In today’s evolving business landscape, transformation is no longer a choice – it’s an imperative.

Organisations that fail to adapt risk obsolescence, while those embracing business transformation (BX) are leading the way in innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

To better understand BX and how businesses can navigate this complex journey, we spoke with Wendy Case and Johan Walters from dentsu BX.

Unlike a traditional agency, dentsu BX acts as a transformation partner – working alongside businesses to reimagine how they operate, compete, and grow.

What defines business transformation?

BX is about more than just digital upgrades or customer experience (CX) enhancements. It’s a holistic shift in how businesses think, function, and deliver value.

Key pillars of successful BX

The human factor

Technology alone doesn’t drive transformation. Empowered employees, strong leadership, and a culture that embraces change are fundamental to long-term success.

Beyond customer experience

True transformation extends beyond CX to include operational models, company culture, and leadership approaches that drive lasting impact.

Agility is non-negotiable

Market dynamics are shifting faster than ever. Businesses that embed adaptability into their core are better positioned to respond to challenges and capitalise on opportunities.

Data driven decision making

Real transformation is guided by insights, not instincts. Businesses leveraging real-time data can make smarter, faster, and more effective strategic decisions.

Sustainability and purpose matter

Consumers and stakeholders now expect more. Purpose-driven transformation, with sustainability at its heart, is shaping the future of business success.

At dentsu BX, the focus is on partnership, not prescription. By working collaboratively with clients, the dentsu BX team helps businesses navigate transformation with clarity, strategy, and a people-first approach.

BX is about reimagining how businesses operate to stay relevant, resilient, and ready for the future. For organisations looking to lead, the time to transform is now.

Click here to listen to the full dentsu BX podcast.