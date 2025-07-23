In June 2025, I had the privilege of attending the 6th Radio and Digital Sound Broadcasting Summit – Africa 2025 (RAD25) in Johannesburg, an incredible two-day gathering of industry leaders, innovators and storytellers from across the continent.

From panel discussions on digital audio platforms and inclusive policy frameworks, to practical sessions on monetisation models, streaming strategy, and IP protection, the summit was a reminder that the future of African audio isn’t just coming, it’s already here.

What struck me most, though, was the growing conversation around how programmatic technology is transforming the business of audio. There’s an energy in the room a hunger to innovate, but also a call for us to rethink how we buy, plan, and deliver sound.

It’s in that spirit that I’ve been reflecting on the role of programmatic audio buying in this new landscape, and how brands can tap into it to extract greater value not just in reach or efficiency, but in real connection.

The evolution of audio: From linear to programmatic

Audio has always been a powerful medium. Whether it’s the morning radio, a podcast on your commute, or a Spotify playlist in the background while working, sound stays with us. But how we buy into this space has changed dramatically.

Programmatic audio buying is the automated process of purchasing digital audio ads through real-time bidding (RTB) platforms. This includes inventory across music streaming services like Spotify and Deezer, online radio stations, and podcasts.

Unlike traditional radio buying, where advertisers buy set slots on a station’s schedule, programmatic allows you to target specific audiences, at scale with real-time data and precision. It’s not about booking a time slot anymore. It’s about owning a moment.

The real ROI: Why programmatic audio is worth it

So, what makes programmatic audio so powerful for brands?

1. Targeted reach: Programmatic audio allows for granular targeting by device, location, age, gender, time of day, even music genre. You’re no longer casting a wide net and hoping for the best. You’re placing your brand in the ears of the right listener, at the right time.

2. Real-time measurement:You can track impressions, completion rates, and engagement. No more waiting for vague post-campaign reports, you get live dashboards with clear performance metrics, and the ability to adjust mid-campaign.