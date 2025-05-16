The past few weeks have been a lot. In and out of drug filled sleep, hospital machines pinging in the background, bad dreams, fear, excruciating pain and sweat all mixed together in a hot pot that was another round of sepsis mixed with auto-immune diseases.

I cried a lot, I put on a brave face a lot. There were a lot of needles and drips, many bruises and mood dips but then I saw you. My friends, colleagues, the good people who poured love from an unending well. A well of wellness.

Today I am home and I’m laughing at the security guard with shorts and plakkies that ended up in ’Merica with his little American flag waving from his hands that are as big as shovels. There they were, a bit like deer in the headlights, the #VoetSekkers landed in the land of the “free”.

The anomalies

The anomalies always strike me first; no one could make out how many of these so-called “refugees” there actually were. Numbers started at 30 odd then climbed as high as 59 and then seemed to settle at “around 40”. When I saw them on screen I worked out why it was so difficult to count these #GreatTseKKers; at least half of them were tiny kids.

You see, now I get it. If I had littlies and I was living on farmland (no one said they were, by the way), but if I was, I would also look for immigration avenues. I’m not denying that the crime in South Africa is out of control, I get it. But there is certainly not a genocide on white farmers in South Africa.

That, my friends, is completely spurious.

If there is a genocide, it’s on the women and children of our country, but you don’t see the Thumper giving a flying squirrel about that. This is all a massive game, a tinder box of bad public relations set on fire by a pyrotechnic, and sadly the international media is buying it.

Happy bunch of Saffers

In the same week I watched tons of Afrikaners at #NAMPO the Agri-festival and you’ve never seen a happier bunch of Saffers in your life. I don’t blame the #AmeriKKaners for jumping on the bandwagon provided by Muskette and Trumpette but I am angry at the rest of South Africa for not calling it out.

It’s almost like we have nothing to defend anymore, and it’s true the place is an absolute mess but it’s still our country and time and time again we’ve beaten the odds; why not this time?

Municipal elections are coming up, make your voice heard. Throw these thieving bastards out and the lock them up. #UseYourVoiceSA

Cyril, Cupcake, Ramatress, Matamela, The #UncleInTheFurnitureBusiness called the move by the Amerikaners an ‘act of cowardice’. Now you see, there I don’t agree, RamaFace is the coward; he should have stopped this dirty business in its tracks, he should have also stopped Juju’s mantra #KillTheBoer, he only did it to wind Elon up and now look what you did Juliaaas, marra, why Juliaaas?

Cyril stepping into the ring

The time has finally arrived where Ramaphosa and Trump step into the ring in the #OvalOffice. At least Cyril will wear a suit, it will be a very tailored and expensive suit, he takes good money here in Suid Afrika and he is a snappy dresser. With a dashing suit, Cyril added armour.

In each pocket is a surprise, Zelenskyy the Presidenskyy is in his left pocket and in his right pocket is Vlad, Putin himself. I’ve said this before, you can talk and lambast Matamela, but he’s very smart and the man is a chess player. This is going to be fun, seeing Trump and Cyril standoff.

Which actually is a Trump and a #PutinsProxy face off. I’ll even fork out a pay per view fee for this match. Don’t worry I’ll watch the news, so you don’t have to.

Trump is tired

A side thought, wouldn’t you have thought those thousands of people in Afghanistan, the place where the US waged war for “Afghani Freedom” from “weapons of mass destruction”, that place where people climbed on the wings of planes to escape the impending starvation they were likely to face. Would they not be considered refugees, Donnie? ‘Spose not hey?

Talking about Trump, he is tired guys. He fell asleep at the Pope’s funeral and again in the lavish ceremony in Saudi where he was “gifted” $600 billion dollars. That’s over 1.2 trillion rand. Let me break that down for you. A million seconds is 11.57 days, a billion seconds is 31 years and eight months, a trillion seconds is 31.688 years and eight months.

We bandy these numbers without thought. So, all that money coming out of Saudi and not one airdrop of aid into Gaza? Watching the so-called leaders of the Muslim world, with their fat smiles and their opulence that they crow over; this goes against the very principals of the Islamic faith. We see you. #Tsekkers.

Ace’s assets seized

My good people, I’m not writing for long, I actually only took to my desk to thank you for the outpouring of love. You gave me strength and many wide smiles.

I’ll give you a quick look at the headlines and I’m out. Good news, #AceMagashule had his assets seized. That’s what happens when you leave the ANC for the MK Party; the wheels of justice start turning. I wonder what the other gang of bandits must think as they side-eye uBaba?

Unemployment increased slightly; do we even believe these numbers? #LoadShedding is back, that’s because of VAT, take your punishment, Suid-Afrika.

Gaza is flattened

We watched South Africa perform sports like the champions they are; athletics is our bag. And then the Proteas are prepping for the ICC World Test Championship final. We were always a sporty nation, ne? A nation built on shisanyama, sport and a brew.

Across the waters, well it was chaos. Gaza is flattened, Hamas returned an American hostage without any counter request. It doesn’t matter anymore. Trump “freed” Syria. This guy, though, who made him Emperor and where are his clothes?

There’s so much I haven’t covered. You’ll forgive me as I take another week of convalescence, and we try again next week.

I’m Tonya Khoury, thank you for being there for me and for supporting Acumen Media.