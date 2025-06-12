Young South Africans between 18 and 37 years, internet-connected and living in households with incomes of R10k+ a month, now make up the majority of the country’s tax paying base.

This ‘youth consumer class’, a blend of older Gen Zs and younger Millennials, were born into democracy and are now old enough to carry its weight. Their context is defined not just by Wi-Fi and WhatsApp, but by inequality, hustle culture, loadshedding, resilience and hope.

While their counterparts in lower income communities are unfortunately still mired in the unending battle for educational and job opportunities, the country’s youth consumer class is largely well-educated or getting there, and 24% of them are already earning R20k per month or more.

They are making smart decisions by choosing industries with growth potential, upskilling online and leveraging digital tools to manage money, build personal brands and work independently.

According to the latest BrandMapp survey, 77% of our youth consumer class are black South Africans, reflecting gradual economic transformation.

BrandMapp’s director of storytelling, Brandon de Kock says, “Too often, youth are seen only through the lens of unemployment. But that’s just one side of the story. A huge number are already participating in and reshaping the system from within.

“They are hyper-connected, socially aware, media-savvy, pure digital natives. By rethinking careers, finances, and what it means to ‘make it’, they are defining adulthood on their terms.

“They are also changing the game for all of us in how they spend, live, move, and choose brands. As the first fully digital generation navigating adult life against a backdrop of economic pressure, social change, and constant digital acceleration they have an incredibly interesting story to tell of being young in South Africa.”

SA’s youth consumer class skews female

According to stats SA, there is a 51-49% female-male split in the South African population, but when you put a ‘youth consumer class’ lens on this data, it shifts radically to 65% female and 35% male, which is very much in line with published statistics from the education department regarding the female skew in university graduates for the past few years.

Adding context, WhyFive’s Youth Strategist, Ashleigh Cumming, explains, “The dominance of females in the youth consumer class is highly relevant because there is such a difference in shopping behaviour between the genders.

“This may sound like a generalisation, but our data shows it to be true: female consumers drive more frequent and diverse categories of spend including food, beauty, fashion, health, education and home. They tend to plan ahead and budget carefully while leaving some room for emotional or ‘reward’ buys.

“Male consumers tend to be more goal-oriented in shopping. They are interested in fewer categories, browse less, and have a more ‘get what I came for’ approach. On the other hand, male consumers often spend more per transaction, especially in electronics, alcohol, and personal tech.

“As traditional consumers age and shrink as an economic force, this youthful, female-skewed base is where growth will come from in retail, financial services, tech, healthcare, and education. Ignore them, and you risk becoming irrelevant. Invest in them, and you can build loyalty that starts early and lasts long.”

Outlook on SA is far from rosy

Well-educated and motivated, the taxpaying youth consumer class are unfortunately noticeably less anchored to South Africa’s future. Nearly half, 49%, have their passports ready and say they are likely or very likely to emigrate in the next five years, compared to just 26% of older adults.

Turning that desire into reality may prove more difficult than they think, but the fact remains that in terms of ‘intent’, a large percentage of our most educated, highly skilled young people clearly see greener grass outside the borders of South Africa.

Cumming says, “Whether it’s about staying ready to move or redefining what success looks like, we also see that South African youth are shifting away from traditional ownership. Owning a home and buying a car is no longer the ultimate goal – instead, they’re choosing flexible access to what they need, when they need it.

“From renting apartments and using e-hailing services to streaming content on demand, this generation is choosing convenience over commitment. Today’s youth value mobility and experience over permanence. They want the freedom to move cities, switch careers or work remotely – and rigid ownership models just don’t fit that lifestyle.

“However, when it comes to social causes, they are not afraid of commitment. 86% of the youth consumer class show up for what matters, with education, gender-based violence, health and youth issues at the top of their list.”

Freedom to live their best lives

As true born-free’s, the youth consumer class is almost twice as likely as older South Africans to be themselves and support those that express individuality. In line with global estimates, 9% identify as LGBTQ+. 40% of those who don’t, still support the movement compared to just 26% of older generations.

Is South Africa their land of hope and dreams?

Aligning with the high rates of young consumers considering emigration, only 37% of youth say that they are optimistic about the future of South Africa, while 41% are unsure.

Cumming notes: “That’s a large portion caught between hope and frustration. Uncertainty isn’t apathy, perhaps it’s a response to a system that keeps letting them down?

“When you consider that a whopping 41% of the youth consumer class also say they have aspirations to start a business – entrepreneurial energy that the country needs so badly, it begs the question of what South Africa needs to do to not only get more young people upskilled and into the workforce, but also how it can be the place that meets the aspirations of the well-educated, working youth segment.”

Always online – the generational difference

Masters of the digital landscapes they grew up in, like their global counterparts, South Africa’s youth consumer class is exceptionally connected. Their use of generative AI, gaming and streaming services all outstrip the older generations. 68% are streaming music, 42% are job hunting and 26% are upskilling online.

De Kock concludes, “What we are seeing in the emerging youth consumer class is a group of powerful young taxpayers who are employed, connected and active in the economy. Despite economic constraints, they are influential, vocal and central to the future of consumer markets.

“Rather than focus on traditional home and car ownership, they are hungry for better jobs and far more likely to want to start their own businesses. That kind of ambition isn’t just personal – it’s the spark South Africa’s economy needs.”