I distinctly remember the two different groups at high school. The ones who listened to the radio station I did and the ones who didn’t.

It wasn’t an acrimonious rivalry; we didn’t pick fights and there were no team colours or yearly derbies. It was more serious than that. It was being plugged into “cool”, IYKYK. Music, conversations, identity and community.

The recent passing of South African Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Darren Scott, reminded me of the profound influence that the voice on the radio has on us as we grow up and grow older.

People shared stories of the various moments, memories and musical journeys that Scott had taken them through. From Capital Radio, 5FM, Jacaranda FM, Ballz Radio, OFM, Mix FM and Hot FM there was a story for every season.

The way in which the voices that we listen to shape our day, opinions, thoughts, taste and choices make them cultural anchors across society. There has always been an absolute trust in the voice that comes out of the speaker, and it is interesting to think that one voice establishes hundreds and thousands of unique relationships with every listener.

As we grow, our needs and habits change. From recording the Top 40 on cassette, to break-ups and exam stress, things evolve, and times change. Getting your first car, meeting your in-laws and maybe worrying about school fees.

Life happening to the presenter

As a medium that connects, the radio understands these changes because life is also happening to the presenter.

Our needs migrate us to different stations and platforms. As we grow, they grow and often and we get to keep our common connection of music, lifestyle, language and experiences with a certain Presenter as they migrate to new media opportunities.

The opposite is also true, sometimes they become the friend we once had, the varsity roommate that filled your life for three years but now is a great, yet distant memory.

Technology creates options not only for the audience but for the creator too. From presenter and personality to influencer and podcaster.

Migrating with a media personality that resonates with you is no longer just moving with them when they leave one radio station for another. We plug into their lifestyles in a far more granular level. Their opportunity to share is amplified from radio show to reels, presenting to posting.

Media personalities

The interesting thing here is that you might have met a persona on the radio but now follow them digitally without having the original radio connection. Media personalities find different homes at different stages for different reasons.

Sometimes their radio platform is a serious political affair, but they have an equally serious passion for cooking that resonates more with you.

The modern opportunity to have multi-channel presence is a powerful tool. Not only does it unlock multiple layers of personality, intrigue and storytelling for personalities, but it creates multiple touch points for audiences who can define their consumption habits based on needs and desires.

This symbiotic relationship between creator and consumer also unlocks potential for brands to add value to the conversations. Multi-channel presence creates multiple points of engagement which is hugely valuable in an attention deficit economy.

Connecting in different places

I believe multi-platform presence has created a layer of relevance previously not available to media personalities. Often if a presenter was dropped from a line-up and didn’t make it onto a different radio station, they would disappear completely.

The ability to connect in different places creates an opportunity to reinvent and remain relevant. As a listener and a consumer, we also reinvent ourselves from time to time and seeing a media personality do the same thing is often the mirror we need to inspire confidence or clarity. Life happens and often there is no one-size fits all.

Think divorce, retrenchment or even children growing up. The shared experience on a platform of my own choosing at a time appropriate to me makes me feel valued, the ability to extend the conversation on traditional media remains powerful.

My present-day media connection started with a voice on the radio as a teenager. Is it the same for modern day youth? The short answer is no. It’s more dynamic than that.

Multi-channel environment

The youth are born into a multi-channel environment with a huge amount of variety from a very early stage. But does the content stick, do they have that same affinity I had that would make me want to record my favourite radio show?

In the same way I have become used to an amplified experience, this is the youth reality of today, everything is supersized. But the basic premise of connecting as humans remain, we want to find common purpose, identity, language and culture.

In my opinion, the youth have embraced audio like no generation before them. They are super users and passionate consumers of music; technology has amplified the Walkman experience for them. They find community through forums and digitally connected conversations and they share via voice notes, emojis and text.

Hungry to belong

Audio brands that understand this environment are capitalising on consumers hungry to belong to a tribe. They provide the multiple touch point experience, they provide safe spaces, and they have presenters who understand the audience, because they are in the same lifestage as them.

The recipe hasn’t changed. Real and relatable connections based on life phases and interests are still what engage audiences

The voices that have grown (with) us have offered timeless value. They remind us of who we were, who we are, and who we’re becoming. For today’s youth, the format may be different, but the need is the same: to feel seen, heard, and understood.

As long as there are voices that speak with authenticity, reflect our journeys, and grow alongside us, the magic of audio in all its forms will continue to anchor our identity, build our community, and soundtrack our lives.

Candy Dempers is the managing director of MediaHeads 360, a specialist media and creative agency. With 26 years of experience in sales and marketing, Dempers thrives at the intersection of creativity and strategy, crafting impactful campaigns for brands.