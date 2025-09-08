For many entrepreneurs, starting a business begins with a spark of inspiration. It is no different for the Stellenbosch Business School’s 2024 Small Business Academy (SBA) student of the year, Rucien Petersen. He founded Spottmedia (Pty) Ltd during his postgraduate research in 2017.

“My thesis showed that business owners were being challenged in three key areas of marketing: skills, knowledge, and the time to implement,” Petersen explains. “That research lit the flame for me. I wanted to create a business that could step in and solve those challenges.”

Spottmedia was born to help small businesses identify marketing gaps and adopt strategies that look beyond short-term fixes. Yet as the company grew, he discovered that passion alone was not enough.

Finding focus through the SBA

One of his biggest challenges before joining the SBA was aligning Spottmedia’s strategic business goals with its long-term vision. When he heard about the SBA through his business network, he applied in the hope of strengthening his business knowledge. It proved to be a turning point.

“I knew the value of what we were doing, but it was difficult to pin down the goals in a way that matched the bigger picture,” he recalls. What made the biggest difference was revisiting the business plan.

“The SBA gave me the space and guidance to refine it so that it wasn’t just about day-to-day operations, but about aligning everything to our specific goals for the brand.”

Professor Armand Bam, head of the SBA Development Programme at Stellenbosch Business School, says Petersen’s journey testifies to the core of the programme.

“One of the strengths of the SBA is that it blends practical learning with real-life application. Rucien took the lessons on strategic focus and digital marketing and immediately applied them in his business, and the results speak for themselves.”

Measurable results, tangible solutions

Since completing the programme, Spottmedia has seen a 20% increase in sales and expanded its client base beyond its local area. By embracing digital tools, Petersen says, the company can now “assess brands from a strategic perspective holistically, instead of just taking a tunnel-vision approach.”

Equally important has been the change in customer engagement. “The programme taught me that the way you interact with your customers is just as important as the services you deliver. Today, we’re building stronger, more meaningful relationships with our clients, and that’s driving loyalty and growth.”

Lightbulb moments and lasting lessons

The real breakthroughs were the shifts in perspective. Re-examining his business plan, learning to adopt digital strategies more effectively, and seeing how other entrepreneurs tackled similar challenges all contributed to what he calls his “lightbulb moments.”

“These moments helped me realise that no matter how long you’ve been in business, there is always more to learn.

“My advice would be not to think that you have everything figured out within the business. Whether you have an established company or you’re just starting out, you will learn so much about how to improve and do better.

“The SBA lessons help you understand the strategies and tactics you can use to achieve those goals,” he says.

Prof Bam continued: “Entrepreneurs like Rucien show us that with the right skills, support, and networks, small businesses can grow into engines of opportunity. Their success is not only about financial performance but about creating jobs, building confidence, strengthening communities, and making a notable social impact.”