[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a dynamic, results-driven sales professional with a deep passion for radio and media? We are looking for a national radio sales executive to join our expanding commercial team.

This is your opportunity to shape national advertising strategies and drive impactful campaigns across two powerful platforms that celebrate diversity, culture and community.

POSITION: NATIONAL RADIO SALES EXECUTIVE

REPORTING TO: CHIEF REVENUE & GROWTH OFFICER

DEPARTMENT: SALES DEPARTMENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES & OUTCOMES

Develop and manage national advertising sales strategies across both Rise FM and Vuma FM.

Secure revenue through new business development and the growth of existing client portfolios.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients.

Pitch innovative, results-driven advertising solutions, including campaigns and sponsorships, that capture attention and convert into revenue.

Monitor market trends and competitor activities to identify new revenue opportunities.

Meet and exceed sales targets and KPIs for all advertising formats (radio, digital, podcasts, etc).

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

A degree or diploma in advertising/marketing, media studies, radio broadcasting or a related field is required.

Three to five years of experience in advertising sales, ideally in radio or media.

Proven success in selling both traditional and digital advertising packages (e.g., podcasts, live streaming)

SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES

Strong communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to build rapport and close deals.

Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and driven by success.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to work effectively under pressure, react quickly, and meet tight deadlines.

In-depth understanding of the radio industry and digital platforms (podcasts, live streaming, etc.).

Professional demeanour and ability to represent the station’s brand effectively.

Must have a valid driver’s licence.

Must have own vehicle.

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA

PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR

CLOSING DATE: 27 MAY 2025