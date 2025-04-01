The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

SA’s culinary stars shine at the 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

The 2star-studded 025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards took centre stage at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town on Monday. It brought together the country’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and industry figures for an evening celebrating South Africa’s culinary excellence.

As part of Eat Out’s evolution, the 2025 judging process took a more comprehensive and transparent approach. Over eight months, a panel of eight anonymous, independent judges visited each shortlisted restaurant multiple times – during both peak and off-peak periods – to ensure a fair and all-encompassing assessment.

“This year’s winners represent the pinnacle of South African dining,” said Abigail Donnelly, Eat Out’s culinary director. “The new judging process ensures that every star awarded truly reflects consistent excellence, from innovation on the plate to the overall guest experience. The level of talent and dedication in our restaurant industry is nothing short of world-class.”

Eat Out’s star-rating system remains the gold standard in South Africa, with restaurants earning 1, 2 or 3 stars based on their final scores. Achieving even a single star is no small feat, with only the very best making the cut and setting themselves apart.

The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards celebrate more than just outstanding dining – they recognise the trailblazers shaping South Africa’s culinary future. The Special Awards honour sustainability champions, rising stars and industry icons who elevate the dining experience through innovation, service and craftsmanship.

Salsify at the Roundhouse in Camps Bay was awarded Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant of the Year, having attained the highest score of any restaurant in the country.

The Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Chef of the Year award went to Johannes Richter of The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate in Pinetown. T

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate was the recipient of another special award: the Eat Out Woolworths Green Star Award (previously called the Eat Out Woolworths Sustainability Award).

This year’s Eat Out Rising Star is Nathan Clarke, executive chef at The Test Kitchen Fledgelings in Woodstock.

The remaining special award winners were:

Eat Out Woolworths Wine Service Award: Michelle Erasmus (La Colombe)

Eat Out Woolworths Trailblazer Award: Bertus Basson (Eike, Spek & Bone, Chorus, Clara’s Barn)

Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Service Excellence Award: Mertia

Eat Out House of Suntory Lannice Snyman Lifetime Achievement Award: Franck Dangereux (chef owner of The Foodbarn Café & Tapas and founder of La Colombe)

Eat Out VISI Style Award: Coy

Eat Out Lexus Best Destination Restaurant: Kapokbos (Bonnievale)

Eat Out Yoco Best New Restaurant: Cyra

Eat Out Callebaut Dessert Award: Epice

Eat Out Patrón Mixology Award: La Petite Colombe

Eat Out S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna Chefs’ Chef: Ivor Jones

702 Small Business Awards return for 2025

Celebrating the Heart of Gauteng’s Economy Gauteng, South Africa – The 702 Small Business Awards, sponsored by MTN, are back for 2025, inviting communities across the region to honour the small business owners who tirelessly contribute to the economy and enhance the vibrancy of communities.

This prestigious event is designed to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of SMEs, which serve as the backbone of our society.

Listeners should nominate small businesses that exemplify dedication, innovation, and community spirit. Whether you are an owner or simply know of a business that goes above and beyond, this is your opportunity to shine a light on those who deliver exceptional goods and services with a smile.

The 702 Small Business Awards are not just about recognition; they are about transformation. By nominating a small business, you could help them unlock incredible opportunities that could change their lives and businesses forever.

The winner will be announced on air during the Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa show on 17 April 2025, and the finalists will be profiled on both 702 and the Primedia Plus website.

To participate, simply visit the Primedia Plus website to complete the nomination form.

Heineken and Ster-Kinekor Champion Young Creatives at Cannes Young Lions 2025

Ster-Kinekor, as the official representative to Cannes Lions, has announced Heineken as the official sponsor of the Cannes Young Lions Competition for South Africa. For the first time, two briefs will be shared across two categories: Film and the new category, Digital, giving young creatives under 30 the chance to showcase their talent and represent South Africa on the global stage.

“Through the introduction of the Digital Category, we aim to nurture the inventiveness of young talent while championing future-forward innovation. This is an approach that aligns with how we think, communicate, and create,” said Andrea Quaye, marketing director at HEINEKEN Beverages.

Ster-Kinekor has long championed the Film Category; with Heineken on board as the official sponsor of the new Digital category, this provides an opportunity to broaden the categories. This reinforces both partners’ commitment to fostering young creative talent.

“The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves while answering a brief under intense pressure over 48 hours,” said Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

Registration is now open for teams of two employed professionals (e.g. art director and copywriter), born on or after 20 June 1994, and working in the creative, advertising, production or digital industries, to sign up and register their creative intent.

To enter, complete the entry form for the Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions Competition and email it to younglions@sterkinekor.com. The closing date for registration is Thursday, 10 April at 12:00. The brief will be published on Friday, 11 April at 12:00 on the Ster-Kinekor website, and teams will have 48 hours to conceptualise, film, edit and deliver their entry. Entries must be submitted by Sunday, 13 April at 17:00.

YouTube Works Awards for Innovative Ad Campaigns Debuts in South Africa

Google has announced the launch of the YouTube Works Awards. These awards have been celebrating the most impactful and innovative advertising campaigns across 15+ markets, and for the first time, it is being brought to South Africa.

Advertisers using the YouTube platform in South Africa are eligible to submit their best work from the past 18 months to be reviewed by a panel of industry leaders. The judges, whose names will be unveiled in the coming weeks, will select winners across seven categories, all based on brilliant storytelling, results, and effectiveness in leveraging YouTube to achieve a clear business impact.

The seven categories are:

The Hidden Gem Award: Celebrating a YouTube campaign that achieved the biggest impact through audience insights.

The Creative Visionary Award: Celebrating the YouTube campaign with the most captivating and original creative vision.

The Underdog Award: For the YouTube campaign that achieved a big impact on a small budget.

The Tech Pioneer Award: Celebrating the YouTube campaign that made excellent use of technology or AI in order to achieve more impact.

The Shapeshifter Award: For the campaign that told original stories in different ways across all YouTube formats.

The YouTube Symphony Award: Celebrating the campaign that redefined integrated marketing through the use of other platforms and YouTube.

The Grand Prix Award: For the YouTube campaign that was the most effective, creative, and innovative, while also driving great business results.

Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa, said: “YouTube continues to be a prime platform for content and outstanding advertising campaigns. An overwhelming 87% of viewers see ads on YouTube as a bridge to new brands and products and two thirds find these ads relevant and trustworthy. To recognise this, we’re introducing awards to celebrate the innovative talent behind YouTube advertising campaigns that drive significant business results and connect with millions of viewers”.

South African brands and agencies who ran YouTube campaigns from 1 January 2024 to 31 May 2025 can enter their best work online at the YouTube Works Awards website by 17June 2025. Entries are free. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in September 2025, following a review of submissions by the judging panel.

2025 Eco-Logic Awards entries are now open

As the world turns its attention to sustainability with the G20 spotlight on South Africa this year, the need to build a greener, more sustainable future has never been more urgent.

Now in its 14th year, the Eco-Logic Awards is South Africa’s premier platform celebrating and promoting eco-champions making a tangible impact in environmental conservation, sustainability, and eco-innovation.

David Parry-Davies, Founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia, said, “The Eco-Logic awards provide a platform to spotlight the organisations, individuals and initiatives, who are thinking outside of the box and taking positive steps toward what is so desperately needed to safeguard the future security of ‘People and Planet’.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on 29 October 2025 at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town. The event will honour gold, silver, and bronze winners across 12 categories, including Climate Change, Nature Conservation, Water Conservation, Circular Economy and Waste Innovation, Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle, Eco-health and Wellness, Eco-Hospitality and Tourism, Eco-Innovation, Eco-Friendly Products, Eco-Communities and Schools, Eco-Angel, and Eco-Warrior.

The deadline for entries is 30 June 2025. Visit www.eco-logicawards.com to submit your entry and be part of South Africa’s most celebrated environmental awards.

Last chance to shine: Submit your work now for The Bookmark Awards 2025

The countdown is on for the final submissions to The Bookmark Awards, brought to you by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa. The countdown is on for the final submissions to The Bookmark Awards, brought to you by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa.

With the submission deadline fast approaching, IAB South Africa calls upon creative agencies, businesses, and individual digital marketers to enter their most innovative and cutting-edge work for a chance to achieve industry-wide recognition.

This is an unmissable opportunity to showcase campaigns, strategies, and projects that are redefining the digital marketing landscape.

“We are excited to see the innovative entries that encapsulate the brilliance and creativity at the forefront of our industry. This final call is a reminder for all digital marketers to showcase the best of their talent, ” says Elizabeth Mokwena, Jury President of The Bookmark Awards.

guidelines , rules and FAQs for submissions. Deadline for Entries: 16 April 2025. Participants can submit their entries through The Bookmarks 2025 website and review the comprehensiveandfor submissions.

Gerety announces In-House Agency of the Year Award

The 2025 Gerety Awards standard deadline is April 11th and continuing last year’s partnership with The Industry Club, Gerety announces they will be awarding the in-house agency of the year.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting in-house agencies, The Industry Club recently launched the first-ever UK In-House Talent & Salary Survey, developed in collaboration with The In-House Agency Leaders Club (IHALC) and its members. The insights from this initiative reinforce the importance of recognizing creative excellence within in-house teams.

Gerety Cofounder Lucía Ongay says, “We are thrilled to partner with The Industry Club again who have a proven record of supporting in-house agencies. This special prize, just like the agency and network of the year awards, will spotlight the world’s most creative In-House Agency”

Gerety In-House Agency of the Year will be awarded to the highest scoring IHA, accumulated from points across all entries for shortlist, bronze, silver, gold, and grand prix.

Grand Prix: 12 points

Gold: 8 points

Silver: 4 points

Bronze: 2 points

Shortlist: 1 point

The standard deadline is Friday, 11 April. Meet the 2025 jury and enter this year’s Gerety at www.geretyawards.com

Prescient Securities shines at 2025 JSE Spire Awards

Prescient Securities achieved outstanding recognition at the 23rd Annual JSE Spire Awards, being awarded the Best Agency Broker: Bonds (1st place) for the second consecutive year. The awards, considered the benchmark for excellence in South African financial markets, are voted on by the country’s largest institutional investors.

The 2025 voting season ran from February 13 to February 25, 2025, with institutional investors evaluating performance across multiple sectors, including bonds, interest rate derivatives, and foreign exchange markets.

“This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us by choosing us as their preferred partner,” said Stephen Heath, CEO of Prescient Securities. “Our performance at the Spire Awards is a testament to our market expertise, disciplined approach, and commitment to consistently deliver exceptional service.”

Prescient Securities’ 2025 JSE Spire Awards Results:

1st place – Best Agency Broker: Bonds

2nd place – Listed Interest Rate Derivatives

3rd place – Listed FX Futures

3rd place – Best Agency Broker: Listed FX Options

FAME Week Africa Scoops Best Trade Exhibition at the 2025 AXXO ROAR Awards

Media and entertainment industry trade show, FAME Week Africa, built by RX Africa, secured top honours last week, taking home the trophy for the Best Trade Exhibition under 6000 m2 at the AXXO ROAR Awards in Johannesburg, South Africa.

FAME Week Africa also earned an award for Excellence in Sustainability in recognition of the organisation’s strategic and operational commitment to ‘minimising the exhibition’s environmental impact, promoting sustainable practices, and creating a positive legacy for the community and industry’.

FAME Week Africa put intentional focus on films that were made sustainably or that focused on issues related to sustainability. Environmental and economic sustainability was also firmly on the agenda through panel discussions and presentations. Trophies for FAME Week’s 2024 Stand Awards, Inclusive Lens Awards, Fashion Film Awards, and FAME Shorts Film Awards, were created from used flip-flops, designed by Davis Ndungu, owner of Recycled Flip-Flop Sculptures Studio (RFFS) in Cape Town.

Says FAME Week Africa Portfolio Director, Martin Hiller, “These accolades, while recognising FAME Week Africa’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for delegates, also highlight our role in building a future-conscious industry through making more sustainable choices. This is an important contribution for us and we are thrilled to be recognised for it.”

FAME Week Africa takes place from 1-3 September 2025 at the Cape Town Convention Centre and then moves to The Labia Theatre from 4-6 September 2025. Exhibitor registrations are currently open https://www.fameweekafrica.com/

ExpoGuys Celebrates Sustainability Award at AAXO Roar Awards

ExpoGuys have received an Excellence in Sustainability Certificate at the prestigious AAXO Roar Awards ceremony. Hosted by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO), this year’s awards celebrated the resilience and innovation shaping the future of the African exhibition industry.

ExpoGuys stood out as the only supplier to be recognised in the Sustainability Award category, underscoring its dedication and commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. The Sustainability Award specifically honours exhibitions and suppliers who effectively minimise environmental impact, advocate sustainable practices and positively influence the broader community and industry.

Pat Cronning, commercial director of ExpoGuys, shared his pride upon receiving the award:

“As a mass-producing exhibition supplier with a broad range of services, we are honoured to be recognised by the ROAR Awards to earn this recognition as a supplier in this category. ExpoGuys remains passionate about aligning our efforts with global sustainability standards—a commitment we increasingly see from corporate leaders across various industries.”

Decorex Africa announces its Designers of the Year 2025 as its State of the Industry Report reveals significant shifts in the design landscape

First, the design landscape of Africa reveals its multifaceted brilliance where Egyptian sustainability pioneers Reform Studio @reform_studio, Decorex Cape Town Designer of the Year 2025, meet Nigerian architectural visionary Charles O Job @charles.o.job, Decorex Joburg Designer of the Year 2025, in a perfect collision of talent.

Second, our 2025 State of the Industry Report reveals fascinating insights: 80% of Southern African design professionals express unwavering optimism despite economic challenges, 76% view sustainability as non-negotiable and 47% now incorporate AI into their workflow.

And third, we’re launching the Decorex Academy, an online platform offering trade professionals exclusive access to webinars, content and VIP exhibition access.

Book your tickets to this year’s Decorex Africa now

South African Radio Station HOT 102.7FM earns global recognition with New York Festivals nominations

South African radio station HOT 102.7FM has once again made an impact on the global stage, picking up two shortlist nominations for the 2025 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the United States – widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the radio industry’.

The station’s digital department has also been recognised for the first time in the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for its audio-visual work, with a nomination in the ‘Corporate Image – Corporate Social Responsibility, Not for Profit’ category for its work on the 2024 Hot Cares Christmas.

All of this follows the three nominations HOT 102.7FM received at last year’s New York Festivals Radio Awards and the seven it received in 2023.

This year, HOT 102.7FM is shortlisted in the following radio categories: Best News Report/Feature: Human Interest Feature – “Blindspot”; and Best News Programme: News Documentary/Special – Derailed.

“I’m incredibly proud, because we’ve always wanted to measure ourselves against the world’s best and not just our competitors in the local market,” said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “These nominations are just proof of the quality of the product we’re putting out and the value we’re in a position to offer our loyal listenership and commercial partners.”

The two news nominations are a feather in the cap for HOT 102.7FM Head of News Tara Penny, who played a lead role in producing the two series in question.