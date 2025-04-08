The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Digital Media Awards Africa winners announced

WAN-Ifra has announced the winners of the Digital Media Awards Africa 2025. This year’s awardees stand out for creating cutting-edge strategies with an audience-focused approach.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all participating publishers for submitting their initiatives and to our jury members for their thoughtful evaluation in selecting the laureates,” the organisation said.

Tied with: Project: MwanaClick: A Digital Revolution in News and Content Access; Company: Mwananchi Communications Limited; Country: Tanzania

Zanele Potelwa wins SA Style Award

Award-winning television and radio personality, Zanele Potelwa, constantly proves that hard work really does pay off.

With the critically acclaimed South African Style Awards having recently named her ‘The Next Big Thing’, the award proves Potelwa’s undeniable impact and recognisable mark within the South African entertainment industry.

Last year saw Potelwa not only host the Black Carpet at the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs), but also take part in the 30th South African Music Awards (SAMAs), while she also sparked up the South African Film & Television Awards’ red carpet.

She stunned at all the prestigious awards, dressed in beautiful gowns by Gert-Johan Coetzee (SAFTAs), Otiz Seflo (SAMAs) and Sasa Thabethe (MMAs) that were a spectacle to everyone that witnessed her working in her magic.

“I feel so blessed, God has been so good to me. I have prayed for all these amazing opportunities that are now taking place in my life and I do not take them for granted. I hope you stay on this beautiful entertainment journey with me, because you are who I do it all for, and of course, to honour God with the gifts that He has given me,” she said.

Entries Now Open for the 2025 Santam Women of the Future Awards

The Santam Women of the Future Awards in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE is back for its 11th year. Over the past decade, the awards have showcased the resilience, innovation and success of women entrepreneurs who have dared to dream big.

This year, Clarins has signed up as the official beauty partner! With a shared commitment to uplifting and empowering women, Clarins brings its expertise in skincare and beauty to our community.

The awards feature three categories:

The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is older than 1 000 days and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise. The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 35 years old who is still within her first 1 000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them. The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an NPO/social enterprise or entrepreneur who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/NPO/social enterprise has survived the first 1 000 days.

“As Santam, we are proud to be part of an initiative that seeks to provide women in business with the tools and mentorship to succeed,” said says Nondumiso Mabece, executive head of brand and marketing at Santam. “In this 11th year of our partnership, we see the Women of the Future programme as a means to recognise and showcase the incredible role played by women entrepreneurs in helping to solve societal problems, while also driving sustainable economic growth in South Africa. Women from all walks of life have enjoyed the benefits of participating in the awards and becoming finalists.”

Judge are:

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University, and the Law Trust Research Chair Professor of Law in Social Justice Studies

Nondumiso Mabece, Santam Executive Head of Brand and Marketing

Dawn Nathan-Jones, entrepreneurial leader, social advocate and CEO of Over the Rainbow

Boitumelo Ntsoane, founder and MD of On Point Healthcare

Suzy Brokensha, Editor-in-Chief of FAIRLADY

Mbali Soga, Editor-in-Chief of TRUELOVE/DRUM

The Future of Science is Female: Apply for L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards Now

The Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO have announced the launch of the seventh edition of the For Women in Science (FWIS) Young Talent Search in South Africa. This prestigious initiative is dedicated to empowering exceptional female researchers under the age of 40, driving innovation in critical fields such as healthcare, sustainable energy, and agriculture.

“At L’Oréal, we believe in the power of science to create meaningful change,” said Michelle Gololo, corporate affairs & engagement lead at L’Oréal South Africa. “In partnership with UNESCO, we are committed to promoting diversity, excellence, and innovation in science while highlighting the crucial role women play in shaping the future of research.”

Eligible female researchers dedicated to making a difference in their fields are encouraged to apply. Successful candidates will receive grants of up to R160 000 to support their doctoral or postdoctoral research, enabling them to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Applications are open until 20 May 2025. For more details and to apply, visit www.forwomeninscience.com.

Woman of Stature Awards: 10 years of recognising South African women for excellence in business

While women make up half of the population, a reality is that only 30% of executive positions in corporate South Africa are occupied by women. Addressing this reality requires recognition, empowerment, and tangible support for women breaking barriers in their respective industries.

Against this backdrop, the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa marks a major milestone in 2025, celebrating its 10th season as a platform to recognise South African women for their remarkable and positive contributions to businesses across various industries.

With over 700 nominations received this year, the record-breaking 134 nominees reflect the growing demand for platforms that honour women who making a difference. These awards shine a spotlight on those who drive economic growth, social change, and industry excellence, while also advocating for greater gender inclusivity.

“Recognition is a powerful tool for empowerment,” says Charlotte du Plessis, CEO and Founder of the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa. “By celebrating the achievements of these outstanding women, we not only validate their hard work and impact but also inspire others to step into leadership roles. Gender inclusivity is not just a moral imperative—it’s an economic and social necessity for South Africa.”

The highly anticipated gala evening for the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa will take place on 12th April 2025 at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg.