Technology may evolve, but genuine service performance is still built on trust, reciprocity and human connection – the fundamentals that sustain great partnerships, writes researcher BRAD AIGNER.

This year’s MOST Awards Survey drew a fantastic response, the second-highest sample in its history – a sign that it remains a unique and highly relevant benchmark of partnership and service excellence in our media industry.

An outcome from its annual review with industry leaders to assess and maintain the MOST Awards relevancy and currency was the addition of a new criterion to rate media owners and media agencies: ‘The effective use of data and insights.’

In a world where ‘insight is king,’ this criterion highlighted the importance of media agencies and owners using data and insights effectively to transform audience metrics, campaign results and media trends into clear, persuasive stories that deliver real value in guiding smart decisions.

In addition, the ‘communication and accessibility’ criterion for media agencies was amended to ‘availability and engagement’, emphasising the evolving expectation of media owners of their agency partners. It is no longer enough to simply be reachable; true service excellence requires media agencies to be present, proactive and invested in building strong, collaborative partnerships.

Participants in the MOST Awards survey were asked to rank the seven performance criteria in order of importance. The results were insightful.

MOST Awards performance criteria ranked according to media agencies

Criterion Rank Score Knowledge of own brands and the media landscape 1 Avg Rank: 3.01 Sales service delivery 2 Avg Rank: 3.66 Knowledge of client brands and the market landscape 3 Avg Rank: 3.80 Innovative solutions 4 Avg Rank: 4.11 Effective use of data and insights 5 Avg Rank: 4.24 Collaboration and strategic partnerships 6 Avg Rank: 4.49 Administration service delivery 7 Avg Rank: 4.68

These rankings provided insight into what drives value in relationships today. They showed that media agencies placed the greatest value on expertise and service delivery, with knowledge of brands and the media landscape, sales service delivery, and understanding client needs standing out as key differentiators.

Innovation and data-led insights were also important, while collaboration and administration were seen as baseline essentials: necessary, but not what sets media owners apart. In essence, what truly sets media owners apart was their deep knowledge of their brands, strong execution and forward-looking solutions.

MOST Awards performance criteria ranked according to media owners

Criterion Rank Score Knowledge of media and the media landscape 1 Avg Rank: 2.98 Knowledge of client brands and the market landscape 2 Avg Rank: 3.08 Collaboration and strategic partnerships 3 Avg Rank: 3.80 Availability and engagement 4 Avg Rank: 3.81 Professionalism 5 Avg Rank: 4.32 Effective use of data and insights 6 Avg Rank: 4.54 Administration and buying 7 Avg Rank: 5.46

These rankings showed that media owners placed the highest value on their agency partners having deep media knowledge and a strong understanding of client brands and market dynamics, confirming that expertise and strategic insight remain the backbone of trusted partnerships.

Collaboration and engagement followed closely, reflecting the importance of relationships and proactive support.

By contrast, administration and buying sat at the bottom, but this does not mean it was unimportant. On the contrary, it should be seen as a hygiene factor : if a media agency cannot provide accurate and efficient administration and buying, then it was simply not in the game.

Rankings by category: Media owners

Media owner sales teams were segmented into 10 categories based on the channels they represented. Since some media owners operated in more than one category, participants rated them within the context of each specific category. This is why the performance scores and rankings of a media owner differed between categories.

Radio category

RANK RADIO SCORE 1st Mediamark 8.29 2nd YFM 8.21 3rd Primedia Broadcasting 7.92

Repeating the 2023 MOST Awards Radio categories results Mediamark, this year’s winner, showed its class as a consistent top performer. Remarkably, this is the 10th of 15 annual MOST Awards Surveys in which the Mediamark team were rated the best in the radio category. Mediamark received 46 ‘best in category votes’, and strong positive feedback from respondents, painting the team as a standout leader in the radio and audio advertising space.

Agencies highlighted their visibility and proactive communication: “They were always visible. We were updated on new offers and insights; they keep us in the loop.”

The team was described as efficient, hardworking, and committed, with comments such as, “They were efficient, always” and “Work hard for their money, don’t just sit back and wait for bookings”.

Mediamark was also valued for delivering excellent service and tailored solutions, often going beyond the brief to meet client needs: “They were always willing to come up with bespoke packages to meet our client’s needs.”

Respondents praised the company’s deep knowledge of brands and audiences, noting they “don’t just sell airtime; they sell solutions” and that their portfolio was unmatched in reach and cultural resonance.

Innovation was also a recurring theme, with one participant noting their ‘best use of innovation and entertainment’ and others commending their integration of digital, social, podcasting, and events for a true 360° approach.

Beyond products, the Mediamark team culture stood out. “Excellent sales team, always in our agency; accessible, knowledgeable, flexible, innovative.” Staff were described as professional, humble, collaborative, and quick to respond.

Overall, the Mediamark team was described as going “over and beyond for clients”, raising the bar for media owners, and standing “head and shoulders above the rest” in South Africa’s radio advertising landscape.

Making up the minor positions in the category were YFM and Primedia Broadcasting respectively.

Participants highlighted the YFM team’s strong positioning as a youth-focused, innovative and collaborative media owner. The YFM sales team was commended for its innovation and creativity, with feedback such as, “YFM team were pushing the envelope and not selling the ‘normal’ radio packages. They know their audience well enough to really drive innovative thinking for our brands.”

The team was consistently described as responsive, collaborative and willing to go above and beyond, with participants emphasising their agility and service delivery. “Always willing to go above and beyond to make clients’ campaigns excel” and “YFM delivered exceptional service and collaboration and was solution-driven.”

Their unity and professionalism were also recognised: “Everyone from sales team to presenters were singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Ranked third in the radio category this year, the Primedia Broadcasting team was recognised as one of the most respected and trusted media owners in South Africa, consistently praised for professionalism, innovation and strong service delivery. Respondents highlighted the team’s proactive and collaborative approach, with comments such as, “They were proactive in providing solutions for clients” and “They respond quickly to briefs; they were collaborative, they take on feedback.”

The sales team was described as highly knowledgeable and strategic. “Primedia had a strong, knowledgeable sales team that deeply understands their platforms and invests time in getting to know the brand before presenting ideas.” The Primedia team was also commended for its innovation and integration across platforms – from radio to digital, podcasts and social media – with one client noting they were “always pushing the bounds with integrations and innovations”.

Service excellence came through consistently in the comments, with praise for their responsiveness, attention to detail and willingness to go above and beyond. “They delivered on time and go the extra mile” and “The service delivery was above par, and they offer good sponsorship opportunities that were well thought through.”

Many comments stress their reliability and partnership mindset, reinforcing their status as a benchmark setter in the radio category: “Primedia Broadcasting continued to set the benchmark in the radio category, excelling across every touchpoint from sales teams and admin to data and insights.”

Television category

RANK TELEVISION SCORE 1st eMedia Sales 8.00 2nd ZEE Africa Media Sales 7.90 3rd DStv Media Sales 7.77

Repeating their achievements in 2019, 2021 and 2023, the eMedia sales team was rated and ranked as the best television sales team this year. The 55 ‘best in category votes’ highlighted the eMedia sales team as a high-performing, innovative and client-focused media owner.

Respondents consistently praised their service delivery, responsiveness and willingness to go the extra mile, with comments such as “They were fast and helpful” and: “eMedia go above and beyond for all campaigns, they delivered timeously on urgent campaigns and go beyond always to get campaigns live when things were running late.”

Their team was described as professional, proactive and collaborative, always willing to negotiate, “make a plan” and provide creative solutions tailored to client needs. Innovation was a recurring theme, with participants noting their fresh programming ideas, inclusivity of both brands and audiences, and integration of brand partnerships. “They were constantly engaging and pushing the boundaries with innovative solutions that keep TV relevant in the changing media landscape.”

Their ability to produce long-term value was also recognised, with one standout comment mentioning how they focused on building long-term share of voice rather than just 30-second slots.

The eMedia team was described as: “Approachable, solutions-driven, and deeply knowledgeable;” also: “always visible, proactive, enthusiastic and relevant.” One participant summed up: “eMedia Sales consistently proves to be one of the best media owners in the TV category. Their service was exceptional, reliable, collaborative and solutions driven.”

Making up the minor placings in the television category this year were Zee Africa Media Sales and DStv Media Sales, respectively.

Punching above its weight, the Zee Africa Media Sales team was recognised for having significantly transformed, from a ‘spot-seller’ into a comprehensive advertising partner. Participants praised the Zee TV team’s strong performance and excellent professional representatives, with one noting, “Nothing was ever too much for them.”

The ZEE TV sales team was consistently described as responsive, accessible and collaborative, with well-researched insights bringing “real strategic value to the table”. The team was also recognised for its adaptability and innovation, leveraging its extensive content library, strong viewership and growing digital platforms to deliver integrated campaigns rather than just airtime.

Participants emphasised their visibility and proactivity, highlighting that they were “always willing to come up with bespoke packages” and that their quick turnaround and solid service delivery had them stand out.

Respondents valued the ZEE TV team’s friendly, consistent and accommodating approach, with comments such as: “Working with Zee Africa (showed) they were by far the fastest in terms of service delivery as well as reporting.” One participant summed up: “They may not be the biggest player, but they’ve brought fresh energy, disrupted the status quo and deserve recognition for their solutions and partnerships.”

Ranked third in the television category this year, the consistent top performer in MOST Awards, the DStv Media Sales team was positioned by participants as a premium, market-leading media owner with unmatched reach, content offering and innovation in the television category. The team was consistently praised for its professionalism, responsiveness and ability to go above and beyond. “DStv had been the best media owner to work with, they go over and beyond just to make sure the client was happy.”

Their sales team was seen as highly knowledgeable and proactive, with participants noting their readiness to provide “smart, tailored solutions” and their strong grasp of brand needs and audience behaviour.

The DStv team was also valued for its ability to deliver innovative solutions, customised packages and strong data insights, with one respondent stating, “By staying attuned to evolving audience behaviours and content trends, they’ve consistently delivered solutions that were not only relevant but also ahead of the curve”.

The team’s collaboration and partnership approach also stood out: “They host the most in-person professional events for agencies to attend, and their respective team members were all highly professional and friendly in their interactions.”

Respondents also highlighted their agility and willingness to “make a plan”, ensuring campaigns were delivered on time and with impact.

Cinema category

RANK CINEMA SCORE 1st Cinevation Popcorn 8.07 2nd Ster-Kinekor Sales 7.76

With only two players, there has never been anywhere to ‘hide’ in the cinema category. Commendably, both cinema sales operations, Cinevation Popcorn and Ster-Kinekor Sales, have stood up over the years, performing to the highest of media industry standards. This year, the winner’s accolades, which the team last achieved in 2018, went to Cinevation Popcorn.

The feedback on Cinevation Popcorn highlighted it as a standout player in cinema advertising, praised for its professionalism, innovation and client-centric approach. Respondents consistently mentioned the team’s responsiveness and reliability, with one noting, “Nothing was too much trouble. Even changing line ups at 7pm on a Thursday evening before flighting on a Friday morning. My rep ROCKS too!”

Cinevation was recognised as innovative and insightful, with a willingness to push boundaries.

The team was called out for providing detailed proposals backed by research, value-for-money deals and strong turnaround times, making them a trusted partner. Their customer-centricity and added value set them apart, with clients praising their partnership mindset and seamless collaboration. “They were great in offering value and were customer-centric in their proposals.”

Overall, the Cinevation Popcorn was regarded as knowledgeable advocates for cinema, delivering creative ideas, effective results and outstanding service. Respondents appreciated their attentive communication and innovative solutions, making them not just sellers of ad space but true partners in driving impact through cinema.

Ranked second in the cinema category this year, the Ster-Kinekor sales team was recognised for consistently high level of service delivery. Participants valued the team’s responsiveness, proactive proposals, and strong communication, with one noting, “They’ve been consistent and reliable in the cinema space, always easy to work with and responsive to our needs.”

Their ability to tailor packages, provide insights and data-driven solutions, and integrate cinema into a broader media mix makes them highly relevant in today’s ecosystem. Many also emphasised their strategic partnerships and cross-media opportunities, which extended their impact beyond the screen into out-of-home advertising (OOH) and conferencing spaces. Participants described the Ster-Kinekor team as “great media partners” who consistently delivered on briefs and often went the extra mile to provide creative, collaborative solutions.

Out-of-home category

RANK OUT OF HOME SCORE 1st Epic Outdoor 8.36 2nd Relativ Media 8.06 3rd Tractor Outdoor 7.99

In a highly competitive category (37 companies listed), salutations go to the Epic Outdoor team for its first-time winner’s position on the out-of-home podium this year. From the respondents’ verbatim best-in-category motivations, it was evident Epic Outdoor has become one of the most admired sales teams in the OOH category.

Respondents highlighted the team’s ability to adapt to budgets, provide bespoke solutions and consistently deliver beyond expectations, with one noting, “Epic were incredible! The ask was very hard to pull off and they over-delivered again and again.” The team’s customer service and sales support were praised as attentive, collaborative and solution-driven, with regular check-ins and proactive communication.

Epic was also recognised as a true innovator in the OOH space, with their focus on sustainability and ecofriendly innovation setting them apart as “future-forward and innovative”. Overall, Epic Outdoor was valued for its partnership approach, creative flair and commitment to excellence. One comment summarised, “They don’t follow the industry standard, they set it. Epic Outdoor doesn’t just deliver impressions; they leave lasting ones.”

Second and third in the out-of-home category rankings this year were 2023 winner, Relativ Media and 2023 Lamb Award winner, Tractor Outdoor, respectively.

The Relativ Media team was widely praised for its positive attitude, energy and willingness to help at all times. Participants noted the team was deeply committed to collaborating with agencies, always eager to learn, brainstorm new possibilities and propose innovative ideas. They were described as easy to work with and on top of their game, consistently providing extra value and excellent rates. They were also recognised as a real powerhouse in understanding consumer journeys.

Participants highlighted their willingness to go the extra mile in terms of service and product offering, with one noting: “Relativ Media offers excellent service delivery and post-service delivery. I would recommend them to any brand looking at doing outdoor advertising.” Overall, Relativ was seen as innovative, client-centric and solutions-driven. As one client summed up: “They go above and beyond to come up with innovative solutions and were a great team… They were all round an amazing team to deal with!”

Third this year, Tractor Outdoor is a media owner able to punch above its weight in a very competitive category. The team was described as very collaborative and was commended for its innovative thinking and flexibility, supported by great salespeople. Tractor Outdoor was considered by some as a leader in omnichannel programmatic activations with a clear focus on audience-first strategies, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation in the OOH space.

As one participant put it: “They were always adapting and pushing to offer their clients more; they were the forefront of tech, ensuring that their team was equipped with the latest data and tools. They were industry leaders and delivered at the best level on service and offering.”

Tractor Outdoor was also recognised for its commitment to service delivery, consistently going the extra mile to ensure clients’ campaigns were executed at the highest standard.

Digital category

RANK DIGITAL SCORE 1st Heed 8.93 2nd Mediamark Digital 8.92 3rd A.M.A Digital Media 8.35

It seems that you can change your name multiple times; change whatever you like, and still deliver the goods to the highest standard. Once again, in the dynamic and competitive digital media category, the Heed Digital team proved that class is permanent. As the digital category winner in the past five MOST Awards Surveys and the overall Best Media Owner winner on three previous occasions, clearly Heed Digital has firmly positioned itself as a pioneer in the attention economy, consistently delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that delivered the highest value to their clients.

Recognised as one of the most strategic and innovative media owners in the digital space, the Heed Digital team was praised for its ability to deliver exceptional service, innovative solutions and deep data-driven insights. One client highlighted, “They derive incredible insights from campaigns and the brand lift studies they offer allow deeper understanding into campaigns. They have a great sales team that’s always readily available.”

Heed was seen by participants as a leader in understanding the attention economy, pioneering attention as a core metric for online effectiveness. As one participant put it: “Their solutions were fantastic, they did an incredible job of making media work harder, not only providing reach but also engagement and attention. I feel that they pioneered attention as a metric, and with every campaign I work with them they delivered phenomenal results.”

Participants consistently described the team as collaborative, approachable and highly attentive, with solutions always delivered on time. Their professionalism was also praised. “Consistently the best media owner; expert advice informed by third-party knowledge and data, great products and superb service delivery make Heed a tough media owner to beat.”

Overall, participants valued their great innovative ideas, strong relationships and excellent digital knowledge, with many noting Heed’s ability to remain flexible within budgets while still delivering measurable impact.

Agonisingly close to unseating Heed Digital from the top of the digital category this year was Mediamark Digital. Within just 0.01% of the category winner’s MOST Awards score this year, the Mediamark digital team must shattered, but should take comfort from another fantastic achievement (also second in category in 2023).

From participants’ feedback, Mediamark Digital continued to stand out as a star in the digital media category, consistently delivering innovative, content-supreme solutions that combine premium inventory, precise audience targeting and data-driven strategies to achieve measurable impact.

Clients describe them as being “on the ball,” with very good customer service and a willingness to go above and beyond to help grow customers. Evidently, the team’s strength lies in its seamless blend of strategy, creative innovation and client service. One client noted, “They were really good at coming up with ideas that combine different types of media to achieve a goal. Their recent partnerships also showed that they were taking a holistic view of their customer’s needs.” Participants consistently praised the Mediamark Digital team’s positive results, people-first approach and deep product knowledge.

Ranking third in the digital media category this year was A.M.A. Digital Media, regarded by one participant as “the best out there”. The team was recognised for its great service, innovative solutions and strong team culture. Participants highlighted the team’s friendliness, approachability and agile response to briefs. One participant praised the team as “extremely agile when it comes to urgent briefs… always presenting innovative strategies and surpassing KPIs more often than not.”

According to another participant, “A.M.A. has built a reputation for going above and beyond, making anything and everything possible, not just in campaign delivery but also in helping solve broader business challenges through data, insights and collaboration.” Evidently, this allowed the team to form enduring partnerships, with one participant remarking: “They had stuck by us in the bad times and reaped the rewards in the good times, never leaving our side.”

Print media category

RANK PRINT SCORE 1st Spark Media 8.30 2nd Arena Media 8.13

In a category that had been striving to adapt to the realities of a modern digital age, it was commendable that two players have not compromised on their high standards of quality service delivery to their agency and client partners. This year, with a high overall MOST Awards score, Spark Media was recognised as the top sales performer in the print media category.

Praised for being “solution-driven, fast and always willing to go the extra mile,” participants described the team as professional, approachable and deeply knowledgeable. One participant shared, “Spark Media were consistent in their offerings, understanding of their product and client’s needs, and constantly trying to meet and also exceed expectations.”

Evidently, the Spark Media ROOTS research was seen as an invaluable asset to agencies and clients alike, providing robust data and insights into consumer behaviour. A participant noted: “Excellent team that was willing to take on any brief. Also, their ROOTS data was invaluable. Look forward to ROOTS 8.1.”

The Spark Media team received praise for being “responsive, accessible and hands-on.” One participant shared: “Our AE was hands-on, showed regular presence and had a great knowledge base about her products and our client’s business. Always a pleasure to deal with.”

Participants also valued Spark’s adaptability and client-first attitude. “They will make anything happen for your client,” one participant stated, while another remarked: “Very adaptable to the needs of our client. Service with a smile. Great team to work with. Always goes the extra mile.”

Placing second in the print media category this year was Arena Media. The Arena team was praised for combining credible journalism with brand-safe advertising, and giving clients confidence that their campaigns would be delivered in trusted environments. Participants highlighted their professionalism and reliability, noting that, “They consistently delivered on time, communicate clearly and were always willing to assist with any queries or last-minute changes.”

The Arena sales team’s responsiveness was a recurring theme: “Always there to help,” “Knowledgeable and always respond quickly,” and provide “Fast delivery service.” The team’s approach to partnerships also stood out, with feedback that they “continuously drive partnerships” and provide “great long-term service that values media relationships”. Agencies and advertisers described the team as “on the ball” and “incredible to work or advertise with”.

Multimedia category

RANK MULTIMEDIA SCORE 1st Mediamark 9.29 2nd Primedia 8.60 3rd DStv Media Sales 8.14

The multimedia category was introduced in 2021 to recognise media owner organisations that delivered superior sales service and consistent performance across more than one media type. Its relevance lies in the fact that advertisers today demand seamless, integrated solutions spanning print, digital, audio, video and beyond.

Media owners achieving excellence across these channels build credibility, foster trust and position themselves as strategic partners capable of providing holistic, audience-first solutions that maximise campaign impact in a converged media landscape.

This year’s winner is Mediamark; the team stood out for its ability to seamlessly integrate radio, digital and events into powerful, cross-platform campaigns. Participants praised how “they use their multimedia platform to tell a story, and to engage with audiences in an impactful way”.

They also highlighted that “Mediamark excels at integrating cross-platform solutions that delivered both reach and relevance.” Mediamark was recognised for “uniquely blending the enduring power of premier radio brands with a cutting-edge digital ecosystem, including leading digital partners and the thriving Podcast & Chill Network”. Furthermore: “This intelligent integration, backed by data-driven precision, ensures campaigns delivered guaranteed audiences and measurable ROI across every touchpoint.”

The minor positions in the multimedia rankings this year were earned by Primedia and DStv Media Sales, respectively.

Primedia’s multimedia capabilities were recognised, with participants noting “their 360° service offering was amazing” and that they had “managed to dominate in the omni-channel space. They do it really well”. The team was praised for going above and beyond, with feedback like “they go the extra mile” and “efficiency was next level and their CVP was clear to customers”. One participant summed up, “Primedia offers a holistic media solution, its dominant presence in the South African market lets brands run cohesive, high-reach, multi-touchpoint campaigns.”

DStv Media Sales was recognised for delivering 360° multimedia solutions, adapting seamlessly to new content formats and driving innovation well beyond traditional TV. As one respondent put it, “They had the best mix of multimedia… we can reach TV and digital users in every environment.” This ability to integrate platforms ensures advertisers can engage audiences wherever they were, with tailored, impactful campaigns.

Other participants consistently highlighted the team’s customer-obsessed approach as: “crafting bespoke advertising solutions, leveraging advanced data analytics to better understand and serve each client’s specific needs.” The DStv Media Sales team fosters trust through openness, collaboration and a relentless focus on delivering results, with one agency noting how: “they help with last minute late material deadlines so easily – love them for that.”

(Note: Since the Multimedia category is a ‘group category’, the winner was not eligible for the overall MOST Award for the best media owner sales team).

Media sales consultants category

RANK MEDIA SALES CONSULTANTS SCORE 1st Whisper Media 8.46

This year, the only qualifying winner of the media sales consultants category, Whisper Media, earns a well-achieved and commendable hat-trick. Feedback from respondents since 2022 shows Whisper Media has carved out a reputation as one of the most innovative and client-focused media sales consultancies in the industry.

This year, the team was widely recognised for offering “client solutions based on their current needs across a variety of platforms in a unique and innovative way” and for delivering “personalised client service, deep industry expertise, and the proven ability to connect brands with the most effective media opportunities”.

Participants consistently praised the team’s service excellence and responsiveness, highlighting their “excellent and knowledgeable sales team: passionate, flexible, quick turn-around” and describing them as “always prompt and thorough with their responses”. The team was also applauded for being “solutions-driven, efficient and highly effective,” and for backing their work with “world-class research”. As one participant summarised: “Whisper keeps the industry updated, brings lots of innovation and was always willing to go the extra mile.”

(Note: Since the media sales consultants category is not strictly speaking a ‘media owner’ category but rather a ‘third-party media sales category’, the winner was not eligible for the overall MOST Award for the best media owner sales team).

Media Owner Lamb Award

RANK OVERALL LAMB AWARD SCORE 1st Rook Digital 8.36 2nd The Home Channel, Business Day TV and IGNITION 7.76 3rd Boo! Media 7.61

The purpose of the Media Owner Lamb Award is to recognise media owner sales teams that did not received the minimum 30 votes threshold to qualify for the MOST Award in their respective categories. To qualify for the Lamb Award, a media owner sales team is required to receive from 25 to 29 ‘votes’ from participants in the Survey.

This year’s winner of the Lamb Award for Media Owners is a first timer to the podium, Rook Digital. A media owner operating in the digital media owners category, the Rook Digital team was recognised for having combined strong local market knowledge with global standards, offering clear reporting, agile execution and measurable performance. Participants consistently praised the team for its excellent client service and collaborative approach, with one describing the team as providing “in-depth insights shared with GWI access” and delivering an “all-round great offering and experience”.

Rook Digital’s reputation for tailored executions and innovative products was another recurring theme. One participant noted, “They offer tailored executions to client needs, are super attentive, offer great service, and have some innovative products.” Another emphasised their problem-solving ability: “Rook is amazing, they have incredible solutions and solve for very specific campaign needs.” Participants also praised their agility and solutions-oriented mindset: “Best solutions, always willing to help. Puts in all the effort to come back with the best solutions. Takes the time to understand brands.”

Some equally impressive opinions of the second and third-placed media sales teams in the Lamb Award category, namely The Home Channel, Business Day TV (BDTV) and IGNITION (operating in the television category) and Boo! Media (operating in the out-of-home category) were shared by participants.

The Home Channel, BDTV and IGNITION were valued by agencies and clients for flexibility, responsiveness and client-first service. Participants highlighted how the team “go the extra mile” and are “very accommodating to changes out of our control”.

The Boo! Media team was recognised for combining service, innovation and strong site quality. Respondents described the team as delivering “service and innovation and great sites”, highlighting the strength of their inventory and the team’s commitment to providing creative and effective media solutions.

MOST Award for Media Owner Trade Marketing Services

The Best Media Owner Trade Marketing Services Award recognises the vital role trade marketing teams play in supporting sales colleagues and strengthening partnerships with agencies and advertisers. These teams provide the insights, tools and narratives that help media owners stand out, developing compelling collateral, trade campaigns and events that clearly communicate value propositions. They also deliver timely market intelligence on audience behaviour, category trends, competitor activity and platform innovations, ensuring advertisers make better-informed decisions and positioning the media owner as a trusted, consultative partner.

Beyond strategy and data, the award highlights excellence in communications and creativity. The best teams consistently deliver professional, multi-channel communications that engage agencies, simplify complex insights, and reinforce brand trust. They bring the ‘X-factor’ by anticipating client needs, turning data into compelling stories and adding polish to trade presentations and events. By celebrating this work, the award shines a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes excellence that elevates sales performance, builds credibility and enables holistic collaboration in today’s converged media landscape.

RANK TRADE MARKETING SCORE 1st Mediamark 9.05

The winner of this year’s MOST Award for the Best Media Owner Trade Marketing Services Team is Mediamark, making it a hat-trick of consecutive wins.

The Mediamark team was considered the best in the trade marketing services category for several reasons, especially when evaluated from a performance, partnership and innovation standpoint.

Participants described them as a “great team, very visible” delivering “informative presentations, rich with data and fun activations at their offices”. They “always have exciting sales offerings and promotions”, and their “relationship-building initiatives are well thought-through and memorable.” They emphasised that Mediamark is “for the client (over making margins)” and praised the team for being “always accessible and ready to help even out of scope”. Many pointed to their “best go-to-market strategy”, “excellent stakeholder management”, and their ability to share “world-class insights to improve client campaigns”.

Feedback consistently highlighted Mediamark as an “outstanding team” that “masters the art of effectively promoting their own media assets to advertisers and agencies, ensuring these partners understand and leverage the full value of Mediamark’s diverse offerings”. They were seen as “excellent relationship builders” who “share their time generously with clients, creative and media agency partners”. One participant summarised their impact by saying: “I’m voting for Mediamark because their trade marketing team consistently sets the standard for what great B2B media partnerships should look like. They don’t just check the boxes; they anticipate what’s needed before anyone even asks.”

MOST Award for Best Media Owner 2025

RANK OVERALL MOST AWARD SCORE Category 1st Heed 8.93 Digital 2nd Mediamark Digital 8.92 Digital 3rd Epic Outdoor 8.36 OOH 4th A.M.A Digital Media 8.35 Digital 5th Spark Media 8.30 Print 6th Mediamark 8.29 Radio 7th YFM 8.21 Radio 8th Vicinity Media 8.18 Digital 9th Arena Media 8.13 Print 10th Cinevation Popcorn 8.07 Cinema

They did it again! Heed Digital wins the MOST Award for the Overall Best Media Owner 2025, a phenomenal achievement! In addition to their ‘best-in-category’ nominations, the Heed team also received 10 ‘best-of-the-best’ media owner nominations.

The motivations shared by these participants strongly intimated that Heed Digital has built a reputation as one of the most strategic and innovative media owners in the digital space. The team was widely recognised for delivering exceptional service, agile execution and deep data-driven insights.

As one participant put it: “They derive incredible insights from campaigns and the brand lift studies they offer allow deeper understanding into campaigns. They have a great sales team that is always readily available.”

Heed was also seen as a pioneer in the attention economy, with partners praising their ability to make media work harder. “Their solutions are fantastic; they have done an incredible job of making media work harder, not only providing reach but also engagement and attention. I feel that they pioneered attention as a metric, and with every campaign I work with them they deliver phenomenal results.”

Participants also consistently highlight their collaborative approach, responsiveness, and attentiveness, describing them as: “very collaborative”, “highly attentive” and “friendly, informative, helpful.” Their service delivery is often described as “top notch” and “consistently exceeding KPIs”.

Another participant emphasised: “Consistently the best media owner; expert advice informed by third-party knowledge and data, great products and superb service delivery make Heed a tough media owner to beat.”

From the Survey data, what further sets Heed apart is their ability to deliver cost-effective, innovative solutions at scale, while still working flexibly with smaller budgets. “Heed is willing to work with budget, still gets innovative with limited budget and great results.”

Finally, participants described them as “the best upcoming media owner” noting their forward-looking role in audio and podcasting, where “they are really paving the way for media owners”. Their blend of innovation, reliability and future-focused thinking has secured Heed Digital a standout position as a trusted, next-generation digital partner.

Take a bow, Heed Digital team!

Brad Aigner founded Freshly Ground Insights in 2007. He has been the MOST Awards researcher and analyst since 2009. Aigner a media strategist, entrepreneur and researcher with extensive experience in digital marketing, media planning and communication strategy. He has built a career on transforming consumer insights into actionable campaigns that drive measurable growth for brands across South Africa and Africa.