the official media sponsor for the Organic &Natural Products Expo Africa, taking place in Cape Town on 28 – 30 March 2025. This partnership is a bold turning point in the agency’s mission to support businesses that prioritise people and the planet.

SHOP! SA seeks founding members to amplify impact on shopper marketing industry

SHOP! SA, the local chapter of the global trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, is committed to recognising and amplifying the work done across the supply chain that works to influence shoppers’ buying decisions.

Di Wilson, founder and MD of SHOP! SA says that as the newly-launched association gains traction, it is ramping up efforts to foster collaboration, innovation, and excellence. However, she says that maximum impact can only be achieved with the participation of Founding Members – and is on a mission to bring leading industry players on board.

“We are inviting forward-thinking organisations to join SHOP! SA as Founding Members. Not only will they fulfil a vital role in boosting the credibility and influence of our association, but their thought leadership and success stories will serve to inspire our members, thus benefitting the entire industry.”

SHOP! SA is delighted to announce Hirt & Carter, H+A, Primedia, Rainmaker Media, 99c, and Integer\Hotspot as founding members, and warmly welcomes Wendy van Zyl, Category and Customer Executive at Libstar, as an Honorary Member. The vision is for each link in the value chain – marketing and activation agencies, POS print and production companies, retailers, and brand and media owners – to be represented by two Founding Members.

SHOP! SA’s flagship initiative, the prestigious annual Shopper Marketing Awards, is attracting more entries and high-calibre judges every year and the association is producing a ‘how to enter’ master class. The webinar, taking place on 27 March, is being hosted by previous judges who will impart nuggets on compiling award-winning entries. Details can be found here.

Making moves

Engen expands ICT training for youth with 2025 programme intake

Engen reaffirms its commitment to youth empowerment and skills development with the launch of the 2025 South Durban and Steelpoort intake for the Engen Global Citizen Development Programme (EGCDP). This initiative equips young South Africans with critical ICT skills, enhancing employability and driving socio-economic progress.

Following a rigorous selection process, nine candidates who reside in the South Durban suburbs of Umlazi, Wentworth, Lamontville, and Merebank will pursue an NQF Level 4 Technical Support qualification, while 12 will undertake an NQF Level 5 Systems Development qualification.

The programme, led by Engen’s Skills Development team, offers a blend of theoretical learning and practical workplace experience, preparing graduates for entry-level ICT roles or further studies.

Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI Manager, emphasised the company’s dedication to transformation, stating: “Investing in skills development is key to economic upliftment. The success of our past graduates has reinforced the need to continue this initiative, and we are thrilled to welcome a new group of ambitious learners to the EGCDP in 2025.”

Ford reinforces commitment to literacy as support for Rally to Read Expands in 2025

The 15th anniversary of World Read Aloud Day, observed on 5 February 2025, serves as a stark reminder of the literacy crisis in South Africa. The reality is that according to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), 81 percent of Grade 4 learners still cannot read for meaning, an alarming statistic that has remained unchanged for over a decade*. A combination of challenges in the education sector, economic hardships, and constrained support systems has left millions of children without the foundational skills they need to thrive. The urgency for sustainable, long-term interventions has never been greater.

Ford South Africa, in partnership with the READ Educational Trust, is tackling the country’s literacy crisis through its long-standing support of Rally to Read. Since 1998, this initiative has provided vital educational resources and teacher training to underserved schools, empowering thousands of children with the tools for a brighter future.

Last weekend marked the start of a new three-year cycle of support for four schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and a further four schools in the Sarah Baartman district, ensuring that learners and teachers receive sustained assistance and reinforcing Ford’s commitment to education and community upliftment. This follows the previous three-year project in Nelson Mandela Bay that assisted eight schools in and around Gqeberha and Kariega. These schools will benefit from a programme designed not just to provide books but to fundamentally improve literacy levels through structured and long-term interventions.