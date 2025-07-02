Some creators chase trends. Others build something that lasts. For digital fashion and lifestyle creator, Ethan Kieffer, showing up as his real self, online, earned him followers and built a community.

With a sharp sense of style, a grounded mindset, and a clear creative vision, Ethan has built a loyal audience on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

“I didn’t want to be just someone people go to for fashion inspo. I wanted them to connect with me on a personal level,” says Kieffer.

In an attempt to frame the real edge behind the authenticity advantage, we sat down with Ethan to unpack his creator journey and how authenticity has become his biggest competitive edge.

Q: How did your creator journey begin?

Ethan: I started posting fashion content just after high school, mostly on TikTok. At the time, I didn’t have a long-term plan. I just loved fashion and wanted to share it. I actually posted more back then than I do now! But after a while, growth plateaued, and I pulled back.

Then, in 2023, I shifted my mindset: I decided to post purely because I enjoy creating. And I think that was the best piece of advice I gave myself. Luckily enough, people started really enjoying that.

That’s when things really started taking off. All of a sudden, the numbers started coming in. I set a few goals for the end of the year, and I doubled them.

Q: You’ve built a strong brand in fashion. Why add lifestyle content now?

Ethan: Fashion will always be a passion, but I realised that people follow you not just for what you do, but also for who you are. People go on social media for connection. As much as I enjoy fashion,

I don’t want people just to view me as an object online, something that they come to just to gain fashion inspo. I want to be someone that they can connect with and relate to on a personal level.

One of the big reasons I got into YouTube was to show more of my personal brand, not just the product side of things (like the fashion advice I share on social media).

Q: What role has personal branding played in your success?

Ethan: It’s been everything. People can copy trends, editing styles, and even outfits. But they can’t copy you. Your personal brand is what makes you stand out. It’s the reason people stay. Personal branding makes you memorable. When people feel like they know you, they stick around, and brands notice that too.

It’s been pretty special to see how people have reacted to all the media that I’ve posted and how much they resonate with a lot of things. And the fact that I’m able to help inspire people in a little way, I think that’s also one of the coolest parts of doing what I do.

Q: You’re landing international brand deals – how did that happen?

Ethan: A lot of people assumed I wasn’t from South Africa because of my style. That helped me attract a more global audience. Eventually, I signed with an agent in Paris, which helped open more international doors. She’s a former creator herself, so she really gets it.

Q: What advice would you give to other creators looking to grow?

Ethan: Focus on what makes you different. Don’t just chase trends. Create what you’re passionate about, and do it consistently. People can tell when you’re authentic. That’s what builds a real community.

Turning personal brands into powerful partnerships

Ethan's journey is an example of how creators can turn personal branding into lasting impact.

Whether you’re a local label or a global brand, Webfluential connects you with creators who amplify your brand’s message through authentic content.

