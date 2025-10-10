The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has awarded the new RAMS contract to GfK Media Measurement. The news follows a rigorous Radio Audience Measurement System (RAMS) Request for Proposal (RFP) process which concluded in June 2025.

“We are pleased to partner with GfK Media Measurement for the next chapter of radio audience measurement in South Africa,” said Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC, in a press release.

“The selection process was thorough and competitive, and GfK’s proposal stood out for its commitment to methodological rigour, and proven global expertise. This solution will provide the industry with data that is both reliable and future-ready, supporting strategic decision-making across the marketing, media and advertising landscape,” he explained.

A comprehensive system design began in July, with data collection phase starting in September 2025. It is expected that GFK will deliver the first initial insights to the market in Q1 2026.

Next generation measurement

“We are delighted to have been selected by the BRC to deliver the next generation of radio audience measurement in South Africa,” said Lee Risk, VP, Commercial, Media Measurement at GfK.

“Our approach is grounded in methodological excellence and a deep understanding of the local market, supported by global best practices. We look forward to working closely with the BRC and industry stakeholders to deliver data that empowers the sector to innovate and grow,” Risk said.

GfK Media Measurement brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in radio audience measurement, both locally and internationally. As part of NIQ, GfK leverages the expertise of a highly skilled South African team, many of whom have previously held key roles in radio audience research.

This local capability is further supported by GfK’s globally recognised Media Measurement group, which has successfully delivered RAM systems in markets worldwide.

Whitaker added, “GfK’s hybrid approach Radio360, combining traditional paper diaries with digital e-diaries, ensures that the new RAMS will reflect the evolving ways in which South Africans engage with radio. Their commitment to quarterly public data releases and the integration of live streaming data in future phases aligns perfectly with the BRC’s vision for a modern, actionable, and inclusive radio audience currency.”

Key features of the new RAMS

Hybrid recruitment system : GfK will use a dual approach, combining face-to-face recruitment for paper diaries with online research panels for e-diaries. This ensures broad reach and inclusivity across demographic groups.

: GfK will use a dual approach, combining face-to-face recruitment for paper diaries with online research panels for e-diaries. This ensures broad reach and inclusivity across demographic groups. Rolling data collection schedule : Quarterly public releases will provide up-to-date, actionable audience insights, supporting agile decision-making for media owners, advertisers, and agencies.

: Quarterly public releases will provide up-to-date, actionable audience insights, supporting agile decision-making for media owners, advertisers, and agencies. Integration of streaming data : In Phase 2, GfK will work closely with the BRC to incorporate industry streaming data, testing and implementing a Radio360 model similar to that used in Australia, reflecting the increasing importance of digital audio consumption.

: In Phase 2, GfK will work closely with the BRC to incorporate industry streaming data, testing and implementing a Radio360 model similar to that used in Australia, reflecting the increasing importance of digital audio consumption. Proven methodology : GfK’s approach is built on decades of experience in data collection, data science, and audience analysis, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

: GfK’s approach is built on decades of experience in data collection, data science, and audience analysis, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Future-proofing : The system is designed to adapt to ongoing changes in media consumption, providing a flexible, stable measurement solution for the industry.

: The system is designed to adapt to ongoing changes in media consumption, providing a flexible, stable measurement solution for the industry. Supporting the industry’s evolving needs: The South African radio landscape is dynamic, with audiences increasingly accessing content across multiple platforms. Accurate, timely, and actionable audience data is essential for media owners, marketers, and advertisers to make informed decisions and demonstrate value to stakeholders.

Next steps and industry engagement

The BRC and GfK will work closely with industry stakeholders throughout the design and data collection phase, ensuring that the new RAMS currency meets the needs of all users.

Regular updates and engagement sessions will be held to keep the market informed and involved in the process and look forward to the launch of a new, world-class radio audience measurement system in Q1 2026.