Kaya 959’s website has led the pack for five consecutive months from January to May 2025. According to verified audience data, www.kaya959.co.za achieved the highest average daily active users by domain, beating out all other commercial stations including Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio and Primedia Broadcasting platforms.
The website reached a monthly peak of 50 552 users in February, with 50 258 in April averaging 46 046 monthly users over the five-month period.
|STATION
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|KAYA
|42 161
|50 552
|50 091
|50 258
|37 168
|JACARANDA
|29 850
|34 539
|41 287
|31 886
|25 865
|PRIMEDIA PLUS
|26 568
|29 448
|30 255
|31 122
|29 917
|EAST COAST
|22 599
|24 159
|33 515
|32 757
|19 632
Kaya 959 recently hosted its In Your City Roadshow at The Forum in Bryanston and at the UCT Graduate Business School campus in Cape Town, in collaboration with United Stations, Kaya 959’s new sales partner.
The event unveiled insights from the 2024 BrandMapp Market Research Survey, reinforcing Kaya 959’s powerful connection with Gauteng’s urban market.
“Kaya 959’s audience consistently turns to us for music, news and companionship because they trust radio, more than any other medium, to provide credible, relevant content,” said Colleen Louw, managing director of Kaya 959.
“We don’t take that trust lightly. With the largest black audience of any commercial station in greater Johannesburg, our reach is both influential and deeply connected. This makes Kaya 959 an incredibly valuable platform for advertisers who want to speak authentically to a high-value, highly engaged market. Our strong digital growth now offers even more ways to connect – on air, online, and on the ground.”
Key Insights from the 2024 BrandMapp Survey
- Unrivalled in the 25–49 Market: 68% of Kaya 959’s Gauteng-based audience tunes in daily, dominating this key demographic.
- Radio as a trusted news source: Kaya 959 listeners rank FM radio as their most trusted news platform, ahead of TV, social media, and digital news.
- Digital growth on the rise: 31% of respondents now consume Kaya 959 content daily via mobile devices.
- Magnetic personalities: Audiences tune in for the compelling voices of Sizwe Dhlomo, Thomas Msengana, Andy Magondwana, Glen Lewis, Gugu Mfuphi, Brenda Sisane and more.
- Strong social presence: Kaya listeners are highly active across LinkedIn, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), outpacing other stations.
- Musically inclusive: The station’s curated blend of R&B, soul, gospel, Afro-jazz and more reflects the depth and diversity of its community.