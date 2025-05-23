[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu Africa has reaffirmed its position as a creative and impact-driven integrated growth solutions powerhouse in the advertising industry of the African continent with its unprecedented performance at the Pitcher Awards 2025, recognising its outstanding industry achievements.

Dentsu Africa named advertising agency network of the year

Dentsu Creative Kenya secures Advertising Agency of the Year, 3 Grand Prix

Nigeria wins Gold, 23 awards in all

Dentsu Red Star South Africa wins Gold

In an impressive show of creative excellence, Dentsu Africa was crowned the Advertising Agency Network of the Year and the Media Network of the Year, with its subsidiaries, Dentsu Nigeria and Dentsu Kenya winning big in other African markets.

Agency of the Year

Gold Awards were presented to outstanding agencies across Africa, celebrating their remarkable contributions. The winning agencies include: dentsu Red Star South Africa; Carat Nigeria; Dentsu-Agyle Nigeria; and Dentsu Creative Kenya.

In Special Awards category, Dentsu Creative Kenya emerged Advertising Agency of the Year, proudly winning three Grand Prix distinctions across multiple categories: Entertainment Category: Stitched With Cheer for Tusker Lager; Effectiveness Category: The Hewa Safi Project for NCBA; and Good Category: Tap to Eat for Food for Education.

In similar vein, Dentsu Nigeria clinched a total of 23 prestigious awards all together. The wins span across media, digital, content, influencer marketing, and strategy, showcasing the integrated power of the Dentsu’s network and its impact across sectors.

Leading the charge

Dentsu Agyle, the Group’s Center of Excellence in content and influencer marketing, led the charge with 9 outstanding awards, including a Gold medal in Use of Data for the campaign From Skepticism to Trust for Beiersdorf’s Eucerin brand.

The agency also secured a Silver for Data-Driven Business Outcomes and multiple Bronze medals across categories like Use of Influencers, Societal Impact, and Business Impact for standout work with NIVEA, Desperados, and the Women Leading Change program designed to empower the next generation of marketing leaders.

Carat Nigeria, Dentsu’s leading media strategy and buying agency, followed closely with 8 medals. The agency won Gold in Use of Media for the NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Channel campaign and Silvers for Integrated Media, Media Planning, and Use of Insights & Strategy. It also securedBronze awards for Godrej’s Darling Execution and MasterCard’s Priceless Iconic Branding.

More than industry recognition

Speaking on the wins, Group Chief Executive Officer, MediaFuse-Dentsu, Emeka Chris Okeke expressed pride in the teams, stating, “These awards represent more than industry recognition — they reflect our network’s commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering results, and elevating the standard of marketing communications in Nigeria.”

He added, “The 2025 wins reinforce our bold vision to lead the industry in creativity, integration, and business impact.”

Emeka Okeke further commended the cross-agency collaboration within the Dentsu network, noting that “Our ability to work as One Dentsu has been pivotal to these wins. Every medal is a testament to the power of integration.”

Passionate teams and visionary clients

Reacting to the impressive Pitcher outing, Managing Director of Dentsu Agyle, Marian Ogaziechi, expressed excitement at the wins of the agency. She remarked, “We are incredibly proud of this achievement. It validates our belief in data, culture, and creativity as powerful tools to connect brands and people in meaningful ways.”

She continued, “At Dentsu Agyle, our wins are a celebration of the passionate teams and visionary clients we collaborate with every day.”

Marian also hinted at future ambitions, saying, “This is only the beginning. As we drive innovation across influencer marketing, content, and brand storytelling, we’re focused on creating even greater impact.”

With these 23 wins, Dentsu Nigeria has once again cemented its reputation as a leader in delivering Integrated Growth Solutions (IGS) powered by creativity, data, technology, and collaboration.

