The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: eNCA launches ‘The People’s Court’ hosted by Nqaba Mabece

eNCA has launched The People’s Court, a new debate show that tackles the nation’s most pressing issues three nights a week. The series will be hosted by respected legal commentator and broadcaster Nqaba Mabece.

Opposing voices will take the stage to debate the most relevant topics affecting South Africa, from inequality and policy reform to identity, crime, and power. With Mabece’s sharp legal insights and fearless moderating style, every argument will be thoroughly examined.

“This show is not about noise; it’s about clarity,” says Mabece. “In a country as dynamic and divided as ours, we need a space where genuine conversations can take place. That’s what ‘The People’s Court’ provides.”

Episodes will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 8 PM on eNCA. Digital clips, audience reactions, and verdicts will be shared in real time on social media platforms using the hashtag #PeoplesCourtSA.

The show invites all South Africans—young and old—to participate, engage, and make their voices heard.

People moves

VML South Africa announces new SA data lead

Ryan Campher has been appointed as the new SA Data Lead for VML South Africa. Previously the agency’s head of data strategy, Campher’s role now expands to encompass full leadership of the agency’s data business – including operations, governance, architecture and revenue responsibility.

He will be working alongside the marketing effectiveness & intelligence (ME&I) team – a specialist, global division within VML focusing on martech, analytics, insights and artificial intelligence – to build out the data capability within VML South Africa. EMEA representatives from ME&I include Adriaan Gouws and Andre Fick who work with clients both in South Africa and the broader region.

In this position, Campher is tasked with developing connected data systems that bring together information from different sources, giving clients a clearer view of their customers and quicker insights to guide decision-making. He leads cross-functional teams and oversees the development of the agency’s analytics capabilities, driving measurable ROI through the strategic use of technology.

His appointment reflects VML’s continued commitment to putting intelligence at the centre of marketing performance, and to growing a data practice that meets the needs of modern marketers.

Tribeca welcomes new young talent to the team

In the spirit of Youth Month and Tribeca’s ongoing commitment to growing the next generation of communications professionals, the agency has welcomed two new interns, Khutso Uoane and Ofentse Motau, to its team.

Khutso and Ofentse joined Tribeca’s internship programme and bring fresh energy, a love for storytelling and a keen curiosity that is bound to set their careers off to a great start.

“I’ve always believed that great PR professionals are grown, not born and that starts with creating spaces for young talent to learn and thrive,” says Kelly Mossop, business unit director at Tribeca. “Both Ofentse and Khutso bring unique perspectives, passion and loads of potential to the team, and we’re thrilled to play a role in their career journeys.”

For Khutso, it was a chance encounter with a PR textbook that changed the course of her studies. “I was meant to be studying HR, but something wasn’t clicking. When I stumbled across a textbook titled ‘Public Relations’, I saw a table full of microphones on the cover and something just lit up inside me,” she says. “PR didn’t just find me. It chose me.”

Ofentse’s path to PR started with a curiosity about how brands exist and grow. Along with his side hustle as a promoter, this led to unexpected lessons in marketing and human connection. “Being a mascot at the Mall of Africa taught me how much joy you can bring to others even when people don’t know who’s behind the mask. I knew then that I wanted to be part of something bigger.”

Momentum Corporate appoints Cypro Mailula as chief digital and information officer

Momentum Corporate has announced the appointment of Cypro Mailula as its new Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), effective 1 October 2025.

Mailula returns to the Momentum Group with more than two decades of experience in enterprise IT, digital strategy, and technology leadership. His appointment forms part of Momentum Corporate’s broader focus to embed digital capability at the core of its operations and client experience.

He joins us from MTN where he is currently the General Manager, leading technology operations across the Consumer, Digital, and Fintech portfolios. He previously held the position of Executive for Digital Transformation at Telkom, with a focus on platform modernisation and strategic technology enablement.

“Cypro brings deep technical expertise and strong business insight, backed by a track record of delivery in high-performance IT environments,” says Dumo Mbethe, CEO of Momentum Corporate. “As we

continue to execute on our 2027 Impact Strategy, his leadership will be central to building the systems, tools and capabilities we need to serve our clients more effectively and to deliver on our purpose.”

Business moves

Astron Energy named official fuel sponsor of the 2025 Comrades Marathon

Astron Energy has been named the Official Fuel Sponsor of the 2025 Comrades Marathon. As fuel partner to the ultra-marathon, Astron Energy will help drive the event forward by powering all official vehicles and logistics teams along the gruelling 89km Ultimate Human Race.

“The Comrades Marathon is a celebration of endurance, grit, and support which are values that resonate deeply with us,” said Thabiet Booley, CEO of Astron Energy. “As the official fuel sponsor, we are proud to energise not only the runners but the entire network that powers this legendary race forward.”

As part of its on-the-ground support, Astron Energy will also host a dedicated refreshment station at its forecourt in Cato Ridge, offering runners a much-needed boost of energy and encouragement at one of the route’s most demanding stretches.

The Durban FilmMart Institute opens the call for applications for DFMI Business Lab

DFMI Business Lab is an 18-week online business skills development programme aimed at nurturing and empowering producers with the necessary skills to effectively engage in a global market. The programme is presented in partnership with DW Akademie supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The programme focuses on topics such as Business Management; Coproduction; Equitable Coproduction; Distribution; Financial management; Fundraising; IP and Entertainment Law; PR and Marketing led by industry experts from across Africa and the world.

Selected participants will need to avail themselves for two 90-minute zoom sessions per week from August – January 2026. Click here to apply.

CODE launches provocative series to raise awareness about online grifting

The Campaign On Digital Ethics (CODE) is excited to announce the launch of The Grifty Gang, a cutting, satirical animated series that takes down the scammers, schemers, and Silicon Valley swindlers, who are making big bucks from spreading digital chaos.

In the age of online manipulation, grifting refers to the art of exploiting trust, packaging lies as empowerment, selling scams as self-care, and profiting off fear, aspiration, or confusion. Whether it’s under the guise of wellness, finance, freedom, or “truth-telling,” grifters have found fertile ground in our feeds.

“We’re in an era where disinformation spreads faster than facts, and digital platforms often reward manipulation over truth,” said Kavisha Pillay, Executive Director of CODE. “The Grifty Gang uses satire to expose the tricks and grifts in a way that’s accessible, engaging, and thought-provoking. It’s a novel intervention that highlights how online spaces are being shaped, and in some cases, distorted, by those who prioritise profit over public good.”

Visually, the series is brought to life through a vibrant cut-out, bubblegum animation style. The animation exaggerates the foolishness of the digital world in a way that is entertaining, but deeply unsettling.

“With The Grifty Gang, we wanted to use satire and visual storytelling, to strip back the polish of digital culture and expose the absurdity underneath. It’s playful, but it cuts deep” said Ziyaad Jina, Director of House Down Studios, who collaborated with CODE on the design and production of the series. “Each episode is a call to action, to question what we’re being sold, who’s profiting, and why we keep clicking.”

From fake wellness cures and crypto “investments” to rage-bait outrage cycles and tech-bro banter, The Grifty Gang parodies the grotesque theatre of the internet, where anything can be monetised, including your health, hope, and attention span.

iContact BPO expands service portfolio

In a strategic move that reinforces its position as a niche and specialist business process outsourcing partner, iContactBPO has expanded its service portfolio to include Employer of Record (EOR) solutions.

This new offering – iConHire – enables international clients to access specialised skills based in South Africa, through iContactBPO’s managed outsourcing framework, providing a seamless solution for companies seeking to enhance their capabilities without the complexities of direct hiring.

David Hood, COO of iContactBPO, explains: “Our expansion into iConHire represents a natural evolution of our business model. We’ve excelled at helping companies enhance their operations and scale their businesses through our BPO solutions. Now, we’re extending that expertise through iConHire ‘Employer of Record’ services to help clients access critical talent they might otherwise struggle to secure.”

Making moves

SAMRO and Music Business Lab celebrate the graduation of 50 emerging music publishers

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL), recently hosted the graduation ceremony for 50 participants of the 2025 Music Business Lab’s Music Business Publisher Training Programme.

This milestone event marked the culmination of the Music Business Lab’s six-week intensive Music Business Publisher Training Programme, certified by the University of Pretoria, which is designed to empower the next generation of South African music entrepreneurs.

The programme equips emerging publishers and self-published musicians with in-depth knowledge of music publishing, revenue generation, product innovation, and entrepreneurship. Participants, selected through a rigorous process, included individuals with one to three years of industry experience, independent publishers managing other musicians, and self-published musicians actively distributing their work on digital platforms.

Under the expert guidance of industry veterans, Ninel Musson (Vth Season) and Beth Arendse (SA Creative Industries Incubator), the programme offered participants valuable insights into the complexities of the music industry. The programme provided exposure to key industry opportunities and access to markets, all of which can fuel personal and professional growth.

Woman of Stature Foundation to host Professional Collective Summit 2025 to inspire and empower SA women

The Woman of Stature Professional Collective has announced the upcoming Woman of Stature Collective Summit 2025, an immersive one-day experience designed to ignite purpose, drive change, and elevate professional women through the theme“Wholeness – The Optimum You.”

Taking place on Thursday, 3 July 2025, at Hotel Sky in Sandton, Johannesburg, this highly anticipated pre-Women’s Month gathering brings together captains of industry, thought leaders, and high-impact women for a transformative day rooted in 5 Pillars of Empowerment: Self-Discovery, Health & Wellness, Financial Wellness, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship.

Charlotte du Plessis, CEO and Founder of the Woman of Stature Foundation, shares the heart behind the event: “This summit is more than an event; it’s a catalyst to empower. It speaks to the whole woman: her mind, her body, her purpose, and her impact. Our goal is for every attendee to walk away not just inspired, but empowered – spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and practically. This is our contribution to shaping an integrated, balanced and purpose-driven generation of professional women.

Tickets: R750 click here for ticket purchases