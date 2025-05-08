The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: IAS to attend upcoming AdForum Worldwide Summit in New York.

The AdForum Summit, held twice a year in selected cities across the globe, will include Johanna McDowell of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and SCOPEN partner as part of a captive audience of search consultants.

The 2025 first half AdForum Summit will take place in New York between 12-16 May 2025, providing the IAS with the opportunity to assess and forecast global communication industry trends. One of the key meetings this summit will be with the leadership of Omnicom Advertising Group, who will be updating us on the merger between themselves and IPG along with the anticipated outcomes.

The AdForum summit is an invitation only event. The IAS is the only South African pitch consulting company that has been participating consistently in the summit over the past 20 years.

More than 15 participating agencies including big names like Uncommon, Creative Business (Sir John Hegarty), DEPT, Stagwell, Forsman & Bodenfors and VCCP, as well as some new independent players, will be visited during the summit week.

“The main reason we accept the invitation to attend is to ensure that the IAS continues to be at the forefront of global issues and trends facing the advertising and communication industry and the complex world of agency selection,” said McDowell.

“This will be especially important this year with the rapid strategic shifts taking place within agencies as they grapple with the new needs of marketers, new ways an agency can partner with business, as they seek to break through the old, embrace change and bravely tackle the next frontier of challenges.

For South African agencies, brands and marketers, IAS will be hosting a Masterclasses in Jun 2025 where insights and learnings, along with new case studies, from this summit will be shared. Look out for details on our LinkedIn page here.

People moves

LEVERGY appoints new managing director

Levergy, a through-the-line marketing and communications agency specialising in passion marketing and part of the Up&Up Group, has appointed Lindsey Rayner as its new managing director.

Rayner steps into the role having recently served as the MD of award-winning digital agency, Machine_, driving business growth and fostering high-performance creative cultures.

With over two decades’ experience, she started her career at the Stormers and Springbok rugby teams before transitioning into sponsorship amplification for brands such as Castle Lager, Sunfoil, Heineken, Lays and Visa. Her deep connection to sport remains central to her work — she’s been a judge at the SA Sports Industry Awards for the past three years.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lindsey to The Up&Up Group and to Levergy,” said Jacques Burger, Group CEO of The Up&Up Group. “With her outstanding leadership and the formidable team in place, Levergy continues to deepen its capabilities and deliver best-in-class work that drives measurable impact for clients.”

Delta Victor Bravo appoints Khaya Dlanga as managing partner

Delta Victor Bravo (official partner to eatbigfish in Africa) has appointed Khaya Dlanga as managing partner. Dlanga will work alongside current managing partner Dhatchani Naidoo to co-lead the business, with a focus on business development. Dhatchani will continue to drive delivery and deepen existing client relationships.

Dlanga brings a rich and varied background across both agency and client-side roles. He began his career as a copywriter at The Jupiter Drawing Room and a creative planner at Metropolitan Republic, before stepping into marketing roles at Coca-Cola (as senior communications manager), Heineken (as marketing manager), and most recently, Rain, where he served as chief marketing officer.

David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: “Khaya has that rare combination of left and right brain thinking as well as an exceptionally curios mind and an impressive writing talent. He will make a powerful addition to our team”.

On his new role, Khaya Dlanga said: “I’m excited to join Delta Victor Bravo at a time when bold thinking matters most. I look forward to helping our clients grow by applying a Challenger Mindset that drives innovation, moves people, and transforms business outcomes. Because the right strategy does not just sell product, it shifts culture.”

Mimecast appoints Ranjan Singh as chief product & technology officer

Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader, has announced that Ranjan Singh has joined its executive leadership team.

Singh brings more than two decades of experience leading product innovation and delivering exceptional, customer-focused cybersecurity solutions. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Mimecast’s evolution, bringing together its product and engineering teams under one unified organisation, focused on accelerating transformation, expanding market leadership, and redefining how organizations secure their human layer against modern threats.

Prior to joining Mimecast, Singh spent more than three years as chief product officer at Kaseya, where he helped drive the company’s rapid global expansion, managing a portfolio of more than 40 SaaS products and contributing to more than $1.5 billion in revenue. His leadership roles at Crestron Electronics and IPC Systems further cemented his reputation for delivering product excellence at scale.

Boidman and Frey to speak at WOO Annual Congress in Mexico City

Two noted out of home experts, Mark Boidman – Global Media Group head at investment bank Solomon Partners – and Barry Frey, president and CEO of the DPAA global trade body, are joining the speakers at the World Out of Home Organization Annual Congress in Mexico City from 4-6 June.

Boidman will dive into the key trends transforming the physical and digital landscape from AI-driven targeting to shoppable media experiences – and show how brands are leveraging connected tech to drive seamless consumer engagement across OOH, retail environments, and connected TV. He will also map the future of M&A in a consolidating media landscape.

Frey’s related theme is how the digitization of OOH advertising is transforming the industry, propelling media owners, tech, hardware, brands, and agencies to grow share of spend, revenues and propel the industry forward.

Business moves

Digify Africa opens applications for Digify Pro Online 2025

Digify Africa, in partnership with Meta and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), has opened applications for Digify Pro Online 2025, running from 5 May to 2 June 2025, with the next cohort commencing on 18 June 2025.

Digify Pro Online is an innovative, self-paced digital marketing programme designed to empower unemployed South African youth (18–35) with practical digital skills and entrepreneurial tools to build sustainable careers in the digital economy.

The programme takes participants through a structured three-level learning journey: Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced, each focused-on building digital expertise, entrepreneurship, and job readiness. Furthermore, this is a free of charge programme.

“The three-level programme directly responds to youth unemployment and the urgent need for inclusive, accessible learning pathways,” says Menzi Mhlongo, senior project manager at Digify Pro.

“Through our partnerships with Meta and MSDF, we’re proud to offer this life-changing opportunity at no cost to participants,” says Qhakaza Mohare, COO at Digify Africa.

Participants can apply via this link: Digify Pro Online 2025 Application Form. Those who miss the initial deadline can still complete the self-paced Foundation Level during the year and be eligible for the 2026 intake.

Jetour South Africa to host star-studded customer day

Four of South Africa’s top musical talents, gourmet street food served fresh from some of South Africa’s favourite food trucks, three thousand tickets and one of Gauteng’s premier festival venues. It’s all happening at Casalinga, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 24 May. But there’s a catch – this is an invitation only event, exclusively for Jetour customers and their friends and family.

The biggest customer day event that the brand has hosted in Africa to date, Jetour will be bringing customers and some chart-topping local artists together for a celebration to remember.

The event is both a thank you to its loyal customers for their support since the brand’s local launch in September last year, as well as an opportunity for owners to connect. Zakes Bantwini, MiCAsa, The Parlotones and Shekhinah will perform on the day.

Making moves

Disney+ Quiz Nights Returns This May

Disney+ is bringing the magic back to the quiz scene this May with the return of its much-loved Disney+ Quiz Nights, in proud collaboration with Quiz Nights SA. After the success of last year’s events, this year promises an even more exciting, expanded edition — with fresh Disney+ content, exciting prizes and more venues.

The 2025 Disney+ Quiz Nights will run from 12-15 May for the public at participating venues across Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and will celebrate the latest and greatest (and so much more) exclusive content only found on Disney+, the home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment brand Star.

Participating venues:

Gauteng:

Colony Arms (Randburg), Farina Café (Linden), Tiger’s Milk (Irene, Bryanston, Melrose Arch, Appletons Randburg, Harvest Place Kempton Park, Newmarket Alberton)

Western Cape:

Fancy Franks (Somerset West, Sunset Beach, Bothasig), Kaapstadt (Blouberg, Steenberg, Durbanville), Long Street Backpackers / Sweeties BeerHall (Cape Town), Carlyles on Derry (Vredehoek), Tiger’s Milk (Century City, Claremont, Greenpoint, Muizenberg)

Kwa-Zulu Natal:

·Tiger’s Milk (Ballito, Suncoast, Umhlanga, Pavillion)

Fans are encouraged to book a table to avoid disappointment. For more info, follow @QuizNightsSA and @DisneyPlusZA on social media for updates.

Top names lined up for The Good Life Show

Top South African and international chefs, mixologists and food personalities will be taking to the stage when Good Life Show comes to Cape Town in May.

The Good Life Show is the premier event for showcasing some of the most innovative and forward-thinking brands across the food, drink, health, wellness, and conscious living sectors.

The Good Life Show Organiser, Heidi Warricker, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have such a stellar line-up of chef talent on board. One of the biggest trends worldwide is wellness, sustainability and food awareness, and this is where the Good Life Show is bang on target.

International chefs

Local chefs

Anita Van Wyk – Food & Nutrition Expert

Lehanie Müller – Product Developer at Woolworths

Mika Zorgman – Macrobiotics and Plant-based Nutrition Expert

Monique Malan – Product Developer at Woolworths

40th anniversary of The Concert in the Park

Step back into the sweltering heat of 12 January 1985, when South Africa stood on the edge of collapse—townships ablaze, a nation divided by the iron fist of Apartheid.

From this cauldron of chaos rose a moment of pure, defiant hope: The Concert in the Park. In this heart-wrenching 40th-anniversary special, we relive the day when 120 000 black and white South Africans converged at Ellis Park, their voices merging in a thunderous cry for unity, healing, and hunger relief.

Listen to more of Benjy Mudie’s podcasts at https://MyPod.zone/hip

