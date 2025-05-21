We live in a time when information is everywhere, and consumers are savvy and seek information and reviews about products and brands to make informed purchasing decisions. Consumers no longer want to be convinced. They want to be informed.

“Educational marketing is a strategy to ensure an organisation’s sales, referral, and reseller teams remain relevant and effective in today’s world of savvy consumers,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an eLearning consultancy. “The hard sell is completely ineffectual and outdated. Consumers see through it.”

Most people assume educational marketing is just a softer form of advertising, but it’s much more than that. Educational marketing equips sales and referral teams with deep, well-rounded, practical knowledge beyond product features and benefits. It empowers them to provide informed answers to consumers’ questions, offer meaningful solutions, and make credible recommendations as trusted advisors.

“The core aim of educational marketing is to solve consumer challenges, open authentic conversations, earn trust, and build long-term customer loyalty,” added Gullan.

The following explains what educational marketing is – and why 83.6%* of consumers choose brands that offer deeper insights and information when given a choice among competitors.

Trust is a real conversion tool

Customers are increasingly skeptical in a world of big promises and generic sales tactics. They research, compare, review, and fact-check before making decisions. What they value most is transparency, insight, and guidance they can trust.

Organisations that invest in ongoing education—whether through eLearning or in-person training—equip their sales, reseller, and referral channels to deliver real value. These teams become trusted advisors, offering meaningful information that empowers customers to make confident, informed choices.

“Education results in helpful knowledge transfer—no gimmicks or hard sell, just relevant advice that adds value,” said Gullan.

Example A healthcare brand that educates doctors and pharmacists about new findings on ailments, clinical studies, and treatment options empowers them to better assist their patients based on accurate and current knowledge. This supports healthcare professionals in their continuous development and helps patients get the best medication for their ailment. In both scenarios, the brand is elevated into a trusted health partner, which drives long-term growth.

Education fuels influence

Content that informs also performs. A 2022 study by Conductor found that consumers are 131% more likely to purchase from a brand after engaging with informative content. Information builds trust, and trust drives loyalty. Educational Marketing ensures that those advising and recommending products are equipped to guide consumers toward the right solutions for their needs.

“Don’t confuse content marketing with educational marketing,” said Gullan. “All educational marketing uses content, but not all content marketing is educational. Content Marketing attracts. Educational marketing sells by informing and influencing.”

Content Marketing Educational Marketing or Edu Marketing Examples Blogs, social media, podcasts, and how to videos aimed at consumers Purpose Designed to attract customers by distributing relevant content forms so that it shows up when consumers search online. It forms part of a brand’s awareness campaign. Impact Brand awareness and consideration. Puts brands in the sales funnel. Examples

eLearning, in-person training to an organisation’s sales and referral teams, not consumers.PurposeProvides in depth education to the people who recommend, sell or influence consumers choice. It empowers sales, reseller and influencers into trusted advisors. It’s less about promotion and hard-sell and is more value-driven. Impact Directly impacts smarter purchasing decisions and adds value to consumer’s lives. Leads to long-term loyalty.

Help customers make more intelligent decisions

Educational Marketing is a long-term, more effective strategy beyond just awareness. It empowers better decision-making, as educated and empowered sales and referral teams provide the right information at the right moment, reducing friction in the buying journey and increasing the likelihood of conversion.

Example A financial services company that uses brokers to guide consumers on choosing the right investment strategy for their needs isn’t pushing a product. It’s guiding a choice via informed and skilled person who can make a credible recommendation based on knowledge. This helps customers feel confident in their decisions becomes the one they choose, return to, and recommend.

Relationships not transactions

One of the most significant advantages of Educational Marketing is its long-term impact. When customers trust the advice and recommendations of your sales, reseller, and referral channels, and consistently gain value from their interactions, they stay connected beyond a single purchase.

This keeps your brand top-of-mind, builds repeat business, and transforms satisfied buyers into brand advocates.

“When people trust the information and recommendations given to them, they’re far more likely to share it,” said Gullan. “That kind of organic word-of-mouth is one of the most powerful growth drivers, and it’s born from trust, relevance, and not persuasion.”

Builds influence and reputation

Consistent, valuable, current, and continuous learning amongst your sales and referral channels establishes authority and becomes the voice people trust. In a crowded, competitive market, education is a silent differentiator.

Example A franchise network performs at its best when every team receives relevant, ongoing eLearning. This continuous investment in training builds credibility and authority across the system. Over time, it positions the brand as the trusted voice customers turn to for answers, support, and solutions. It strengthens relationships and drives long-term growth throughout the network.

A smarter way to grow trust, sales and revenue

No organisation or its sales and referral channels should be left behind by savvy, empowered, skeptical, and informed consumers. Education and information will set your brand apart in consumers’ minds. This doesn’t just drive sales, it builds relationships, signals value, and, most importantly, positions your business as a trusted guide in the customer’s decision-making journey.

*Study by Conductor, April 2022.

G&G Advocacy is a leading e-learning consultancy in the corporate space, founded on a simple insight: If we design a better experience, we’ll get better results. With its proprietary Content Capsule™ learning methodology and e-Learning platform, G&G Advocacy provides innovative solutions to corporate clients to assist them with their online learning and training needs. G&G Advocacy’s mission is to elevate e-learning into a solution that transforms the workforce into a force that gives businesses a competitive advantage.

Michael Gullan is the founder and CEO of G&G Advocacy. Michael provides strategic consulting to G&G Advocacy’s clients at a senior level. Michael is passionate about the science of adult learning in the corporate workplace and has made it his mission to provide innovative and effective e-learning solutions designed to nurture an educated and high-performance workforce in South Africa so we can build a stronger, sustainable economy that creates more jobs and opportunities across all levels of our society. Michael is deeply committed to uplifting South Africa via education, learning, and creating a knowledge-empowered workforce.