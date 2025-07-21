The Coldplay concert may have dazzled fans, but the real headline came from the audience. A now-viral kiss-cam clip captured a couple in an affectionate embrace.

It soon emerged that the pair were both senior executives from the same company. One is the CEO. The other, the Chief People Officer. Both are married, just not to each other. The moment raised eyebrows and has since sparked widespread conversation about leadership, integrity and public perception.

The spotlight shifting from entertainment to ethics.

At Reputation Matters, we work with organisations and leaders to build and protect their reputations. One of the core truths we emphasise is this: a leader cannot separate personal choices from professional consequences. You are your values, on and off the stage.

Reputation is built through consistent, authentic behaviour. The best leaders embody their values daily. What you do in private speaks just as loudly as what you say in public. When those do not align, trust breaks. Culture weakens. Confidence erodes.

More than viral content

Leadership is not about what you say in strategy sessions. It is about what people observe in everyday actions. It is about being someone your team can respect and rely on. If your private decisions contradict your company’s purpose or values, then they are not values. They are marketing lines.

To quote Warren Buffett: “Never do anything in life that you would be ashamed to see on the front page of your hometown newspaper.”

Two families are affected. A team and a brand are caught in the aftermath. This is more than viral content. It is a sobering reminder that values must be lived, not laminated.

Authentic leadership is the foundation of any meaningful reputation. Your team is always watching. So is the world.

“What values are you living offstage?”

~ Regine le Roux is the founder of Reputation Matters.