Campaign deadlines loom, brand relaunches accelerate, digital partners are needed yesterday. But traditional pitch processes can sometimes take months to complete, which isn’t always ideal when opportunities demand faster action.

This is why the idea of a fast-track pitch has found some traction – a structured yet accelerated approach to finding an agency partner when time is critical. When executed correctly, it delivers the right match without the marathon. When rushed, it can create problems no brand can afford.

What is fast-track?

Think condensed pitch process. Instead of months of shortlisting, workshops and agency presentations, the focus shifts to credentials, capability and cultural fit. Timelines compress to just a few weeks, cutting through the protracted nature of traditional processes.

Fast track works best for experienced marketers who understand agency dynamics and can make swift, informed decisions on specific, time-bound needs. They want efficiency, not education.

Where substance meets speed

Fast-tracking is not a budget option or about cutting corners. Intensive research and evaluation are required – sometimes more than traditional processes. The difference lies in how that rigour is applied: through sharper shortlisting, targeted assessments and market knowledge rather than lengthy pitch presentations.

Success hinges on deep, insider knowledge of the agency landscape. This includes understanding which agencies excel in specific sectors, how fee structures differ across agency types and spotting quality agencies that fly under the radar.

The compressed time frame shifts focus from polished case studies and agency sizzle reels to what’s actually relevant: cultural fit, appropriate expertise and the ability to deliver under pressure. Without this level of insight, brands risk making decisions that feel efficient but can prove costly.

Consider a recent automotive client who needed a digital media agency within weeks due to a sudden brand pivot – fast track delivered the right partnership in under a month.

“Speed without substance doesn’t help anyone,” notes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS). “But when urgency meets the right methodology, outcomes can be just as strong as traditional pitches.”

Know your limits

Fast track isn’t suitable everywhere. Long-term, full-service agency appointments still benefit from comprehensive evaluation. The sweet spot lies in specific, time-limited projects that require specialised skills – digital campaigns, activation work or niche B2B communications where speed to market trumps traditional courtship.

The trade-off is real: you gain speed and efficiency while sacrificing some depth of evaluation. It’s a calculated risk that works when the brief is clear and the decision-maker is experienced.

The burgeoning reality

As the marketing sector becomes more dynamic, expect rapid selection methods to gain momentum. Brands that master this approach will respond faster to market opportunities and build more agile agency partnerships.

The future isn’t about choosing between speed and quality – it’s about knowing when each approach serves your brand best. Fast track is simply one more option in the toolkit. In a market where timing can determine campaign success, having multiple selection strategies isn’t just smart, it’s essential.

After all, the perfect agency appointment is the right partner at the right time. Sometimes that time is now.