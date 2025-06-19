Kaya 959’s website has led the pack for five consecutive months from January to May 2025. According to verified audience data, www.kaya959.co.za achieved the highest average daily active users by domain, beating out all other commercial stations including Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio and Primedia Broadcasting platforms.

The website reached a monthly peak of 50 552 users in February, with 50 258 in April averaging 46 046 monthly users over the five-month period.

STATION January February March April May KAYA 42 161 50 552 50 091 50 258 37 168 JACARANDA 29 850 34 539 41 287 31 886 25 865 PRIMEDIA PLUS 26 568 29 448 30 255 31 122 29 917 EAST COAST 22 599 24 159 33 515 32 757 19 632

Kaya 959 recently hosted its In Your City Roadshow at The Forum in Bryanston and at the UCT Graduate Business School campus in Cape Town, in collaboration with United Stations, Kaya 959’s new sales partner.

The event unveiled insights from the 2024 BrandMapp Market Research Survey, reinforcing Kaya 959’s powerful connection with Gauteng’s urban market.

“Kaya 959’s audience consistently turns to us for music, news and companionship because they trust radio, more than any other medium, to provide credible, relevant content,” said Colleen Louw, managing director of Kaya 959.

“We don’t take that trust lightly. With the largest black audience of any commercial station in greater Johannesburg, our reach is both influential and deeply connected. This makes Kaya 959 an incredibly valuable platform for advertisers who want to speak authentically to a high-value, highly engaged market. Our strong digital growth now offers even more ways to connect – on air, online, and on the ground.”

Key Insights from the 2024 BrandMapp Survey