Programmatic aggregated digital out-of-home publisher network Polygon has launched Urban Takeovers, what is calls “an innovative solution allowing brands to take over the city during major sporting, cultural, music and other entertainment events”.

Advertisers can leverage the continent’s largest network of DOOH inventory – which includes thousands of digital screens across malls, forecourts, lifestyle venues and roadways – to create an immersive, city-wide presence linked to high-profile events such as the Cape Town Jazz Festival, Two Oceans Marathon, music festivals and more.

“Events provide an exciting opportunity for brands to establish emotional connections with their audiences. Urban Takeovers is a ‘takeover tactic’ that allows DOOH campaigns to be built around ‘hotspots’ – areas that become abuzz with people during a specific period or event, whether it be a large or smaller, regional event,” says Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon.

Sports marketing

Fearne Gilson leads Polygon’s sports and events division, bringing significant experience in the sports marketing field and an in-depth understanding into the mindset of sporting event-focused audiences.

“Sporting teams, event hosts, industry bodies or event sponsors can build campaigns that leverage Polygon’s inventory in a particular region to drive people to the event and inspire awareness and excitement around it,” Gilson says.

Gilson says advertisers who are not sponsors can employ guerilla-style tactics by engaging Polygon’s screens to convey topical brand messages without overstepping official sponsorship parameters.

“Unlike traditional sponsorships – where exclusivity clauses and high costs can limit opportunities – Polygon’s solution allows brands to ‘piggyback’ on the excitement surrounding major events or connect to these audiences without needing to be official sponsors,” he explains.

A campaign might thus unfold in four phases

Pre-event build-up – Leading up to the event, strategically placed DOOH screens across Polygon’s network display brand messaging, building hype and anticipation. Event day domination – On the day of the event, the campaign reaches peak visibility, with screens broadcasting live updates, including real-time scores and dynamic messaging tailored to the unfolding action. Post-event storytelling – After the event, the conversation might be continued by sharing results, reactions and key takeaways, reinforcing an association with the event. Mobile retargeting – This allows personalised ads to be served to audiences at the event via their mobile devices. This means that attendees at stadiums, fan zones and surrounding areas will see digital ads directly on their phones, further amplifying brand engagement.

As Du Preez says, “Historically, OOH has always been the marketing medium best suited to human gatherings and celebrations, popping up in – or driving people to – places where passions are shared among a community of people.”