The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Fuelling the Future: Publicis Groupe Africa welcomes new Le Cubs

Publicis Groupe Africa’s renowned Le Cubs Programme has accepted a new cohort of interns, continuing its mission to cultivate and empower the next generation of creative talent across the continent.

Designed as a fully funded and accredited graduate programme, Le Cubs offers participants hands-on learning in partnership with the Red & Yellow School of Business. The initiative equips young creatives with essential real-world skills, bridging the gap between education and employment in the advertising and marketing industry.

Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, says: “For five years, the Le Cubs internship programme has served as a launchpad for talent, innovation, and leadership. We are proud to celebrate this fresh milestone and the incredible individuals who have helped shape our success. We are also excited to see what the 2025 interns will accomplish.”

This year’s group brings fresh energy and potential to the organisation, with graduates embarking on a structured development journey tailored to their career aspirations. Publicis Groupe Africa’s Chief Creative Officer extends a warm welcome: “At Publicis Groupe Africa, creativity is at the heart of everything we do. And through the Le Cubs programme, we can ensure our continued commitment to creativity by investing in the next generation of talent, giving them the platform to make their mark.”

As part of their onboarding, the Le Cubs will receive practical experience, leadership training, and exposure to various aspects of the business, fostering continuous learning and a dynamic workplace culture.

One of this year’s interns, Nomakhosi Lekhanya, shares her early experience in the programme: “It’s been a great combination of creative energy and professional growth. Each day presents a new opportunity to dive into diverse projects, from proactive sessions that ignite fresh ideas to hands-on experience crafting visual concepts. The environment is both challenging and supportive, where seasoned professionals generously share their expertise, fostering a culture of learning. I aim to leave with a head full of inspiration and a heart full of passion that only comes from being immersed in the creative fire.”

People moves

Octagon appoints Struan Campbell as managing director Futures SE Africa

Octagon Africa Group has announced the appointment of industry leader Struan Campbell to Managing Director, Futures Sport & Entertainment Africa. In the role, Campbell will spearhead the launch of Futures in Africa, and lead the strategic and creative vision for the agency’s work across the region.

Campbell will collaborate with Octagon Africa Group Chairman Franco Barocas, and the leadership teams across the company, including Octagon’s Cricket and Rugby divisions.

“The opportunity to shape a world-class sport and entertainment offering in Africa is significant,” said Campbell. “With the backing of Octagon’s global network and proprietary assets, combined with the best local talent, we aim to create a differentiated proposition and set a new benchmark in the market. By tapping into the best minds, tools, and IP, we will offer a unique and differentiated proposition that delivers real business outcomes for clients across the continent.”

Roger Goode joins Good Hope FM PLUS more powerhouse talent added to line-up

Good Hope FM is set to shake up the airwaves with an electrifying new line-up that brings fresh voices, new energy, new impact and a powerhouse of talent to the station. Leading the charge is none other than master of the DJ decks and radio maestro, Roger Goode, joined by other A-list names like Cato Louw, Masoodah, JP Carelse, Irma G, Peadon Smith and Sonic6teen. Roger takes the helm on the all-new Roger Goode Breakfast show, weekdays between 6:00 and 9:00. Known for his crazy, captivating presence, as well as his unmatched ability to have engaging conversation and deliver a stream of absolutely banging tunes, Roger is set to redefine mornings in Cape Town. Joining Roger is Cato Louw as the new sport presenter, alongside the familiar voice of Mishka Loesch on news & traffic, ensuring THE best start to a Mother City day. The weekdays continue to deliver a mix of familiar favourites and exciting changes: The super popular Morning Show, 9:00. – 12:00 remains unchanged, with Leigh-Anne Williams steering the ship, supported by Sandra Rosenberg on News and Traffic.

The Lunch Club, from 12:00 – 15:00, is a brand-new show that welcomes Carissa Cupido & Chad Saaiman as co-hosts and Geri Saunders on News and Traffic, with Bradley Knight now as a specialist wellness contributor.

The Great Drive, from 15:00 – 18:00, keeps its winning recipe with Khanya “Kyeezi” Siyengo as host, alongside Tamara Snow on news & traffic, and Lorenzo Darries as sport presenter.

The Pulse, a cracking new show, airing Monday to Thursday, from 18:00 – 21:00, introduces Celest Anthony as the new host.

The Good Vibes, Monday to Thursday, 21:00 – 22:00, now brings you a whole extra hour of the legend, the OG, DJ Ready D.

Night Time Prime, also a brand spanking new show, Monday to Thursday from 22:00 – 01:00, sees Makabongwe Tanga moving over from Weekend Breakfast.

The Good Vibes, 18:00 – 2200 on Fridays, sees DJ Ready D back for more and kicking off your weekend in proper style with some pumping beats.

Groove Shift, Fridays 22:00 – 00:00, introduces a scorching new show and crowd favourite DJ and presenter, Masoodah – an impactful and exciting new voice on the station.

Icon of Democracy, Lech Wałęsa, to speak at WNMC25

Lech Wałęsa—legendary statesman, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and former President of Poland—will speak at the opening of the Congress on May 4. As the leader of the Solidarity movement, the trade unionist played a key role in ending communist rule in Poland. He’s been vocal about today’s political challenges and the need for democratic renewal and will share his views in an on-stage discussion.

Leading the conversation is Dominika Wielowieyska, a veteran political journalist at Poland’s leading news title, Gazeta Wyborcza. A sharp analyst and seasoned talk show host, she brings deep political insight and a fearless approach to interviews.

Organised by WAN-IFRA in partnership with Agora, WNMC25 will feature over 100 international speakers exploring how journalism can navigate political and technological change while defending press freedom and public trust.

JCDecaux global data chief headlines Day Two of World Out of Organization Annual Congress in Mexico City

JCDecaux Group Chief Data Officer Sylvain Le Borgne will be the Keynote Speaker on Day Two of the World Out of Home Organization’s Global Congress in Mexico City from June 4-6. The theme of Le Borgne’s address is How Tech Brings OOH to the Next Level.

He will give an exclusive insight into how the world’s biggest Out of Home media owner leverages cutting-edge technologies to enhance its operations, create incredible experiences and make OOH accessible and dynamic.

Le Borgne is responsible for JCDecaux’s global data strategy aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of OOH media. In an extensive career he has founded multiple companies including Adream, Actustar and Adledge and also worked at French agency group Havas, Fifty-Five and MediaMath. He is uniquely positioned to explore how data can be deployed as a benefit for the OOH industry as a whole as it competes with the challenge from internet-based media businesses.

Business moves

5FM champions autism awareness

This Autism Awareness Month, 5FM is Ampli5ing its commitment to powerful social change, and making a practical difference, with a heartwarming initiative aimed at supporting Thulasizwe School for Autism in Soweto. As part of its #YB5 (Young Blood 5) campaign, spearheaded by 5 Breakfast host, Nick Hamman, the station will be shining a spotlight on the vital work being done to provide specialized education and skill development for learners with autism, and also help to drive the school’s efforts of building a kitchen for the learners within the school. Throughout April, 5FM will use its full broadcasting muscle to highlight Thulasizwe School’s needs and achievements, with exclusive content and live discussions featuring educators and other experts, parents, advocates in the autism community and the learners themselves – all in a bid to rally support for the school’s mission and help raise funds for the development of essential facilities, including the primary goal of building a dedicated kitchen for the learners within the school.

5 Breakfast will also be broadcasting live from the Thulasizwe School for Autism on Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

FAME Week Africa announces free access Buyers Badge for 2025 show

Africa’s premier trade gathering for the film, television, and creative market has announced a free pass for verified buyers to attend the 2025 show. The pass is available on application to buyers from around the world and grants access to a broad and diverse range of distributors, studios and producers, with a strong focus on Africa.

FAME Week Africa will take place from 1 to 6 September in Cape Town, South Africa, with MIP Africa—a key component of the event—concentrated across 1 to 3 September.

MIP Africa spotlights Africa’s fast-growing content market, covering the creation, distribution, and consumption of African-made content both within the continent and across the diaspora. It also highlights Africa’s increasing influence in mainstream global storytelling. MIP Africa buyers typically include representatives from distribution companies, broadcasting networks, streaming platforms, and international sales agencies. Their primary role is to acquire content for distribution or exhibition. In 2024, a total of 114 buyers attended FAME Week Africa in Cape Town.

The Buyers Pass provides full access to the show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa from 1 to 3 September 2025, including entry to the Producer’s Lounge and a meetings diary. The programme features topical panels and conversations, daily announcements pertinent to the industry, and the presence of key players from the African film, television, streaming, and animation industries. It also includes a spotlight on African fashion and music. Buyers can also expect an array of events and launches and exhibitors showcasing products, services, and film bureaus from multiple African countries.

Top Media Partners join The Good Life Show

The Good Life Show has announced its partnership with a powerful group of media titles that share a passion for health, wellness, and lifestyle innovation. With an audience that reaches more than 5 million people, these media houses will play a vital role in amplifying the show’s message to audiences who are deeply invested in living their best lives.

The Good Life Show is on in Cape Town from 30 May to 1 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and in Johannesburg from 1 – 3 August at the Kyalami International Convention Centre for the best event in the country to give visitors all the information they need to enjoy a good life. This event is also open to trade professionals (retail and foodservice) looking for innovative high-quality products.

The following media partners have signed up to support the Good Life Show:

RMB launches optimistic brand campaign ‘Ideas Love Company’

RMB launches its new brand campaign, ‘Ideas Love Company’. This fresh messaging showcases the creatively resilient spirit that the talent-brand RMB is known for: the campaign is a celebration of RMB’s people, client relationships and the innovative, solution-centric RMB culture.

“We wanted a creative idea that is authentic to who we are. As unconventional thinkers, producing distinctive work that stands out and resonates is key,” explains Alison Badenhorst, chief marketing officer. “Our refreshed campaign is confident yet charming and cerebral yet accessible. It talks directly to the robust diversity of our deep talent pool, and the curious and optimistic appetite of our people to empower possibility. It underpins RMB’s philosophy that ideas and solutions are best executed with our clients in trusted partnerships.”

Creative agency Halo was brought in as a strategic partner, chosen for their deep brand expertise and ability to craft a creative solution that amplifies RMB’s optimistic spirit and sets the brand apart in the financial space.

Regent Business School Partners with Startup Grind to strengthen South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

Regent Business School has formalised a strategic partnership with Startup Grind, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing South Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs. This collaboration will give students direct access to industry leaders, mentorship opportunities and hands-on entrepreneurial experience that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world business challenges.

The partnership will be further strengthened by the launch of the Regent Student Entrepreneurs Club, a student-led initiative supported by Regent’s redHUB and Startup Grind. This club will serve as a dynamic platform for students to connect, collaborate and refine their business ideas under the guidance of experienced entrepreneurs and investors. It will be available across Regent’s campuses in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Manzini.

AI Startup Artisan replaces its CEO with AI

Artisan, the YC-backed AI startup building AI employees, announced that co-founder and CEO Jaspar Carmichael-Jack is stepping down—replaced by Jaspar 2.0, the world’s first AI CEO.

Artisan first made waves with a controversial billboard campaign last December proclaiming: Stop Hiring Humans. The message went viral, racking up over 50 million online impressions and spotlighting Ava, the company’s flagship AI BDR now used by 300+ organisations.

In a cinematic launch video released this week, the company dramatises the transition as human Carmichael-Jack hands over leadership to his AI counterpart: a hyper-efficient, emotionless, data-maximizing machine designed to lead Artisan to become a unicorn by the end of the year. Jaspar 2.0 claims to set vision through real-time market analysis, hire executives based on performance metrics, run thousands of meetings simultaneously, and execute strategy without ego or fatigue.

“While I stand by the message, I realize it may have been ahead of its time,” said Carmichael-Jack in a LinkedIn video announcing his resignation. “That’s why I’ve made the difficult decision to step down.”

Nowcasting on Search brings AI-powered weather forecasts to people across Africa

Teams at Google have been working on AI powered nowcasting for years, helping users to understand exactly when and where they should expect precipitation over the next few hours.

Now, these short-term precipitation forecasts are being made available across Africa, for the first time. The forecasts are made possible through advancements in Google Research’s AI-powered nowcasting model MetNet, which uses satellite data and ground observations to produce state-of-the-art precipitation forecasts in data-sparse regions of the world. Google’s technology can predict global precipitation with high accuracy within a 5km radius every 15 minutes for the next 12 hours — all under one minute.

One critical component for weather forecasts is dense ground radar, which is not available for the majority of the world where billions of people live. The need for new approaches and better weather forecasts is especially pronounced in Africa, where ground observations are limited and global weather models tend to exhibit low skill. For example, North America has 291 radar facilities to track weather, while Africa has 37.

Nowcasting on Search is now live for users in Africa. The feature will display for weather searches across the continent with more precision than ever before.

Hayo joins the GLF to collaborate with international connectivity leaders

Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has joined the GLF Community, an expert community dedicated to supporting and strengthening global digital infrastructure with sustainable development and innovation. Hayo will collaborate with international connectivity leaders across the GLF, joining a community of more than 120 members to form a representative voice for the broader digital ecosystem.

The GLF strives to drive universal connectivity and foster innovation in digital infrastructure across the globe to benefit businesses and communities. Hayo and the GLF will collaborate to share key insights, create value and deliver an industry-level impact, supporting Hayo’s mission to bridge the digital divide.

France 24 launches ‘Made in France 24’

France 24 is expanding its digital presence with the launch of ‘Made in France 24’, a new TikTok account dedicated to all things French — culture, society, gastronomy, news, and more.

Building on the success of its main English-language channel, this vibrant new platform offers a fresh, dynamic space for Francophiles and English-speaking audiences worldwide. Through innovative, engaging formats, ‘Made in France 24’ brings the richness of France to life like never before.

The account features exclusive content drawn from France 24’s acclaimed reports, including ‘French Connections’ and ‘France in Focus’, while also curating a diverse selection of highlights from the channel’s website and social media platforms.

BBC World Service English announces new commissions for spring 2025

BBC World Service English will bring listeners a varied offering of factual and inspiring programming this spring with the return of familiar favourites and new commissions.

Newly commissioned series, The Interview, will bring listeners the best conversations from the BBC, featuring global leaders, decision-makers and cultural icons. Each interview be packed full of insight and analysis, covering the biggest issues of our time. While the BBC World Service’s new sport offer, Not by the Playbook, will hear from some of the most famous names in sport, with inspirational stories on resilience and perseverance.

Audiences can expect the return of Untold Legends, spotlighting the American actress and inventor, Hedy Lamarr, and award-winning podcast Good Bad Billionaire, is back for a third season to analyse the minds, motives and money of the world’s richest people.

Dear Daughter, the podcast that’s building a “handbook to life” for daughters everywhere, will be kicking off its fifth season and Amazing Sport Stories: Bill Walton’s The Grateful Team, will explore the story of the Lithuanian basketball team that made it to the 1992 Olympics against all odds.

Jon Zilkha, Controller, BBC World Service English, says: “I’m proud of the breadth, depth and variety we have lined up for World Service English listeners in our new and returning commissions programming this spring. Our new commissions will aim to engage and inspire listeners with stories that inform as well as resonate globally. Our returning series will cover business, sport, lifestyle and history like no other international radio network.”

Making moves

Comic Con Cape Town announces celeb guest Michael Trucco

American actor Michael Trucco, best known for his roles in Battlestar Galactica, The Big Bang Theory, and Fire Country, will be attending Comic Con Cape Town.

Michael will attend the festival on Saturday 3 May and Sunday 4 May. He will be offering meet and greets and autograph signings with fans, as well as Q&A sessions on the Main Stage.

Michael Trucco rose to prominence with his portrayal of Samuel Anders in Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009, where he played a former athlete turned resistance fighter in the hit Sci-Fi series. Showing a different side to his abilities, Michael also made a memorable guest appearance as Penny’s ex-boyfriend, Dave, in The Big Bang Theory in 2009, showcasing his comedic skills.

Since 2022, Michael has starred as Vince Leone in Fire Country, a drama centred around a group of convicts fighting wildfires as part of a rehabilitation program.

In addition to his TV work, Michael has appeared in various films including The Terminal (2004), She’s the Man (2006), Unstoppable (2010), and Chesapeake Shores (2016 to 2020). He has also had guest roles in series such as How I Met Your Mother, Castle, and Private Practice. Trucco’s versatile talent has made him a notable figure in both television and film.