The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Publicis Groupe Africa wins City of Cape Town communications account

Publicis Groupe Africa has been appointed by the City of Cape Town as its full-service communications partner, following a hotly contested tender process. The appointment looks to meet the bold ambition of the Mother City with elevated public-sector communication, grounded in innovation, collaboration, and purpose-led storytelling.

Priya Reddy, director of Communication for the City of Cape Town, said: “Cape Town is a vibrant and multifaceted city, and our communications must reflect that. We were looking for an agency that could match our energy and ambition, understand our complexity, and deliver with creativity and discipline. Publicis stood out not only for their integrated capabilities, but also for their deep commitment to collaboration. We’re excited to work with a partner that shares our vision and will help bring our stories to life in meaningful ways”.

Jonty Fisher, senior vice president at Publicis Groupe Africa, added: “We’re incredibly honoured to partner with the City of Cape Town, a city with a storied heritage but an innovative, future-fit ambition. This partnership gives us the opportunity to apply the full strength of our ‘Power of One’ philosophy, integrating creativity, data, and media under one collaborative model. It’s more than a communications contract; it’s a shared mission to inform, uplift, and engage more than five million residents and stakeholders as the Mother City delivers on its ambitious future plans.”

People moves

Glynt appoints Sam Locke as chief people officer

Glynt, formerly known as Tractor Media Holdings, has announced the appointment of Sam Locke as its new chief people officer.

Locke brings with her a dynamic background in scaling startups and building people-first environments that drive both business performance and personal growth. With a career spent working across high-growth businesses, she has developed a reputation for cultivating organisational cultures that are agile, inclusive and deeply connected to purpose.

“As someone who thrives on contributing to something bigger than myself, I’m excited to play a role in shaping a culture at Glynt where people feel seen, supported, and proud of the work they do,” says Locke. “I’m passionate about creating systems and experiences that empower people to grow and succeed – and ultimately bring out the best in themselves and their teams.”

A qualified Enneagram practitioner, Locke is passionate about using self-awareness as a catalyst for both personal and professional development. Her focus at Glynt will be on strengthening the People Operations function, embedding scalable processes, and building a workplace that champions talent and culture as critical levers for success.

Though new to the out-of-home (OOH) media industry, Sam believes her fresh perspective is an asset. “I’m coming in with curious eyes and a people-first lens, which allows me to ask different questions and spot new opportunities. While I learn the rhythms of the OOH space, I’m focused on ensuring our internal operations are as forward-thinking and energised as the creative and commercial work we do externally.”

Faith Meets Fortune: Zibusiso Mkhwanazi unveils Business By Grace

With the 10th of June also doubling as his birthday, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi was surrounded by a host of family, friends, peers in business, government dignitaries, and a community his built around his various ventures. They spanned business, spirituality and community upliftment over years of starting his business journey in his bedroom with only R2000 seed capital. His route to success led him all the way to co-founding, Avatar Agency Group, the largest 100% black owned advertising in the country.

The event, hosted by seasoned broadcaster, Thami Ngubeni, kicked off with a musical number from the Jehovah Shammah brass brand. The troupe gave a rousing performance of the hymn, ‘victory belongs to Jesus.’

The book,chronicles, Mkhwanazi’s journey from his discovery of the internet, a pivotal moment that sparked his fascination with technology and its potential impact on daily life. A significant turning point occurred when his mother informed him of the family’s inability to fund his university education.

Determined to forge his own path, Mkhwanazi invested R2 000, provided by his mother, in the stock market, growing it to approximately R14 000. This capital enabled him to start his first official business, C-Sonke, a web design company.

These milestones and relatable business lessons can be found all over the book.

Proceeds of Business By Grace will all go to the Mkhwanazi Foundation, a platform Mkhwanazi has started as a vehicle to foster mentorship, entrepreneurship skills transfer and development of the youth from primarily disadvantaged communities.

Ashish Williams Appointed SVP, Media at Publicis Groupe Africa

Publicis Groupe Africa has announced the appointment of Ashish Williams as senior vice president, media, reinforcing the Groupe’s commitment to delivering innovative, future-fit media solutions across the continent.

“Ashish joins us at an exciting moment,” said Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa. “His global experience, digital-first mindset, and deep understanding of both the South African and wider African markets position him perfectly to lead the next chapter of growth for our media business. We’re excited to welcome him back.”

Williams returns to South Africa from Singapore, where he served as managing director at EssenceMediacom, playing a key role in enhancing the agency’s digital and data-led capabilities. Prior to this, Ashish was Chief Executive Officer of MediaCom South Africa for five years, where he was instrumental in scaling the business and driving innovation.

“I am very excited to be returning to South Africa and probably even more excited to be joining Publicis, who I have been admiring from the sidelines for a few years now,” said Williams. “I am also very excited to work with Koo Govender, as one of the top female leaders in our industry. It will be an honour to work with her and her executive team.”

Responsible AI Institute appoints Matthew Martin as global advisor

The RAI Institute has appointed Matthew Martin, an international leader in cybersecurity, as a member of its Global Advisory Board.

With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Matthew has led and implemented security operations at Fortune 100 financial services companies.

He currently provides high-level cybersecurity consultancy to underserved markets as CEO of Two Candlesticks.

Matthew will leverage this expertise to strengthen AI governance, enhance transparency, and scale innovation responsibly as AI challenges evolve.

With over 34 000 members and collaborators, the RAI Institute offers valuable insights spanning critical industries including finance, healthcare, and government.

Business moves

Robb Report launches Robb Report Africa in partnership with Global Venture Partners

Robb Report has announced the launch of Robb Report Africa in partnership with Global Venture Partners (GVP). Robb Report Africa is an expansion of the Robb Report brand that will showcase the luxury market across the African continent and spotlight underrepresented sectors of African luxury, from high-end travel, hospitality, and real estate to elite brands, culinary excellence, and locally crafted goods. By celebrating the depth and diversity of African creativity, the brand aims to inspire deeper investment in African enterprises and elevate African luxury on the world stage.

It will feature collaborations with prominent African business leaders, artists, and visionaries, sharing stories that redefine global perceptions of African luxury. Through comprehensive coverage across digital, video, and social platforms, the brand will highlight Africa’s breathtaking destinations, from pristine beaches to wildlife reserves and cosmopolitan cities, while promoting sustainable tourism that preserves its natural heritage.

Ntokozo Maseko, editor-in-chief for Robb Report Africa, said, “Robb Report Africa launching on African soil marks a return to the source of luxury itself. For centuries, Africa has given the world its most sacred materials, rarest crafts, and oldest traditions of excellence. From slow-made textiles and hand-carved heirlooms to oils, wines, minerals and gemstones, the African continent knows what it means to make something with time, care, and spirit.”

Digify Africa, Satrix join forces to make investment knowledge accessible

Digify Africa has announced a strategic partnership with Satrix, South Africa’s provider of index-tracking investment products and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Satrix places a heavy emphasis on empowering entrepreneurs, employees, and job seekers across South Africa with financial literacy skills.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Digify Africa’s Lesedi WhatsApp learning bot is being upgraded with new and enriched financial literacy content developed in partnership with Satrix. This learning experience will provide South Africans with accessible, engaging, and practical financial education, covering everything from budgeting basics to the foundations of investing.

This partnership comes at the right time when SMMEs, employees, and job seekers alike are seeking economic inclusion to fight against poverty and unemployment. Digify Africa and Satrix believe the partnership represents a powerful step forward in empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions. Furthermore, creating awareness, excitement, and anticipation for new financial pathways highlight the value and impact of this partnership.

One-eyed Jack launches a new AI Summit with a fresh approach

With artificial intelligence tipped to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 (PwC), businesses that don’t begin adapting today risk falling behind tomorrow.

Spotting a gap in the local event landscape, creative communications agency One-eyed Jack has launched AI Empowered (AIE), inspired by EO Cape Town, a new summit designed to make artificial intelligence accessible, understandable, and actionable for South African business leaders, marketers, and entrepreneurs.

“We saw an opportunity to humanise the AI conversation,” says Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of One-eyed Jack and the creator of AIE. “There’s a lot of noise in the space, jargon-heavy panels, intimidating tech-talk, creative-only summits, yet very few platforms that make business owners, entrepreneurs and marketers feel like this world is for them. That’s where AIE is different.”

One-eyed Jack has built its reputation as a creative force in culture-led marketing, having worked across entertainment, brands and tech. The agency saw that the AI conversation was largely confined to technical communities and corporate IT conferences, leaving a vacuum in the space where creative marketers and agile entrepreneurs could engage with the tools reshaping their industries.

This two-day conference taking place on 7 and 8 August 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is designed with intention: day one focuses on business, while day two shifts the spotlight to life and the way we live.

Day 1: AI In Business: How AI will flip the way you work, sell, market, hire, create, invest and manage your finances. Radio host, Africa Melane (CapeTalk and 702) will host day 1.

Day 2: AI in Life: The big-picture trends that’ll shape the world you live in, from cities and climate change, to education, health and wellness, ethics, and fraud.

Sunshinegun Expands Offering with Full-Service Digital Capability

Sunshinegun, the independent brand design agency known for combining strategic thinking with distinctive visual execution, has expanded its service offering to include a full-service digital capability. The move brings creative, UX, design and development together into a single, integrated process — whether in-house or via trusted partners — thus ensuring a seamless journey from concept to code, under Sunshinegun’s guidance.

The decision reflects both a shift in client needs and Sunshinegun’s own continued growth in the digital space. While the agency has long worked at the intersection of design and brand storytelling, the introduction of a dedicated digital team enables deeper integration of functionality, usability and technology into the agency’s core offering.

“Beautiful design should work beautifully too,” says George Rautenbach, founder and creative partner at Sunshinegun. “For years we’ve partnered with brands to bring strong ideas to life visually and strategically. Now, we’re also building digital tools and environments that support those ideas in action – seamless, intuitive, and aligned with the brand’s voice and purpose.”

The new capability focuses on delivering purposeful digital experiences—tools and interfaces that are both easy to use and well considered. Rather than separate creative and technical delivery, the Sunshinegun approach treats design, user experience, and development as interconnected disciplines that are most effective when built together.

“Our view is that functionality doesn’t need to come at the cost of expression, and that creative thinking is essential to good digital product design,” says Mpho Manyatshe, a seasoned digital project manager, and member of the digital team. “We aim to make digital work that feels intentional – crafted to meet users where they are and support the experience they’re expecting, while still carrying the creative quality our clients know us for.”

The new team includes project managers, UX/UI specialists, digital designers, developers and motion designers, all working closely with Sunshinegun’s brand and strategy leads. Their focus is on creating solutions that are not just technically sound, but clear, cohesive and emotionally engaging. Digital experiences that work hard and feel right.

Discovery Channel turns 40

Discovery Channel is celebrating a landmark moment in television history: 40 years of inspiring awe, igniting curiosity, and taking viewers on unforgettable journeys around the globe.

A week of unmissable themed programming starts Monday, 16 June on Discovery Channel Africa, marking 40 years since the first US broadcast. Each day spotlights a signature feature that has defined the channel over the decades; From the grit and glory of GOLD on Monday, to the daring feats featured in EXTREME JOBS on Tuesday, the raw endurance of SURVIVAL stories on Wednesday, and the ingenuity of being OFF GRID on Thursday. Friday revs into high gear with TURBO, Saturday plunges into HISTORY AND MYSTERY, and Sunday culminates in ICONIC DOCS, including the premiere of DISCOVERY CHANGED MY LIFE, a moving tribute to real people worldwide whose lives and careers were inspired by Discovery Channel.

Fifth Season of Dreaming in Color Podcast Spotlights Africa’s Visionary Leaders

From township changemakers to continent-shaping visionaries, Season 5 of Dreaming in Color is here and shining a spotlight on African brilliance. Powered by The Bridgespan Group, Dreaming in Color is a podcast that elevates the voices and experiences of leaders of colour in the social sector. The launch of its fifth season today, will see leaders from across the continent showcasing the brilliance African leaders have to offer.

While earlier seasons focused on pathfinders in the US, the latest season shifts to Africa, featuring leaders from South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia. Bridgespan Partner and host Darren Isom, alongside guest host and Johannesburg-based Bridgespan Manager Elisabeth Makumbi, traveled across the continent to engage with leaders who are advancing social change and positioning Africa as a rising force in global innovation and values-based leadership.

“These conversations are a powerful reminder that the future of global leadership is being shaped across the African continent,” said Isom. “Through Dreaming in Color, we’re not just sharing stories—we’re celebrating a movement of visionaries who are reimagining what’s possible for their communities and for the world.” The season trailer, released on Africa Day (May 25), provides a glimpse into this season’s themes, which include entrepreneurship and innovation, Indigenous knowledge, healing, and community power.

Episodes will be released every Thursday across all major streaming platforms.

Spotify Celebrates Zulu Pride with ‘Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify’

Spotify is turning up the volume on Zulu culture with Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify, a new initiative that pays homage to Zulu identity, pride, and the deep rhythms that shape KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

At its core is the isiZulu phrase “Kube ngangemzulu ngayini”, loosely translated as “Who would I be if not Zulu.” It’s a powerful reflection of pride, belonging, and cultural legacy.

More than just a playlist, Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify brings together storytelling, sound, and self-expression. The campaign features a hero film that traces a journey through music, community, and heritage, paired with a curated mix of tracks spanning traditional Zulu beats to modern genre blends.

“Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify is a love letter to our Zulu-speaking listeners,” says Sithabile Kachisa, Head of Marketing, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa. “It’s about celebrating the pride, identity, and spirit of being Zulu, and music is how we bring that story to life.”

For Spotify, this is more than content. It’s culture, and it’s meant to be heard.

French cultural and creative industry leaders embark on ICC Immersion 2025 in South Africa

The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and Business France South Africa and Southern Africa are proud to announce the launch of ICC Immersion South Africa 2025, a dynamic initiative supporting French companies in the cultural and creative industries (Industries Culturelles et Créatives – ICC) ) as they explore partnerships and opportunities in South Africa’s thriving creative economy.

Launched in 2022 under the France 2030 plan, ICC Immersion is co-ordinated by the French General Secretariat for Investment (Secrétariat Général pour l’Investissement ) and driven by the French Institute and Business France headquarters in Paris, with support from the Banque des Territoires, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. ICC Immersion has been successfully run in over a dozen countries, including Australia, Canada, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the UK. The 2025 edition is implemented by IFAS and Business France in Johannesburg.

ICC Immersion offers a unique opportunity to strengthen bilateral cultural ties while shining a spotlight on local talent, institutions, and innovation to a global network. By connecting French creatives and organisations with South African counterparts, the program stimulates knowledge exchange, co-creation, and potential investment in the cultural economy. It also opens doors for long-term collaboration in sectors ranging from fashion and architecture to heritage preservation and digital media.

Making moves

5FM to pack 50 000 lunchboxes for those in need

This Youth Month, 5FM is turning up the volume on impact with its bold new CSI initiative, the 5FM Lunchbox Drive—a dynamic day of doing good that invites listeners, companies, and celebs to roll up their sleeves, join 5FM presenters and staff and help pack 50,000 life- changing meals for Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres across Joburg. In partnership with Rise Against Hunger Africa, the action kicks off this Thursday, 12 June, at the SABC Auckland Park foyer, running from 10h00 to 16h00. Whether you’re a business investing time in empowering projects, a listener wanting to make a difference, or a public figure ready to lend your platform to purpose—this is your moment to get involved. The mission? Tackling food insecurity one meal at a time. “In a country as vibrant and resourceful as ours, no child should go hungry. The 5FM Lunchbox Drive is about more than meals—it’s about momentum. When the youth rise, the nation shifts into a higher gear,” says Masi Mdingane, business manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM. “This campaign is a call to action, a chance to put purpose into practice. We’re proud to partner with Rise Against Hunger Africa and we invite South Africans from all walks of life to pack, share, and show up.”

Introducing the Effie LIONS Foundation: Building a marketing industry for everyone

The Effie LIONS Foundation, a global non-profit organisation committed to ensuring the marketing industry is creative, effective, and open to everyone, has officially launched.

The launch follows Effie joining forces with LIONS in January 2025 with the aim of helping brands make a better case for investing in creative marketing that’s effective and drives growth.

The Foundation’s main objective is to give access and experience to any interested marketing students giving them the skills they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry through partnerships with worldwide educational institutions and brands.

The Foundation aims to empower the next generation of marketers by providing access to the experience, connections, and tools they need to shape the future of the industry through their own unique perspectives.

At the heart of the Foundation’s work is the Effie Collegiate programme, a marketing challenge that gives students hands-on, real-world problem-solving experience. It continues Effie’s mission-driven work by connecting students with leading brands and agencies to foster a deep understanding of marketing campaign development. The programme operates in the US, LATAM and South Africa with plans for further global expansion.

LIONS will make a suite of educational tools and insights, including LIONS Learning and LIONS Intelligence, available to participating students helping them blend theory with cutting-edge practice. These include making Effie Fundamentals, a marketing effectiveness and insight driven strategy course:

The Effie LIONS Foundation builds on decades of commitment to global marketing excellence and is led by Allison Knapp Womack, CEO, an accomplished leader in the marketing and non-profit sectors. Its board is chaired by Jae Goodman, CEO of Superconnector Studios, Board Chair of Effie Worldwide, and a widely respected voice on cutting-edge advertising, marketing, entertainment, and brand innovation. Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie and Phil Thomas, Chief Creative Officer, Global Brands, Informa PLC and Chair, LIONS, also sit on the board alongside members representing cutting-edge leadership from across the marketing industry including Dr. Marcus Collins, marketing professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan; Lara Balazs, CMO and EVP, Global Marketing at Adobe; Vineet Mehra, CMO at Chime and others.

The Foundation’s leadership team brings together deep experience across marketing, communications, advertising, education, and philanthropy, ensuring its mission is guided by purpose and driven by results.