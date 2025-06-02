Tractor Outdoor, Polygon, Innovocean, Mischief and BMT have entered new era. Tractor Media Holdings has rebranded to the Glynt Group.

“This rebrand marks the natural evolution of our business,” said Simon Wall, Group CEO at Glynt. “We’re no longer just a collective of successful media companies; we’re a connected ecosystem built on innovation, intelligence and creativity. Glynt gives us the identity and cohesion to reflect that.”

Tractor Media Holdings was the holding structure for a collection of businesses already reshaping South Africa’s media landscape. But as the business evolved beyond its media roots, the need for a cohesive identity became clear.

Flash of insight

The name Glynt – a play on “glint”, meaning a flash of insight or clarity – was chosen to reflect the company’s role as a sharp, bright spark in a fragmented media landscape. As the group deepens its focus on data, tech and innovation, the rebrand signals a broader mission: to partner with brands seeking more meaningful, measurable engagement, said Wall.

“Glynt is a media and innovation hub that exists to intelligently shape tomorrow. Its purpose is to help brands move beyond impressions toward lasting impact, through storytelling, data, creativity and technology. It’s not just about visibility; it’s about relevance and resonance.

“We’re future-focused not just in terms of media formats or platforms, but in how we think about brand connection, adds Wall. “We see Glynt as an architect of connection in a world hungry for meaning.”

While Tractor Outdoor remains a key pillar, the Glynt brand now extends across all operations, offering clients a seamless experience underpinned by a single mission, vision and set of values.

“With Glynt, we have a name and identity that integrate our group across disciplines,” said Wall. “It’s more than a new look – it’s a mindset shift.”

This ethos is captured in Glynt’s new positioning: “From many to one.” Whether clients engage through outdoor campaigns, programmatic buying or tech-led strategy, the experience is unified and anchored in quality, creativity and intelligence.

Timing no coincidence

The timing of the rebrand is no coincidence. As media consumption evolves and expectations rise, media owners must innovate or risk irrelevance. Glynt is built to anticipate change, not just react to it, said Wall.

“We’re building a model that’s tech-enabled, insight-driven and culturally attuned. Glynt reflects where we are now and where we’re going.”

Designing the Glynt brand system was about more than aesthetics – it was about creating clarity. From internal documents and pitch decks to its redesigned website and social channels, the brand expresses momentum and transformation.

“This rebrand is about unlocking new potential, Wall concludes. “With Glynt, we’ve created a brand that better reflects who we are, what we do, and where we’re headed. We’re now in a strong position to drive growth and impact across our portfolio – supported by a group identity that brings our values to life.”