The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Cache Studio appointed to drive creative vision for Canna Collective

Creative makers studio Cache has shared news of its new partnership with Canna Collective, a pioneering brand in South Africa’s emerging cannabis sector. Cache will serve as Canna Collective’s advertising agency, bringing senior creative leadership and a bold vision to a market poised for explosive growth. This partnership is a natural fit for Cache, which specialises in working with challenger brands – companies that are not afraid to push boundaries and disrupt their industries. With South Africa’s cannabis market on the cusp of a major boom, Canna Collective is precisely the kind of forward-thinking client Cache loves to partner with.

“The cannabis industry in South Africa, we believe, is on the cusp of explosive growth,” said Cache co-founder Marco Russolillo. “Our core focus is on further developing brand recognition and affinity in a market where the product category is still somewhat in its infancy. Our approach is to layer the aesthetics with a distinct sophistication that combines smart strategy and beautiful, functional design.”

Cache will apply its Growth by Design model to the partnership, focusing on innovative and creative solutions that achieve measurable business results. The agency’s senior creative leadership will work to shape a brand identity for Canna Collective that is both aspirational and trustworthy, helping to build a lasting connection with consumers of cannabis products and support the development of a favourable reputation more broadly.

People moves

Weber Shandwick strengthens Africa leadership with Roberta Makhambeni promotion

Weber Shandwick has announced the recent appointment of Roberta Makhambeni to senior vice president: client experience in the Africa region. In her new role, Makhambeni joins the senior leadership team and assumes the lead role of the agency’s public sector practice in Africa.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Makhambeni has worked in both agency and client environments, across public and private sector institutions. Her tenure at Weber Shandwick began three years ago in the role of Vice President, where she was instrumental in leading key accounts in the public sector, social impact, and corporate portfolios.

“This promotion is well-deserved and could not have come at a better time for our business across the African continent. Firstly, the acknowledgement of excellence within our business and the commensurate recognition is a culture we are deeply proud of. We are invested in the continuous development of our talent, and to promote from within is an expression of that commitment,” said Larry Khumalo-MacArthur, managing director and market lead for Weber Shandwick in Africa.

Makhambeni remains in Johannesburg, South Africa, delivering across multiple markets in Africa.

Penquin appoints Thando Mxosa as strategy director

Brand and communication agency Penquin, is proud to announce the appointment of Thando Mxosa as its new strategy director. Mxosa joins Penquin with a strong reputation for crafting strategies that achieve genuine cultural relevance. He is renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend deep analytical rigour with compelling creative storytelling, ensuring campaigns not only resonate authentically with audiences but also directly propel business goals.

In his new role, Mxosa will be responsible for leading Penquin’s overall strategic vision, sharpening the agency’s consumer insights, fostering enhanced cross-team collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of what integrated communication can achieve in the current market.

Penquin CEO Veronica Moleele saidThando’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the agency, as it continues to evolve and expand its strategic capabilities. “Thando’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for Penquin. We are not just hiring a Strategy Director; we are investing in a future where data and human truths unlock transformative creative work,” she says. “Thando embodies the exact blend of curiosity and commercial foresight we need to elevate our client partnerships and challenge industry norms. His leadership will be instrumental as we move into an era focused on deeper impact and innovation.”

IAB SA launches new committee

The IAB SA has launched Connected Commerce Committee, a new strategic initiative designed to unify and elevate South Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem.

Led by Paula Hulley, MD of Digitas and Publicis Africa Commerce Lead, the Committee was launched alongside the global IAB Connected Commerce Summit in New York. The Connected Commerce Committee will drive innovation, collaboration, and shared standards for digital commerce across media, retail, tech and data.

Business moves

DStv turns 30: celebrating three decades of connection, culture and innovation

DStv has marked 30 years of shaping South Africa’s television landscape, connecting millions of households, and telling stories that have become part of the national conversation.

When South Africans turned on their televisions in October 1986, M-Net broadcast only a few hours each night as an encrypted analogue channel. Less than a decade later, on 6 October 1995, MultiChoice launched DStv: only the second digital satellite service in the world, and the first outside the US.

What started in a caravan in Randburg grew alongside the country itself: by 2005 DStv had reached one million subscribers; by 2010, that figure had climbed to 2.4m families. Today, over 14m homes across Africa – from Johannesburg to Lagos to Nairobi – keep DStv in their daily rhythm.

“As we celebrate 30 years, we are proud of the role DStv has played in South African homes,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO, PayTV South Africa at MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company. “Our story has always been tied to the country’s own – from the early days of Open Time in the 90s, through the 1995 Rugby World Cup and the dawn of democracy, to today’s iconic local shows and unforgettable sporting moments. Thirty years on, our commitment remains the same. We will continue to connect South Africans through great content, trusted service and real value, while reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of our nation.”

WPP and Google forge groundbreaking partnership to redefine marketing with AI

WPP and Google have announced a five-year expansion of their partnership, dedicated to advancing cloud and AI technology and cultivating the essential skills to transform marketing as we know it. The collaboration aims to revolutionise how brands approach integrated creative, production, media, experience, and commerce, enabling real-time personalisation for millions of customers simultaneously, and moving beyond traditional efficiency initiatives to unlock growth.

The expanded partnership includes a $400 million spending commitment from WPP for Google technologies, and was cemented in Mountain View during a meeting between WPP CEO Cindy Rose, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and members of their respective senior leadership teams. The spend will go towards WPP’s market-leading efforts to infuse AI into its services alongside the company’s increased investment into AI and technology through WPP Open, WPP’s AI platform for marketing.

Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP said: “I’m incredibly excited about how our new and evolved partnership with Google will redefine what’s possible for our clients. By delivering bespoke AI solutions and enabling hyper-relevant campaigns with unprecedented scale and speed, we’re accelerating innovation across every facet of marketing to drive unparalleled growth and impact.”

Good Things Guy expands reach to BP and Sasol petrol stations

South Africa’s favourite source of uplifting news, Good Things Guy, is getting an even bigger stage. Thanks to a new partnership between Good Things Guy and Tractor Outdoor, the platform’s signature blend of hope and positivity will now be broadcast across BP and Sasol petrol stations nationwide, ensuring that South Africans can literally fill up on good news wherever they go.

The move builds on the long-standing partnership between Good Things Guy and Primedia Malls, where for over two years, inspiring stories have reached millions of South Africans every month via digital screens in shopping centres, and various other screens. Together, these partnerships now extend Good Things Guy’s reach to millions more viewers across the country’s busiest public spaces, from malls to forecourts, highways and beyond.

This rollout includes locations at BP and Sasol petrol stations, giving Good Things Guy a presence in major cities and towns nationally across all major metros.

“Partnering with Primedia Malls has been incredible. Our good news has been on their screens around the country for over two years now, reaching an audience of over 30 million people every single month,” says Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think that our news would be so accessible! And now, we’re building on that with our Tractor Outdoor partnership.”

For Tractor Outdoor, this partnership is about more than digital expansion — it’s about making an impact. “At Tractor, we believe advertising has the power to do more than promote brands – it can inspire, uplift, and bring communities together,” said Ruchelle Mouton, Chief Marketing Officer at Glynt (Tractor Outdoor’s parent company).

Gen Z tech talent rewires South Africa’s fight against hunger

Ahead of World Food Day, South Africa’s hunger crisis just met its next wave of disruption. Sixty of the country’s smartest Gen Z innovators spent a week hacking one of the nation’s toughest problems, child hunger, and emerged with breakthrough, tech-powered ideas that could change how food insecurity is tackled.

Artificial intelligence, blockchain, data visualisation and community-driven platforms were among the technologies harnessed during The Biggest Hunger Hack, a challenge hosted by KFC Africa. The event invited young digital natives to re-engineer the brand’s Add Hope open-source blueprint.

Add Hope, powered by millions of R2 donations from KFC customers, already fuels 3 300+ feeding centres across the country, reaching over 154 000 children last year. But Gen Z just showed how the recipe can get a digital boost. Potential seed funding of up to R1 million could be allocated to the development of the winning solution.

The overall winning team. Ctrl-Alt-Del-Hunger, turned South Africa’s food waste crisis into a social impact opportunity. Their Misfits Mzansi app rescues ‘ugly’ fruit and veg that would normally be trashed on farms and delivers it to food-insecure families.

Streetwise scripters built a social-media-first donation ecosystem. Their concept includes a real-time donor dashboard, donation hotspot map, and a KFC loyalty rewards integration where good deeds unlock free meals. Plus, they proposed @KFCAddHopeSA, a TikTok-to-Till campaign for digital storytelling that keeps donors looped in.

APO Group selected as Emirates’ Ppublic relations agency for Africa

APO Group, the pan-African communications and news distribution consultancy, has been selected by Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airlines, as its public relations partner of record for Africa with immediate effect.

Under the partnership, APO Group will support Emirates by providing strategic counsel, integrated public relations, and stakeholder engagement in South Africa, Kenya, Tunisia, Uganda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Congo, Guinea, Tanzania and Egypt. The collaboration is designed to reinforce Emirates’ visibility in the region and ensure consistent, insight-led communications that support brand and commercial objectives.

Col’Cacchio announces Wonder as its new creative agency partner

Col’Cacchio, one of South Africa’s most iconic restaurant brands, has appointed Wonder as its new creative agency partner.

For over 30 years, Col’Cacchio has been known for its wood-fired flavours and authentic Italian experiences that bring people together. With Wonder now leading the creative direction, the brand is embarking on a new chapter characterised by bold ideas, emotional connections, and impactful work.

“Col’Cacchio has always been about more than just great food, it’s about connection, creativity, and culture,” says Etienne Pieterse, CEO at Col’Cacchio. “Partnering with Wonder feels like a natural next step. Their energy, insight, and fearless approach to creativity align perfectly with our vision for the brand. We’re thrilled to co-create work that is bold, beautiful, and deeply authentic.”

Gareth McPherson, CEO of Wonder, stated, “Col’Cacchio is more than a restaurant, it’s a feeling, a flavour, and a shared experience. We’re eager to help shape its next era with work that is as meaningful and memorable as the brand itself.”

NIVEA MEN and Real Madrid go global — South Africa joins the celebration of care, confidence, and teamwork

NIVEA MEN South Africa has joined the global celebration as NIVEA MEN and Real Madrid extend their winning partnership for another five seasons, through to June 2030. For South African men, it’s a partnership that blends the nation’s love of the beautiful game with NIVEA MEN’s mission to help men look and feel their best, on and off the pitch.

“Football holds a special place in South Africa. It’s where passion, pride, and community come together,” says Inez Valjee, marketing manager, personal care at Beiersdorf South Africa. “Through our continued partnership with Real Madrid, NIVEA MEN is connecting this love of the game to self-care, showing men that confidence starts with how you feel in your own skin.”

From the first whistle, the NIVEA MEN x Real Madrid partnership has reflected what happens when preparation meets purpose. Over the years, the collaboration has inspired millions worldwide and driven meaningful engagement, including more than 280 million digital impressions and 162 million video views globally.

PCCW Media’s The Season secures distribution deal with Hulu

PCCW Media has announced that its six-part premium drama series THE SEASON, produced in partnership with global entertainment company SK Global (Crazy Rich Asians, Thai Cave Rescue, Delhi Crime), was acquired by Hulu for U.S. distribution earlier this year.

Additionally, Fremantle has signed on to lead international sales, with the support of De Maio Entertainment, launching this October at MIPCOM. The show was commissioned by Viu and will air in its 15 markets as a Viu Original.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hong Kong, The Season is a high-gloss drama that follows a group of close-knit friends gathering for a summer of sun-drenched fanfares as the boating season begins.

Making moves

Still We Rise: Artworks from the Ifa Lethu Foundation and SABC Art Collections

The Ifa Lethu Foundation of South Africa is spearheading another landmark event in the country. This October, it will partner with the SABC as they come together to present Still We Rise, a landmark exhibition of artworks made during South Africa’s Apartheid years.

This partnership, through the exhibition theme, bridges the G20’s global significance with South Africa’s unique cultural voice. Opening at the Atrium, Keyes Art Mile on 30 October, the exhibition will run until 23 November 2025, coinciding with the G20 Summit – the first to be hosted on African soil.

Rooted in memory, resistance and resilience, Still We Rise showcases artworks created between 1948 and 1994, with a few works from the post-Apartheid period included for their piercing retrospective gaze.

“This is a story of South Africa told through the eyes of artists who were silenced at home but found recognition abroad,” says Dr Narissa Ramdhani, Director of the Ifa Lethu Foundation. “As we welcome the world to Johannesburg for the G20, we want visitors to understand South Africa beyond the headlines. These works remind us of the resilience of our artists, their determination to rise above adversity, and their refusal to be silenced.”