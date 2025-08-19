As global subscription growth tapers off, Africa has become the new frontier for streaming. With a mobile-first population, rising demand for digital content and a strong creative culture, the continent holds promise – for platforms willing to rethink the rulebook.

TV still offers unmatched reach in many African markets, especially in households where digital adoption is slow or data costs are prohibitive. It’s familiar, accessible and often free-to-air. However, its linear format is losing appeal among younger, digitally native audiences who expect on-demand access.

Streaming’s strength lies in its scalability and adaptability, as well as its on-demand nature. Viewers can watch what they want, when they want.

In South Africa, over 8.4 million people now access paid or subscription-based streaming services, according to the MAPS dataset (July 2023 – June 2024). Local industry forecasts predict compound annual growth of 8% in the sector by 2028. These numbers highlight streaming’s growing appeal – especially when platforms adapt to African realities.

At Viu, we’ve found that success depends on access, affordability and deep relevance. Our low-cost daily bundles and mobile-friendly platform cater to South Africans who toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data, prefer short-term subscriptions, and expect content in their home languages.

A one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t work.

Infrastructure, affordability, fragmentation

While TV’s dominance is waning, it still benefits from simplicity: No data costs, no log-ins, no buffering. Streaming, by contrast, faces structural challenges: Data is expensive, connectivity uneven and access often dictated by income level. Even in relatively mature markets like South Africa, cost remains a barrier.

Consumer behaviour reflects this. Viewers dip in and out of streaming services depending on affordability or content preference. Retention isn’t guaranteed – and that’s okay. The real challenge is reducing friction and clearly communicating value.

Telco partnerships are essential here. Bundled offers and zero-rated content are gamechangers for price-sensitive users.

Fragmentation is another concern. Many platforms chase international licensing deals or attempt to replicate Western subscriber video on demand (SVOD) models without local nuance. This approach risks alienating users who are hungry for African content that reflects their language, culture and daily lives.

AVOD, local stories and a new ad economy

Ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) is not a fallback; it’s a strategic growth engine. In Africa, it represents a viable route to scale, especially among unbanked or lower-income segments.

AVOD opens access for new users and creates meaningful touchpoints for advertisers seeking engaged, mobile-first audiences.

These audiences are not passive. They are brand-conscious, aspirational and responsive to culturally relevant messaging. Local languages, relatable narratives, and regional cues make a difference. Smart advertisers are starting to embrace this, shifting from premium-only placements to more inclusive, mass-market campaigns.

Hybrid models that blend AVOD and SVOD are showing real traction across emerging markets. At Viu, we’ve seen that this dual approach – supported by intuitive user experience and compelling content – delivers sustained engagement. It’s not about retrofitting a Western model; it’s about building something fit-for-purpose.

Then there’s the biggest opportunity of all: local content. Africa’s creative industries are brimming with potential. The global success of musical artists like Wizkid and Tyla proves that the world is listening. Video is next – but only if the ecosystem is nurtured.

That means investment in writers, directors, dubbing artists, translators and marketers. It’s about more than entertainment – it’s economic development.

One-size thinking and underinvestment

The greatest threat to both streaming and TV in Africa is complacency. TV risks irrelevance if it doesn’t evolve. Streaming platforms risk failure if they import global models without adapting to local realities.

Too many platforms still treat Africa as a monolith. But it’s not one market – it’s 54 countries, each with distinct cultural, linguistic and economic nuances. A streaming strategy that succeeds in Lagos may not work in Mamelodi.

Another concern is underinvestment. African audiences are ready: Smartphone penetration is high, infrastructure is improving, and demand for culturally resonant content is growing. But global players often hesitate to invest in local stories at scale. One-off productions won’t cut it. Sustained support and regional commitment are needed.

If advertisers, media owners and platforms want to win in this space, they need to show up with intention – not just transactions.

Africa’s blueprint: Mobile-first, culturally grounded, locally built

Africa isn’t “catching up;” it’s forging its own blueprint for video: Mobile-first, culturally grounded, powered by access and relevance. Streaming and TV both have a role to play in this hybrid future – but only if they reflect the lives, languages and choices of the people they aim to serve.

The winners won’t be those with the biggest catalogues or most advanced algorithms; they’ll be the ones who understand that in Africa, growth isn’t about scale for scale’s sake – it’s about showing up with impact.

Elouise Kelly is country manager at Viu South Africa. Her perspective is based on her personal experience and analysis and should not be construed as official endorsement or policy.