infoQuest, a leading South African online research provider, recently surveyed consumers about their thifting/second-hand buying behaviour – a very prevalent trend.

A significant proportion of both genders (women (women 49%, men 41%) engage in this type of buying, with the highest participation seen among 25–34-year-olds (47%).

Interestingly, the Western Cape shows the highest prevalence of thrifting at 55%, which may be driven by a combination of greater access to second-hand markets, economic pressures, and a growing cultural or psychological shift toward sustainable and value-conscious consumption.

The most popular second-hand purchases are clothing, books, electronics, and furniture. Notably, 32% of respondents are buying second-hand items more frequently than they did a year ago, reflecting a broader shift towards more budget-conscious and sustainable shopping habits.