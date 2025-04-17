Great news for the media fraternity in 2025 is that the MOST Awards are back. As the only awards event that celebrates those who work tirelessly behind the scenes on the commercial side of the media, MOST holds special relevance in South Africa’s robust media sector.

This legacy event turns 15 this year, cementing its relationship with media from the onset of a historic evolutionary shift that today, still continues at a staggering rate.

The MOST Awards has striven to reflect these shifts.

As Lyndon Barends, managing director of strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings, explains: “We are evaluating the categories to ensure they remain relevant to the evolving media landscape. There is also potential for introducing new awards and combining certain categories to better reflect industry shifts. Additionally, we are working on revamping the Awards evening experience to make it even more memorable.”

News on these changes will be revealed soon.

The essence of the MOST Awards

Meanwhile, I was lucky enough to attend the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards recently. It, too, has undergone a revaluation of its offering, taking industry recommendations into account to create an event fit for its time.

While the food industry and the media business represent two different worlds (intersecting in magazines and on digital platforms), the atmosphere was extraordinarily similar.

Healthy rivalry was evident, but so too was the celebration of excellence in the products and services they produce – not just in their own restaurants and kitchens, but in the industry as a whole. For once, the people behind the scenes were front of house, taking a bow and relishing the accolades from their peers.

That’s the essence of the MOST Awards.

No judges or juries

There are no juries or judges passing on their often subjective views. Media agencies rate media owners, and vice versa.

If you come out tops, well: your peers have voted you to that special place.

On the topic of refreshing properties, we are also revisiting The Media magazine this year, evaluating where it has come from and where it is going. Our first issue is a look at what we need to be aware of as we navigate the technology, the services, the creativity, and the financial markets driving this crazy world right now.

We asked contributors to share what they think will be important, and canvassed the views of our audience on what we need to know. Thank you all for sharing your insights, your foresight and your knowledge.

The Media.

Got to love it.

Glenda